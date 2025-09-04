 Skip to main content
IFA 2025: Govee lights up the stage with new TV Backlight 3 Pro

By
The Govee TV Backlight 3 Pro
Govee
IFA 2025
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2025
Updated less than 1 hour ago

What happened? Govee displayed several new products at IFA 2025 — the most exciting of which were the TV Backlight 3 Pro and Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism. The former is a premium new lighting solution that mimics the colors of your TV display, while the latter is an updated version of the popular Permanent Outdoor Lights 2.

  • The TV Backlight 3 Pro features an HDR triple-camera color-matching system, allowing it to more accurately track your TV’s colors and mimic them on its LED light strip for an immersive viewing experience.
  • Govee updated the actual light strip, too, which now features a high-density lamp bead design. In short, this results in 30% more brightness and a more even lighting effect.
  • The Permanent Outdoor Lights Prism is built to handle all weather conditions and supports 16 million colors, allowing you to put on light shows all year long.
  • Other reveals include the Curtain Light Pro, Pendant Light, Star Light Projector, and Christmas Sparkle String Lights. You can learn more about each at the official Govee website.

Why is this important? Govee is constantly refreshing its lineup, and as one of the most popular lighting brands in the smart home world, its products garner plenty of attention. These new products are shaping up to be just as popular as their predecessors, as they make some pretty great improvements.

  • The TV Backlight 3 Pro is designed for easy installation, offers heaps of customization options via the mobile companion app, and produces highly accurate colors thanks to its HDR triple-camera color-matching system. In our brief testing, the device was quite impressive.
  • All the new devices support Matter, allowing them to sync with most major smart home platforms and ensuring they remain future-proof.
  • Govee AI is featured heavily in the TV Backlight Pro, allowing it to automatically adjust the system’s white balance and saturation settings for an optimized experience without the need to tinker with various settings.
Why should I care? Govee is a perennial favorite when it comes to smart home lighting. These new products look like another step forward for the brand, thanks to Matter support, AI integrations, and improved performance.

  • The quick setup of the TV Backlight 3 and its automatic white balance capabilities mean it’s easier than ever to bring a pop of color to your space. It’s also more accurate than ever, thanks to its new triple-camera system.
  • The Permanent Outdoor Lights could be a nice alternative to installing seasonal holiday lights, as they’re designed to offer 16 million colors and feature a new triple-color lighting effect that looks great in all weather conditions.
  • The rest of the Govee IFA 2025 lineup showcased the brand’s commitment to iterating on its best products, allowing it to directly compete with other big names like Nanoleaf, Philips Hue, and LIFX.
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
