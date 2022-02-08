How to track devices with Echo Show 15

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We all know Alexa is a super helpful virtual butler that can answer all manner of questions, do calculations, and manage queries, plus control smart home functions and play videos. Did you know Alexa devices, like the new Echo Show 15 can also help you find lost stuff, like your phone, keys, wallet, and headphones? Here’s how to do it.

Difficulty Moderate Duration 10 minutes What You Need Alexa-enabled device

Tile tracker

Compatible smartphone

Amazon Echo Buds

Enable one of the phone finding skills in the Alexa app

Depending on where you live and whether you have an iPhone or Android phone, you may have access to a few different cell phone finding skills. There’s an Alexa skill called Find My Phone that can assist in you locating your lost phone and another one called Phone Finder. You may also see Cell Phone Finder, too.

Here's how to add one of these features and get it to work with your phone:

Step 1: Open the Alexa app and go to Skills & Games.

Step 2: Search for one of the Skills: Find My Phone, Phone finder, etc.

Step 3: Tap Enable to use.

Step 4: Link your Amazon account and then touch Allow to give the skill access to your account.

Step 5: When you say "Alexa, find my phone,” Alexa may ask for your phone number. Some skills/apps may also send you a verification code, which you'll need to read aloud before Alexa will dial your phone. If all goes well, your phone should begin ringing.

Use Alexa to find Tile trackers

Tile trackers are the original tech tracking devices for lost stuff. Tile now works with Amazon Sidewalk, meaning supported Echo devices that are opted into Sidewalk are now able to securely locate Tiles using Sidewalk’s spectrum, improving the overall Tile finding experience. That also means if you use Tile tracking tags, you can enlist Alexa to help locate them. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: Search for the Tile skill inside the Alexa app.

Step 2: Click Enable.

Step 3: Sign in to your Tile account.

Step 4: Next, go to Devices, then Trackers, and enable Find My with Alexa.

Step 5: Select and save the Tiles you want to find using Alexa.

Step 6: Once finished, you can say things like “Alexa, find my keys” or “Alexa, ring my backpack”.

Can Alexa locate my lost Amazon Echo Buds?

You can now find your misplaced Echo Buds headphones by saying “Alexa, find my buds” using the Alexa app or another Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Show 15. Alexa will help you get this set up, since you’ll need to enable permission for this in Find My inside the Alexa app.

This assumes you’re signed in or registered with the same account you used to buy the buds on Amazon. With permission granted, just say, “Alexa, find my buds”.

That’s how to use Amazon’s smart devices like the Echo Show 15 to help you locate lost items easily. You can also learn more about what the new Echo Show 15 can do.

