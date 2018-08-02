Digital Trends
Smart Home

The Neato D7 Connected robot vacuum just got a better memory, and a lot smarter

Lulu Chang
By
neato botvac google 4

Sometimes, our smart devices aren’t quite as smart as they make themselves out to be. They’ll misinterpret what you say, forget what you told them yesterday, or otherwise fail to complete a task that a human could do. But here to begin making amends for these less than clever machines is Neato Robotics, who has recently announced a free update to its D7 Connected robot vacuum. As of this week, owners of this smart vacuum will have access to two new features – Multiple Floor Plan Mapping and Quick Boost charging. Both of these new capabilities show off the possibilities associated with memory in a machine.

For starters, Multiple Floor Plan Mapping allows the Neato D7 to remember its previous routes and maps of your home so that it doesn’t have to start from scratch every time it begins its cleaning routine. Using its spinning lidar sensor, the robot vacuum will create a visual representation of the area it has vacuumed at the end of every cycle. With this new feature, each of those maps will begin to look the same. From now on, you can actually interact with these charts, literally marking off areas that you don’t want the robot to visit the next time it cleans. And with its newfound memory, you’ll only have to tell it “no” once.

Then, there’s the Quick Boost Charging option. Seeing as the Neato D7 is able to clean different surfaces throughout your home, it’s likely that it will require a recharge at some point in order to finish the job as effectively as it started. With the new Neato Quick Boost charging, your vacuum will determine exactly how much juice it needs to finish cleaning mid-cycle – it will return to its home base to recharge, and when it’s ready, finish vacuuming the rest of your home. This means that the D7 will know not only where it’s already cleaned, but where it has yet to clean. How does it know this? Its memorized maps, of course.

Other vacuums can similarly realize when they’re low on power, but generally speaking, are unaware as to what spots they have left, which often means quite a bit of redundancy. Not so with the D7.

Of course, these sorts of features come with quite a hefty price tag, but if you’re willing to pay to never vacuum again, then the Neato D7 may just be the last vacuum you’ll ever want to buy.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
Up Next

The JBL Link View could be another one of Google's answers to the Echo Show
philips hue calla 2
Product Review

Philips Hue takes a step outdoors, and the results are fabulous

Who knew lighting could be so exciting? Philips Hue has done it again by making outdoor lighting that’s gorgeous and exciting to use. A combination of style, sophistication, and simplicity makes Philips Hue Calla an easy pick.
Posted By Terry Walsh
mattamy homes ecobee partner ecobee3 the best of
News

Ecobee’s Peak Relief saves money, reduces energy use when demand is high

With Ecobee's smart thermostat Peak Relief feature, customers with Time of Use rates will be able to stay comfortable and save money. Peak Relief will analyze customer preferences and other factors to avoid peak utility prices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Smart Home

Imagine yourself doing the backstroke in one of the 10 largest pools in the world

From Egypt to Singapore to California, here's a pictorial breakdown of some of the biggest and largest pools in the world. Many of these pools are so big that you can even kayak and windsurf on them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Nest Secure top
Smart Home

The best DIY home security systems

Looking for the best DIY Home security systems? These security kits will help you feel safer in no time. Check out our top pick and full list to see which kit will work best for your home.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best google home compatible devices hands on 4652
Smart Home

The best Google Home-compatible devices

Google Home is a voice-controlled speaker built to compete with the Amazon Echo. It can currently control lights, switches, and thermostats from select partners. Here's a list of Google Home-compatible devices.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
ezviz ez360 pano prdthmb
Product Review

The Ezviz ez360 panoramic smart cam offers impressive views but little polish

Home security fans will love ez360’s panoramic views and monitoring features, but the camera isn’t an essential pick for mainstream homes, as it’s not the easiest to work with. Read our review to find out more.
Posted By Terry Walsh
lg thinq ces 2018
Home Theater

Why learn to use gadgets when they can just learn to help us? Exactly, says LG

Digital Trends sat down with LG Electronics’ president and CTO, I.P. Park, to discuss the company’s investment in AI and two research centers. The goal? To make smart products truly smart.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
honeywell smart home security pre orders lifestyle 2
Smart Home

Honeywell’s versatile, Alexa-savvy security system now available for purchase

Honeywell's Smart Home Security system is now available. Starting with the Camera Base Station, the Alexa-friendly system can operate as a stand-alone module or connect with a variety of sensor and smart home devices.
Posted By Lulu Chang
ge appliances cafe brand matte black shot 2
Smart Home

Forget stainless steel: GE’s Café appliances offer a brand-new vision for the kitchen

GE Appliances introduced its Café Brand customizable appliances, which features premium finishes and an array of replaceable hardware color choices. The new brand's first line is The Matte Collection, with matte white and matte black…
Posted By Bruce Brown
yadoggie fresh instant pot heidi with dog and 1
Smart Home

YaDoggie Fresh is human-grade dog food you cook in your Instant Pot

You've always known that your four-legged fur monster was more than just a pet, and now, you can prove it. After all, what says love quite like making your dog its food in the same appliance that you use to feed your family?
Posted By Lulu Chang
amazon echo show prod
Product Review

Show me the ... movie times! Amazon's Echo Show does what voice cannot

The Amazon Echo Show is a smart assistant with a screen, so you can both see and hear what Alexa’s talking about. Right now, features like being able to see your timer or camera feed are helpful, but not world-changing.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
best air fryers 71zlzucptol sl1300
Smart Home

The best air fryers for frying food with a fraction of the calories

What is this magical mechanism? It's an air fryer, and when used correctly, it can mimic the effects of frying, only using just a little bit of oil. You still get that crispy, golden exterior and the fluffy center.
Posted By Gia Liu
best apartment finder apps zillow rentals
Smart Home

Zillow’s new online tools are going to make apartment hunting much easier

Renters who find Zillow's suite of real estate analysis tools useful may rejoice at a new integrated function that will allow users to submit multiple rental applications for a single fee.
Posted By Clayton Moore
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff