Digital Trends
Smart Home

Lenovo augments its smart home line with new camera, plug, and bulb

Clayton Moore
By
1 of 6
Lenovo smart home essentials
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Lenovo smart home essentials
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Lenovo smart home essentials
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Lenovo smart home essentials
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Lenovo smart home essentials
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Lenovo smart home essentials
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Lenovo is doubling down on the smart home market by launching a new line of “Smart Home Essentials” at this year’s IFA 2018, the Berlin-based consumer electronics show.

Lenovo Smart Home Essentials is a new family of interconnected devices that the company hopes will serve as a simple, one-stop shop for both casual smart home users and DIY home systems architects. The Lenovo Link app serves as a centralized control center to set up and manage all applicable devices, hopefully eliminating the need for an individual app for every smart home device that comes on the market.

Already, Lenovo Smart Home Essentials are compatible with smart assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, although the company also offers its own control plug, the Lenovo Smart Display.

In addition to launching a whole bunch of laptops and tablets ranging from just $249 to $1,399, Lenovo’s new smart home products include:

  • The Lenovo Smart Plus, which retails at $30 and is coming in November, is a Wi Fi-connected plug that fits easily into the growing Lenovo AO eco-system, and can be commanded by Google Home, Amazon Alexa or Lenovo’s smart display. This small, simple-to-use device can be plugged into any open outlet to allow any compatible device to be controlled remotely.
  • The Lenovo Smart Bulb, also available in November at $30, features remote and voice control, color temperature adjustments, a timing delay, and an anticipated life expectancy of around 15,000 hours. Users can remotely schedule and customize lighting — adjusting color temperature and dim brightness, or turning it on and off from anywhere and at any time. Users can monitor footage anywhere inside the home and deliver instructions via its two-way built-in mic.
  • The spanking-new Lenovo Smart Camera will arrive in the first quarter of 2018 for an anticipated retail price of $100 and features night vision via infrared up to 20 meters, as well as motion detection and two-way audio.

Lenovo has always had a robust presence at IFA, despite focusing on core products like personal computers, tablets, smart home devices, and smart televisions, generally shying away from the smartphone market, where its products are branded under the Motorola label. Last year, the company’s presence was heavy on laptops and its burgeoning virtual reality technology.

Don't Miss

Whole Foods' free deliveries for Amazon Prime expands to more cities
Up Next

Lenovo's keyboard-less Yoga Book now comes with dual screens
simplisafe
Product Review

Invisible until you need it, SimpliSafe is a no-hassle way to watch your home

These days, there a lot of do-it-yourself home security systems out there. How do you choose? Simplisafe’s latest offering brings together beautiful hardware and the ability to customize your home security package. We do wish that we…
Posted By Terry Walsh
petco alpineai voice content strategy
Smart Home

Petco is fighting the competition with voice-activated content on smart speakers

Petco has partnered with Alpine.AI, a developer of skills for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to develop voice content to position the company as the best source of pet information and products.
Posted By Clayton Moore
bose home speaker 500 soundbar 700
Home Theater

Bose one-ups Apple, Amazon with a $400 smart speaker, two new soundbars

Bose has launched three new smart speaker devices, including a pricey, Alexa-enabled smart speaker and two smart soundbars to its lineup, chasing Sonos into the world of assistant-integrated whole-home audio.
Posted By Parker Hall
amazon prime book box
Smart Home

Amazon’s Prime Book Box is now available to all Prime members in the U.S.

Amazon's Prime Book Box service, which delivers curated children's books, is now available for Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. They can have new books delivered to their doorstep as often as once per month.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Abigail Bassett
buy lg free google home mini
Smart Home

Best Buy is bundling the new Lenovo Smart Display with the Google Home Mini

Best Buy is now including a complimentary Google Home Mini, which retails at $49, with every purchase of the 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display, a popular new device that is also powered by Google Assistant.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best sales this weekend wayfair
Deals

Give your home an upgrade with the Wayfair Labor Day sale

Labor Day isn't just about taking a break from your labors, it's about enjoying the fruits of those labors. If you're looking to save big on mattresses, kitchenware, home appliances, and more, the Wayfair Labor Day sale has got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to make cold brew coffee iced
Smart Home

How to make cold brew coffee at home

Whether you're a casual joe drinker or a coffee addict, you can likely tell the difference between a good cup and a bad one. Check out our guide to making some of the best coffee we've ever tasted.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
kangaroo motion sensor low cost smart home security xz3zubk8
Smart Home

Kangaroo’s security system offers home protection at an affordable price

Setting up a smart home security is typically expensive, but Kangaroo is setting out to bring down the cost of keeping your home safe by introducing a new line of internet-connected motion sensors that start at $30.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
nanoleaf canvas modular wall lights ifa 2018
Smart Home

The modular Nanoleaf Canvas will light up your entire wall

Nanoleaf introduced its Canvas modular lights at IFA 2018. The lights can be layered on a wall in any pattern to create a unique lighting experience that you have complete control over.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
sharp ifa 2018 appliances smart intellidos 10kg washing machine
Smart Home

Sharp’s smart home lineup at IFA covers all major appliance needs

Sharp has announced a whole smart home’s worth of major appliances, from clothes washers and dryers to a dishwasher, a fridge with a built-in vacuum-pack sealer, and a five-shelf oven.
Posted By Denny Arar
tempow tap bluetooth protocol multi audio
Home Theater

Tempow’s new Bluetooth software ties your smart home together

You can sync your smart speakers with your Bluetooth speakers and even your TV to create multi-room audio or surround sound with Tempow’s new software.
Posted By Simon Hill
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google Assistant goes bilingual, lets you speak two languages interchangeably

As multicultural households become more common, Google has stepped up its language support, announcing that the Google Assistant can now recognize and speak two languages interchangeably.
Posted By Clayton Moore