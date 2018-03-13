KitchenAid dresses up your kitchen with new patterns and colors

Share

If you don’t have a KitchenAid stand mixer in your kitchen, is your house really a home? Here to encourage you to fully equip your kitchen, the home appliances company is back in Chicago for the International Home and Housewares Show with a series of new attachments for your mixer. Chief among the new offerings are a new Metal Food Grinder, a Sifter + Scale, and a Vegetable Sheet Cutter with noodle blade attachments that promise to make the stand mixer your kitchen centerpiece. Plus, the stand mixers are being offered in new patterns and colors.

“With everything we do, the team at KitchenAid strives to make cooking accessible, memorable and inventive,” said Nikki Lockett, U.S. marketing leader for KitchenAid small appliances. “We want to arm those who love what they do in the kitchen with all the right tools so they can focus on what matters most, the experience.”

First up is the Metal Food Grinder attachment, which allows you to grind meat, hard cheeses, bread crumbs, and anything in between with ease. Simply attach the grinder to the power hub of any KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and then stand back and watch the magic happen. The $130 attachment will be made available this summer.

Then, there’s the Sifter + Scale attachment, which will allow you to accurately measure and sift all the ingredients you need to make professional-tasting baked goods. The digital scale measures ingredients by weight for the precision needed in baking, while hands-free sifting capabilities allow for more consistent mixing, leading to fluffier baked goods. And in order to get your ingredients into the mixing bowl without creating a mess, KitchenAid has also debuted a new chute to carefully pour wet and dry ingredients alike into the machine. This attachment will sell for $170, and will make its debut later in 2018.

There’s also the Vegetable Sheet Cutter attachment with the noodle blade, which lets you turn both fruits and vegetables into sheets or wide, flat noodles. So whether you’re making zucchini noodles or thinly slicing apples for a pie, this attachment will be your new best friend. The noodle blade accessory alone will sell for $40, while the entire attachment will retail for $160. Both will be made available later in 2018.

Finally, to dress up your kitchen, there’s the five-quart ceramic bowl, which will stand up to any mixing, whipping, and kneading task you throw at it. Freezer, microwave, dishwasher, and oven-safe up to 475 degrees Fahrenheit, the bowl is made of titanium-reinforced ceramic to prevent chipping, cracking, and staining. The solid version will sell for $80, while the patterned and textured variants will be made available for $100 come this summer.

The full lineup of new KitchenAid products coming out in 2018 is presented here. And those who are interested can also download and view the full suite of new Kitchen Aid product images.