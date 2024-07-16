We’ve already covered a lot of the best Ninja Prime Day deals, but they keep on coming. Take this deal on an XL Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 indoor grill, the Ninja FG551. Usually it would cost you $260, but with the magic of Prime Day deals, you can save $110 and get it for only $150 if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Even if you’re not a member, you can probably get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial that will last you way longer than the duration of the sales event. If you’re a Prime member (or ready to become one) just tap the button below to take advantage of this Prime Day deal. Or, keep reading to see why we think its a good deal.

Why you should buy the Ninja Foodi FG551 Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill

The Ninja Foodi FG551 is an incredibly versatile, and spacious, cooking machine. Its 6 quart capacity and spacious cooking platform — capable of grilling, air frying, roasting, baking, broiling, and dehydrating — is large enough to grill up to 6 steak or 24 hot dogs. Yet, at the same time, it doesn’t take up a tremendous amount of space. At 15.8 x 16.5 x 11.1 (DWH) inches, it can fit comfortably on your kitchen counter. Plus, its dark black and stainless steel exterior will look great in your kitchen.

An included Ninja smart thermometer will help you make your cooking perfect every time, zero guesswork required. After selecting your protein and giving it a preferred doneness level, the Ninja Foodi FG551 will monitor the progression of your food’s cooking for you. In this way, you can work with your cooking elements to get a delightful meal.

Getting a Ninja Foodi has never been this easy. Just tap the button below and, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll be able to get the Ninja Foodi FG551 for only $150. Again, that’s $110 off of the usual $260 price point and you can likely become a Prime member for free via a free trial if you aren’t already subscribed. Then, when you’re done, go check out our favorite Instant Pot Prime Day deals so you can make a complete meal for your family in the easiest way possible.