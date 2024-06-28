Get up to $1,600 off a French door refrigerator in LG’s 4th of July sale

If you’re setting up a new house or just upgrading your old kitchen, then you may be looking for some great smart refrigerators, and with so many great refrigerator brands on the market, it can be hard to pick something great. Luckily, LG has a lot of great options, and it’s holding an early with huge discounts across the board of up to 45%. That said, there are a couple of great standouts, and in particular, LG’s 30 cubic foot smart french door refrigerator, which usually goes for $3,999 but has been massively knocked down to $2,499, which constitutes a whopping $1,500 discount.

Why you should buy the LG 30 cubic foot Smart French Door Refrigerator

As you might expect for a refrigerator with 30 cubic feet of storage, there’s a massive amount of space in LG’s fridge to fit your stuff, although that’s not the most interesting feature. In fact, it’s the middle drawer that can act as both a fridge and a freezer at essentially the flick of a switch. As such, it’s great for people who are constantly either running out of fridge or freezer space or have a hard time planning for the stuff that’s going to be in there, so you get a little bit of extra leeway with that.

Otherwise, it’s your standard large French-door refrigerator with a fresh air filter to keep everything nice and healthy for longer than your average fridge. It also has a dual ice maker that can make Craft Ice, which is essentially slow-melting ice from LG, which is great for summer months. Also, if you have a large family with kids, then you’ll love the Door Cooling+ feature which helps keep the interior cool even when doors are opened regularly.

All in all, the 30-cubic-foot LG refrigerator is a great option for those who need a lot of space and the flexibility of having a bit more fridge or freezer space. The deal from LG knocking it down to just $2,499 makes this a steal, and you even get an extra year of limited warranty if you buy before the 10th of July. That said, if this doesn’t quite fit the bill, then you may want to check out some of these other great refrigerator deals instead.