Smart Home

This robotic ping-pong trainer is basically a mechanized version of Forrest Gump

Luke Dormehl
By

Table tennis is not a sport that’s particularly easy to practice on your own. That’s where the new Infinity Smart Table Tennis Training Robot, created by iPong and table tennis company veteran Joola, literally comes in to play. While there are other robot pingpong trainers available, this new device promises comparable quality, but is far more affordable for the average pingpong-playing Joe.

In the most basic terms, the Infinity Smart Table Tennis Training Robot is like one of those ball-firing machines used by tennis players or in baseball batting cages. It fires out balls at a rate of 30 to 100 per minute. But it doesn’t stop there. It can perform just about any kind of shot — from no spin to topspin, underspin, or side spin — by moving 150 degrees side to side. The app-controlled drills will be selected by world-leading players and coaches.

“The most challenging aspect of the robot’s development was getting the robot to be able to shoot anywhere on the table with every different type of shot and be as accurate as possible,” project manager Austin Kim told Digital Trends. “We even tried to create an algorithm for the robot by calculating the different ball trajectories depending on how much spin and force was applied while considering air resistance. To solve this aspect, we conducted a lot of testing with trial and error, which was based off of the capabilities of the robot.”

infinity smart table tennis training robot screen shot 2019 08 02 at 16 52 53

The Infinity robot has 20 different speeds for the top wheel and bottom wheel, with 20 different angles for its X-axis, and 16 angles for the Y-axis. “With these variables in mind, we were able to calculate the limits of the different combinations and then program different types of shots into a 5 x 3 accuracy grid on the other half of the table,” Kim continued. “We are constantly improving the precision and accuracy of our robot during the development process, and will continue to make improvement updates after the product is launched.”

As ever, we offer our usual warnings about the risks inherent in crowdfunding campaigns. However, if you’re aware of these and still wish to get involved, you can head over to the project’s Kickstarter page, where you can pledge your cold, hard cash. The Infinity Smart Table Tennis Training Robot starts at $499, complete with 100 balls. Higher-priced rewards are also available. Shipping is set to take place in December 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best electric bikes for 2019
Up Next

The LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with a wireless subwoofer sees a 56% cut on Walmart
awesome tech you cant buy yet voyager kettle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Collapsible coffee kettles and tiny robotic arms

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
razer viper review impressions 7
Gaming

The Razer Viper may not be striking, but it strikes fast

The Razer Viper is the latest gaming mouse to join the wired lineup. Despite its nondescript appearance, the Viper brings several new features to the table that offer refined performance when gaming.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
best GoPro accessories
Photography

The best GoPro accessories for 2019, from dive housings to dog harnesses

A GoPro is only as good as the tools you use with it. With so many options on the market, finding the best GoPro accessories can be a hassle, but you'll find our favorites here, from dive housings to dog harnesses.
Posted By Dan Ginn
best weather apps for the iPhone
Mobile

The best weather apps for the iPhone to stop you getting caught out in the rain

Don't rely solely on your local meteorologist to stay up to date on the weather. Take matters into your own hands with one of these weather apps, each of which brings something unique to the table.
Posted By Mark Jansen
neato d4 robot vacuum amazon prime day 2019 robotics
News

Neato Robotics adds support for Siri Shortcuts to its smart home robot vacuums

Neato Robots has announced that, sometime this fall, a firmware update will add Siri Shortcuts that enable users of its robot vacuums to start, stop, and direct its devices using voice commands.
Posted By Clayton Moore
nanoleaf canvas review mem 4
Smart Home

The Nanoleaf Canvas can now control your smart home through touch

The Nanoleaf Canvas improves its functionality thanks to HomeKit-based "Touch Actions" that let users turn any Canvas Square into a smart button. These buttons can be set to control devices throughout the home.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
U by Moen shower
News

Moen is adding support for Siri, Apple HomeKit to its U smart shower

The Moen U by Moen smart home shower is one of the company's most popular products. Starting this week, it will now support Apple's HomeKit, enabling voice commands for Apple users.
Posted By Clayton Moore
lifx uses polychrome technology to create unique lighting effects candle color
Smart Home

The Lifx Z TV strip can help light up your next movie-watching binge

LIFX is the second-largest manufacturer of smart lights in the world. The company is bringing two new lights to the market in October of this year that will further enhance its lineup.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
hamilton beach trueair air purifier amazon deal
Deals

Breathe easier with the Hamilton Beach TrueAir, now only $60 on Amazon

Looking to get an air purifier for your bedroom or office? Check out the Hamilton Beach TrueAir. It has efficient cleaning power to get rid of airborne pollutants so you can enjoy fresher air. Order it on Amazon for only $60.
Posted By Erica Katherina
instant pot lux60 amazon price cut
Deals

Score the bestselling Instant Pot Lux60 for only $49 on Amazon

If you’re trying out an Instant Pot for the first time and don’t want to spend a fortune on the high-end models, check out the Instant Pot Lux60. Amazon has a deal on the 6-quart version that lets you have it for only $49.
Posted By Erica Katherina
momentum niro wifi garage door controller with camera deal wi fi
Deals

Amazon takes 75% off this Wi-Fi enabled smart garage door controller with camera

Make sure your garage door is closed every time you drive out with the Momentum Niro Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller with Built-In Camera today. This device is available for a steal at only $50 on Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best space saving appliances electrolux compact washer front load dryer with iq touch
Smart Home

Front load vs. top load: Which type of washing machine is better?

There's more to the top-load versus front-load washer debate than how it opens. The two types of machines clean very differently and have pretty drastic differences in terms of cleaning power, price, and efficiency.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Jenny McGrath
August Smart Lock Third Generation review bike
Deals

Secure your home as Amazon drops up to a $56 discount on August smart locks

We’ve found Amazon’s current best deals for August smart locks and put them all here. Whether you’re just starting out or simply looking to add extra security to your home, these deals can help you save up to $56.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
google nest hub review home 1
Smart Home

Google Home, Mini, Max, or Hub: Which should you choose?

The Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max, Nest Hub Max and Google Nest Hub, which one is best for you? We do a comparison of the smart assistant devices when it comes to looks, price, and sound.
Posted By Erika Rawes