This Roomba vacuum and mop combo has a $400 price cut

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ smart vacuum and mop near kids and pets
If you’re willing to spend a significant amount on robot vacuum deals, why not get one that’s also a robot mop? Here’s an offer that’s going to be tough to refuse — the helpful and versatile iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ for $999 from Wellbots, following a $400 discount on its original price of $1,399. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain ends though, so if you want to pocket the savings when buying this 2-in-1 cleaning device, you should push through with your purchase of it immediately.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop

In our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, the features to consider include sophisticated sensors, virtual mapping technology, automated scheduling, and automatic dirt disposal. The iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop checks all of those boxes, and offers even more. As our top option for pet owners in our list of the best robot vacuum and mop combos, it’s capable of avoiding accidents with pet waste, and it’s got a swinging arm that lifts its mop so that it won’t get carpets wet.

Our iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ versus iRobot Roomba Combo Essential comparison takes a look at a pair of 2-in-1 cleaning devices. The iRobot Roomba Combo Essential is significantly cheaper, but we highly recommend springing for the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ (which will be within reach for more people with Wellbots’ discount). The iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ is much better at vacuuming and mopping, and its docking station automatically refills its water tank and empties its dustbin, for a machine that’s much more automated.

Keep your floors squeaky clean with the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+, which is available at $400 off in one of the top Roomba deals right now. From its original price of $1,399, it’s down to only $999 from Wellbots — it’s still not cheap, but it’s got everything that you’ll ever need from a robot vacuum and mop. However, since there’s no telling when the offer will expire, you’re going to have to be quick in sending your order for the iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop. Any hesitation may cause you to miss out on the discount.

