 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab this ice cream maker deal while it’s on sale for 4th of July

By
Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker Lifestyle
Ninja

With summer pretty much here, there are very few things that can be more refreshing than ice makers, and if you’re looking to pick up one of the best ice cream makers to help cool you down, you’re in luck. That’s because the Ninja CREAMi has a great 4th of July deal going for it right now at Walmart, and even better than that, it actually does a lot more than just ice cream. You can grab it for just $169, rather than the usual $199 it goes for, so you get a solid $30 off the regular price.

Why you should buy the Ninja CREAMi

The Ninja CREAMi is a pretty interesting device, given that it does a lot more functions than just making ice cream. For example, it can make milkshakes, sorbets, and even light ice cream for those who don’t enjoy the heavy creaminess of regular ice cream. Of course, there is a little preparation that needs to go into it, as the first step of any of these is freezing what you want made in the freezer overnight. But that’s a simple process, and you get a couple of containers you can use, so you can have them going simultaneously or one after the other. Once that’s done, you just stick it in the Ninja CREAMi and choose whatever option you want, and it preps it for you, and that usually involves blending and churning whatever you put in the container.

Of course, one of the big benefits of the Ninja CREAMi is that you have a lot more control over what goes into your ice cream or milkshakes, so if you have specific allergies or dietary restrictions, you can actually enjoy a frozen treat without having to worry about what’s inside. It’s also worth noting that both the containers come with lids, so if you don’t finish the whole 16 ounces of whatever you have, you can stick it back in the freezer to keep it good for a few more days. You can even make in bulk if you want. We’ll also say that the “ReMix” feature is great for those who feel the first cycle hasn’t mixed the ingredients inside quite enough, so it’s great for fine-tuning.

Overall, the Ninja CREAMi is an excellent ice cream maker with a lot of versatility, and the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $169 makes it a deal worth considering. You can also check out some of these other great Ninja Foodi deals for other great appliances.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best air conditioner deals: Portable and window units on sale
The GE 10,000 BTU portable air conditioner cools a living room while a woman reads.

Temperatures this year seem to be some of the highest in history, and it's no surprise that many folks are worried about what summer is going to look like this year. As such, it's important to keep yourself cool, and going for an air conditioner is probably going to be a big help; even something as simple as portable air conditioners will offer some help. That said, a proper air conditioner is better, which is why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite deals below, including from some of the best air conditioner brands out there.

Also, if you're struggling with things like seasonal allergies, check out some of these air purifier deals, and for those who have persistent dry coughs, these humidifiers deals should help a bit as well.
Evapolar evaCHILL — $70, was $99

Read more
Best security camera deals: Ring, Arlo, Blink and more on sale
These are the best security camera deals available right now
Prime Day 2022 security camera deals graphic.

If you want to have more peace of mind when you're away from home, then grabbing yourself a set of home security cameras to check on things is a good idea. Luckily, there are a lot of excellent options out there, whether it's in the budget range or high-end, including some excellent deals that you can take advantage of to help bring the cost down. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite deals below on various cameras, including wireless security cameras, to save you the hassle of cables. That said, if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, then you may want to check out these Ring camera deals instead.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Security Camera -- $40, was $50

While this is ostensibly made for your garage, there's no reason the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage can't work for other uses as well, especially if you don't need the highest quality of recording. It has an HD camera, which isn't a ton, but it does have an impressive 130-degree field of view. The MyQ also connects through dual-band Wi-Fi for a better connection, and it even has two-way communication, which is impressive for something at this price bracket.

Read more
This Instant Pot deal knocks $50 off the 8-quart model
The Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1 1 on a countertop surface.

Best Buy has one of the better Instant Pot deals around with $50 off the Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Crisp with 11 functions. It usually costs $200, but it’s down to $150 today. The 25% discount makes now a great time to buy with the slow cooker and other features sure to save you plenty of time and money in the future. If that sounds tempting, we’re here to explain all you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1
As the name suggests, the best thing about the Instant Pot 8-Quart Duo Crisp 11-in-1 is its wealth of features. Through the pot, you can air fry (meaning little need for one of the best air fryers), roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté pan, sterilize, and even use as a rice cooker and yogurt maker. It also works well as a food warmer.

Read more