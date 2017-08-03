The Lofree Poison wireless speaker combines 1950s aesthetic with 2017 technology

Promising to “bring back your old memories with powerful audio performance,” this particular wireless speaker borrows from the classic aesthetic of speakers from decades past, and infuses this design with modern digital audio technology. While it may look like a 1950s radio, it sounds nothing like one. The speaker features a bass enhancement system that makes use of a large diaphragm in the back of the device to produce powerful, deep bass, all while maintaining clear mids and trebles from the front of the speaker.

Thanks to the two 10-watt processing audio outputs, the sound of the Lofree Poison far outpaces its rather diminutive size. Plus, the speaker comes with a built-in Nuvoton DSP, promising to produce richer and fuller-bodied sound.

On a single charge, the speaker promises up to six hours of CD-quality music, all without the hassle of wires. Or, if you would rather throw things back and transport yourself to days of yore, you can use the Lofree’s physical rotating dial to surf through channels (instead of connecting via Bluetooth to your phone to play Spotify, Pandora, or your music player of choice).

The Lofree Poison Wireless Speaker only made its Kickstarter debut on Wednesday but has already managed to raise more than $50,000, approximately 50 times more than the project’s original goal of $1,279. Thus far, more than 200 backers have expressed interested in the speaker and there are still four weeks remaining in the campaign.

If you are interested in owning one of these wireless speakers, you can pre-order one from Kickstarter for the early-bird price of $65, which the team notes is nearly half off the anticipated retail price. The estimated delivery date for the speaker stands is in September, so you can close out your summer with some nostalgic tunes.