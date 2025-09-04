 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Smart Home News

Mammotion debuts ultra-smart navigation system for its robot lawn mowers at IFA 2025

By
A Mammotion robot lawn mower with the new vision system at IFA 2025.
Mammotion
IFA 2025
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2025
Updated less than 1 hour ago

What happened? Mammotion, responsible for many of the best robot lawn mowers on the market, showcased a new mapping system at IFA 2025 that should make its products even more accurate.

  • Combining three mapping types into one (LiDAR, satellite, and AI-powered camera tech), the so-called Tri-Fusion Positioning System can deliver centimeter-level precision regardless of its location in your yard.
  • The mapping tech is available in the LUBA Mini AWD LiDAR, which was on display at IFA 2025.
  • Beyond excellent mapping and positioning skills, the robot offers top-of-the-line specs for a robust lawn-cutting experience.

Why is this important? Positioning and navigation are massively important for robot lawn mowers — not only for enhanced performance, but for safety, too. The Tri-Fusion Positioning System could make robotic lawn mowers more autonomous, safer, and easier to use.

  • Many robot lawn mowers require complex installations, featuring buried wires and the need for a clear skyline. This new technology does away with those limitations, offering a system that should work with nearly all types of properties. It also makes robot lawn mowers accessible to shoppers seeking a streamlined DIY installation.
  • The LUBA Mini AWD LiDAR combines this tech with powerful motors, multi-zone management, and the ability to navigate 80% slopes.
  • The YUKA Mini Vision, meanwhile, has no required setup — just toss it in your yard and it’ll start mowing without any advanced preparation.
  • You can learn more about both models on the official Mammotion website.
Recommended Videos

Why should I care? Manual mowing is quickly becoming a thing of the past, thanks to robot lawn mowers. However, navigation abilities and safety concerns remain the biggest hurdles.

  • This new system allows for highly accurate mowing performances, ensuring you don’t have to head out with your old push-mower to clean up the robot’s work.
  • Precise navigation allows for enhanced safety, ensuring it doesn’t wander off your property or run into any potential hazards.
  • As setup and installation become easier, robot lawn mowers become accessible to a larger audience.
  • Roborock also revealed a trio of robot lawn mowers, and it’ll be interesting to see how Roborock’s first foray into the segment compares to this new tech from Mammotion.
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Narwal debuts innovative robot vacuum with new mop-cleaning functionality at CES 2025
Narwal Flow

Narwal is responsible for some of our favorite robot vacuums, including the premium Narwal Freo Z Ultra, which features a modern aesthetic and ultra-quiet operation. The company’s track record of innovation continued at CES 2025 with the reveal of the Narwal Flow -- an upcoming robot vacuum built with a powerful new mopping system.

The Narwal Flow employs a new type of mopping system (dubbed the FlowWash Mopping System) that actively cleans its rolling mopping plate as it's cleaning your floors. This ensures you won’t be tracking dirty mops across the ground and should result in a better overall cleaning experience. The robot is equipped with both a clean and dirty water tank, allowing it to extract dirty water from the mop while simultaneously rewetting it. This allows the mop to remain in excellent condition without needing to head back to the docking station for self-cleaning.

Read more
Ultraloq showcases the first-ever ultra-wideband smart lock at CES 2025
Bolt Mission UWB + NFC installed on a white door.

Ultraloq showed off two smart locks at CES 2025 -- one of which is the first smart lock to ever offer ultra-wideband (UWB) support. The Ultraloq Bolt Mission UWB + NFC uses UWB technology to unlock automatically as you approach your front door. Similar functionality already exists on other smart locks, but UWB should allow the Ultraloq Bolt Mission to be more accurate than the competition.

The Bolt Mission uses technology similar to digital car keys, and Ultraloq says it can track the keyholder’s phone location with “centimeter-level” accuracy. As your phone gets closer to the front door, the Bolt Mission can be programmed to automatically unlock, giving you a hands-free way to get inside. Better yet, because the smart lock can detect both your distance and direction from the front door, it should prevent you from accidentally unlocking the smart lock while inside your home.

Read more
Lymow shows off robotic lawn mower with mulching blades, tracked treads at CES
The Lymow One cutting through grass.

Lymow is hoping to shake up the robotic lawn mower industry later this year with the Lymow One -- an upcoming mower equipped with mulching blades and unique tracked treads. The team’s goal is to “fully replace traditional mowers,” making your lawn maintenance routine easier than ever before. The Lymow One was on full display at CES 2025, and it boasts an impressive list of stats that make it a smart home gadget to watch ahead of its launch in April.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Lymow One is its mowing deck, which houses professional-grade mulching blades. These are common on ride-on and traditional lawnmowers and should provide a better cut than the metal sheet swing blades found on many other robotic lawn mowers. The two blades are powered by a brushless motor capable of a peak output of 1,200 watts (spinning them at 6,000 RPM and cutting at a width of 16 inches). In other words, it should have no problem cutting through even the most overgrown of backyards.

Read more