Lowes’ Iris home automation system is shutting down permanently

Lowe’s sent an email to Iris Smart Home Platform customers announcing it will shut down the platform and related services effective March 31, 2019. Iris customers can redeem eligible, connected Iris products for prepaid Visa cards but only via an online redemption link included in the email. Lowe’s stores will not handle redemptions.

Current Iris customers will not be charged for services as of January 31, 2019, and may continue to use the services until March 31, 2019, after which the system will go dark.

A Digital Trends editor who uses Iris logged onto the service today via the link and received a rebate for $100 for his Iris hub and $140 for the Iris camera – which to his recollection was about what he paid for them.

If you use devices compatible with the Iris system that also work with other hubs and platforms, such as the SmartThings or Zwave platforms, those devices are not likely eligible for redemption. Only devices that are incompatible with other smart home platforms are eligible. Regardless, it can’t hurt to check on the redemption site.

Lowes also has an F.A.Q. with additional information about the shutdown and the redemption process.

Here’s the text of the Lowes email with the subject line “Important Update About Iris Shutdown” received by a Digital Trends editor today: