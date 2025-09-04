IFA 2025: Govee lights up the stage with new TV Backlight 3 Pro

What happened? Govee displayed several new products at IFA 2025 — the most exciting of which were the TV Backlight 3 Pro and Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism. The former is a premium new lighting solution that mimics the colors of your TV display, while the latter is an updated version of the popular Permanent Outdoor Lights 2.

The TV Backlight 3 Pro features an HDR triple-camera color-matching system, allowing it to more accurately track your TV’s colors and mimic them on its LED light strip for an immersive viewing experience.

Govee updated the actual light strip, too, which now features a high-density lamp bead design. In short, this results in 30% more brightness and a more even lighting effect.

The Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism is built to handle all weather conditions and supports 16 million colors, allowing you to put on light shows all year long.

Other reveals include the Curtain Light Pro, Pendant Light, Star Light Projector, and Christmas Sparkle String Lights. You can learn more about each at the official Govee website.

Why is this important? Govee is constantly refreshing its lineup, and as one of the most popular lighting brands in the smart home world, its products garner plenty of attention. These new products are shaping up to be just as popular as their predecessors, as they make some pretty great improvements.

The TV Backlight 3 Pro is designed for easy installation, offers heaps of customization options via the mobile companion app, and produces highly accurate colors thanks to its HDR triple-camera color-matching system. In our brief testing, the device was quite impressive.

All the new devices support Matter, allowing them to sync with most major smart home platforms and ensuring they remain future-proof.

Govee AI is featured heavily in the TV Backlight Pro, allowing it to automatically adjust the system’s white balance and saturation settings for an optimized experience without the need to tinker with various settings.

Why should I care? Govee is a perennial favorite when it comes to smart home lighting. These new products look like another step forward for the brand, thanks to Matter support, AI integrations, and improved performance.