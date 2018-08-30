Digital Trends
Smart Home

The modular Nanoleaf Canvas will light up your entire wall

AJ Dellinger
By
nanoleaf canvas modular wall lights ifa 2018

Most smart lights are more about function than fashion, but Nanoleaf is setting out to change that. At IRA 2018 in Berlin, Germany, the Canada-based company that got its start on Kickstarter introduced the Canvas — a new, modular lighting system designed to turn walls into illuminated murals that light up a whole room.

The latest in the company’s line of unique, customizable lighting systems, the Canvas introduces a square design that can be plastered across a wall and can then light up in any number of ways. Nanoleaf suggests the panels can be used to re-create the look of a sunrise in the morning or create rippling water effects when you brush your hand against the panels.

With its modular design, the Canvas provides users with a nearly infinite number of possibilities to create their own ideal lighting situation. Arrange the panels in any way you see fit, be it by blanketing an entire wall with them or by creating a pattern that will highlight some of the many available lighting effects.

The panels are reactive and will respond to a number of different stimuli. Touch is one way to set off the wall lights, whether it’s turning them on and off with a tap or activating the dynamic animations that the panels are capable of. They also respond to voice commands and have a built-in “Rhythm function” for real-time music visualizations. Just turn on your favorite songs and watch the wall of lights react.

nanoleaf canvas modular wall lights ifa 2018 canvas2

Those familiar with Nanoleaf’s previous products won’t find these features to be much of a surprise. The company specializes in modular lighting fixtures, like the triangular Aurora panels. It also loves to integrate music, as it has in the past with its Rhythm add-on accessory for the Aurora lights.

While much of the draw for the Canvas lights is the special features and stimulating visuals they are capable of producing, Nanoleaf insists there is plenty of function to the panels as well. When you’re looking for some light to focus, Canvas panels can be used to produce white light for office and study spaces. They also feature an edge-lit design and a marble-style finish that offer a modern look even when they are turned off.

Nanoleaf has not yet announced details regarding price or how many panels you’ll get when purchasing the Canvas. (A Canvas predecessor runs $230 for nine light panels.) A pre-order is available now for those interested in the modular lighting solution.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
Up Next

The Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 aim to make great speakers even better
Vinpok Taptek Keyboard Impressions
Computing

The MacBook’s keyboard sucks, so use this mechanical keyboard instead

Not all Mac fans appreciate the low-travel keyboards on their devices. The Taptek keyboard offers an alternative with mechanical switches, fancy lighting, and compact design that looks great sitting next to a MacBook.
Posted By Luke Larsen
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
4 mation zoetrope fish close focus ana bokeh
Emerging Tech

Here’s an old-school motion picture machine you can 3D print at home

4-Mation is like a modern reimagining of the Victorian zoetrope device. Whereas the classic design relied on 2D images, kind of like a flip book, 4-Mation uses 3D objects and strobing lights to create dynamic visuals.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best smart light switches philips dimmer close
Smart Home

The best smart light switches you can buy in 2018

The ability to control the lighting in your home can have a big effect on your living space. To have more control over your lighting, check out the best smart light switches on the market. 
Posted By Gia Liu
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
petco alpineai voice content strategy
Smart Home

Petco is fighting the competition with voice-activated content on smart speakers

Petco has partnered with Alpine.AI, a developer of skills for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to develop voice content to position the company as the best source of pet information and products.
Posted By Clayton Moore
simplisafe
Product Review

Invisible until you need it, SimpliSafe is a no-hassle way to watch your home

These days, there a lot of do-it-yourself home security systems out there. How do you choose? Simplisafe’s latest offering brings together beautiful hardware and the ability to customize your home security package. We do wish that we…
Posted By Terry Walsh
bose home speaker 500 soundbar 700
Home Theater

Bose one-ups Apple, Amazon with a $400 smart speaker, two new soundbars

Bose has launched three new smart speaker devices, including a pricey, Alexa-enabled smart speaker and two smart soundbars to its lineup, chasing Sonos into the world of assistant-integrated whole-home audio.
Posted By Parker Hall
amazon prime book box
Smart Home

Amazon’s Prime Book Box is now available to all Prime members in the U.S.

Amazon's Prime Book Box service, which delivers curated children's books, is now available for Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.S. They can have new books delivered to their doorstep as often as once per month.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Abigail Bassett
buy lg free google home mini
Smart Home

Best Buy is bundling the new Lenovo Smart Display with the Google Home Mini

Best Buy is now including a complimentary Google Home Mini, which retails at $49, with every purchase of the 8-inch Lenovo Smart Display, a popular new device that is also powered by Google Assistant.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best sales this weekend wayfair
Deals

Give your home an upgrade with the Wayfair Labor Day sale

Labor Day isn't just about taking a break from your labors, it's about enjoying the fruits of those labors. If you're looking to save big on mattresses, kitchenware, home appliances, and more, the Wayfair Labor Day sale has got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to make cold brew coffee iced
Smart Home

How to make cold brew coffee at home

Whether you're a casual joe drinker or a coffee addict, you can likely tell the difference between a good cup and a bad one. Check out our guide to making some of the best coffee we've ever tasted.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu
kangaroo motion sensor low cost smart home security xz3zubk8
Smart Home

Kangaroo’s security system offers home protection at an affordable price

Setting up a smart home security is typically expensive, but Kangaroo is setting out to bring down the cost of keeping your home safe by introducing a new line of internet-connected motion sensors that start at $30.
Posted By AJ Dellinger