Lowes’ Iris home automation system is shutting down permanently

Lowe’s sent an email to Iris Smart Home Platform customers announcing it will shut down the platform and related services effective March 31, 2019. Iris customers can redeem eligible, connected Iris products for prepaid Visa cards but only via an online redemption link included in the email. Lowe’s stores will not handle redemptions.

Current Iris customers will not be charged for services as of January 31, 2019, and may continue to use the services until March 31, 2019, after which the system will go dark.

A Digital Trends editor who uses Iris logged onto the service today via the link and received a rebate for $100 for his Iris hub and $140 for the Iris camera – which to his recollection was about what he paid for them.

If you use devices compatible with the Iris system that also work with other hubs and platforms, such as the SmartThings or Zwave platforms, those devices are not likely eligible for redemption. Only devices that are incompatible with other smart home platforms are eligible. Regardless, it can’t hurt to check on the redemption site.

Lowes also has an F.A.Q. with additional information about the shutdown and the redemption process.

Here’s the text of the Lowes email with the subject line “Important Update About Iris Shutdown” received by a Digital Trends editor today:

Dear Iris Customer:

As a valued customer, we wanted to provide an important update regarding Iris. We have decided to shut down the Iris smart home platform and related services effective March 31, 2019. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and are committed to providing the resources and support needed as you transition to comparable smart home products.

This email provides important information on the process and resources available for Iris customers. Please do not bring your connected Iris devices back to a Lowe’s store.

• We have created an online redemption process that will allow customers who have eligible, connected Iris devices to receive a Visa prepaid card to help migrate to another smart home platform.

• Upon logging into Iris, you will be directed to complete the redemption process using a customized, online tool. You will also be able to access additional information, such as redemption status and support articles.

• All Iris customers need to complete the redemption process through the Iris app or at home.irisbylowes.com/redemption by March 31, 2019.

• The online process is the only way you can receive a redemption for your already connected Iris items. Please do not bring connected items back to the store.

• Customers can return any Iris items they have purchased within the last 90 days that are not connected to the Iris platform via Lowe’s normal return policy (see your Lowe’s receipt for Lowe’s Return Policy details).

• Some customers may find the redemption value exceeds the amount owed via Lowe’s Return Policy.

• Many devices used with Iris are compatible with other smart home platforms. For example, SmartThings is a comparable platform to Iris, and to ease the transition, SmartThings’ support team is ready to assist you with the migration process.

• Some devices incompatible with other smart home platforms are eligible for redemption.

To find out more about the shutdown of the Iris platform, please read more here.

