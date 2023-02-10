 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

How to reset Sonos One smart speaker

Jon Bitner
By

If you’re gearing up to sell your Sonos One, you’ll want to perform a hard reset before parting ways. Not only does it restore the device to its original factory settings, but it’ll clear all your personal data and connections – ensuring its second owner doesn’t have access to any of your private info. Here’s a closer look at how to reset the Sonos One smart speaker.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Sonos One

The Sonos One smart speaker on a countertop.

Consider a soft reboot first

Performing a hard reset will clear all your existing settings and make your Sonos One behave as if it were just taken out of the box. That’s great if you’re selling the device or encountering serious issues with its performance – but it’s a rather permanent solution. Instead, you can try to perform a soft reset by unplugging your Sonos One for 10 seconds and then plugging it back in. If you’re still having issues after this, then consider opting for a full reset or contacting Sonos support.

The back of a Sonos One

How to reset your Sonos One

As mentioned above, resetting your Sonos One will permanently delete your data. This includes registration information, data saved to My Sonos, and other info that might be stored on the smart speaker. It’s a great option when preparing to sell the device, but is also often necessary as part of the initial setup process if your Sonos app can’t detect the Sonos One.

Sonos doesn’t recommend resetting your Sonos as a way to troubleshoot issues – but if your warranty has expired and you know the risks, there’s nothing inherently wrong with performing a hard reset on your Sonos One.

Here's how it works:

Step 1: Unplug your Sonos One.

Step 2: Locate the Join (sometimes called Connect) button on the back of the Sonos One. Hold this button down.

Related

Step 3: Keep holding down the Join button as you plug your Sonos One back into a power source.

Step 4: Keep holding down the Join button until you observe a flashing series of white and orange lights coming from your Sonos One.

Step 5: Release the Join button, then wait for the Sonos One lights to flash green.

Step 6: With the green lights flashing, your Sonos One has officially been reset.

Editors' Recommendations

Sonos One smart speaker just got an unprecedented price cut
Second gen Sonos One by a bed.
Ring Sale: Save on Ring Video Doorbell, Indoor Cam, and more
Ring Video Doorbell installed next to a white entry door.
How to disable Amazon Sidewalk (and why you should)
Amazon Echo 4th Gen on a table.
How to reset Google Nest Audio
Nest Audio on a table.
Apple HomePod vs. Apple HomePod 2023
Apple HomePod second-gen.
Apple HomePod Mini vs. Apple HomePod
A white HomePod mini sitting on a desk.
The best robotic lawn mowers for 2023
The Gardena 4069 robot lawnmower with open battery case.
Blink Wired Floodlight Camera offers heaps of features and an affordable price tag
The Blink Wired Floodlight installed outside.
The best video doorbells for 2023
A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.
How to fix an orange flashing light on the HomePod mini
New 2021 Homepod Mini colors.
The best Google Assistant-compatible devices
The Google Nest Hub Smart Display on a nightstand.
How to set a timer on Amazon Smart Plugs
Amazon Smart Plug.
Best Amazon Alexa accessories: lights, plugs, thermostats, cameras, and more
Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker on a table.