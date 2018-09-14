LG’s new Styler takes the wrinkles out of your clothes without an iron

Share

LG has made a name for itself in the household appliance market. The company’s washers and dryers are some of the most highly ranked appliances out there, with multiple offerings to fit every budget. Now LG has taken it one step further by offering the LG Styler, a closet-like appliance that does what its name implies: styles your clothes by keeping them odor and wrinkle-free.

If you’ve ever pulled clothing out of a tightly-packed closet, you know how easy it is for shirts to end up wrinkled, even if they were fresh and smooth when you put them away. With the LG Styler, all it takes is 20 minutes per cycle to completely refresh your clothing and knock away any dust that may have gathered from your closet.

The Styler doubles as a solution for those with allergies. It works to sanitize clothing and remove allergens, and has been certified as asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. According to statistics, one in five Americans suffers from allergy-related problems, but the LG Styler’s ability to remove small particles with a quick steam cycle can help combat that.

The LG Styler is more than just another appliance for your laundry room. It’s equipped with SmartThinQ and can connect to the SmartThinQ app on iPhone and Android devices. Users can also connect the Styler through Google Assistant to give voice commands. Through the SmartThinQ app, users can check the cycle of a status, monitor how much energy the Styler is using, and use Smart Diagnoses to troubleshoot any problems that arise.

The SmartThinQ app informs users when a cycle has finished through a push notification on their smartphone. The LG Styler comes in white and espresso to help create a uniform laundry room that blends well with other LG appliances like washers and dryers. It is also small enough that it can fit into narrow spaces, so even people in studio apartments could find a spot for the Styler.

The LG Styler is available at most major retailers from $1,999. While smart home technology is not yet capable of doing all of your chores for you, connecting smart washers and dryers with the LG Styler is a step in the right direction.