Best Instant Pot Prime Day deals: Duo Plus is $55 off today

Instant Pot 6 qt Vortex Air Fryer on counter with food.
Instant Pot

Among the thousands of Prime Day deals happening at the moment, we’ve pinpointed all the best Instant Pot deals. If you’re looking to save big on a super useful appliance for your kitchen, this is your chance to do so. There are some awesome Instant Pot Prime Day deals happening given the popularity of the brand, so we’ve listed them all as well as wrapped up some key buying advice on how to choose an Instant Pot. Read on while we take you through everything you need to know about the Instant Pot Prime Day deals.

Best Instant Pot Prime Day deal

Instant Pot Duo Plus — $75, was $130

Instant Pot 6-quart Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker on a wooden counter with a cooked shrimp dish.
Instant Pot

For a kitchen appliance that can do almost anything that you may need when preparing your family’s meals, go for the Instant Pot Duo Plus. The 6-quart model is enough to make meals for a small family, and it functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, cooking rice, yogurt maker, cake/egg maker, sauté/searing machine, steamer, warmer, or sterilizer. This 9-in-1 multi-cooker features an LCD display that will show its cooking status, and there are 15 customizable smart programs for different kinds of dishes. The easy-release steam switch will let you release steam safely, while the stainless steel cooking pot has a tri-ply bottom that ensures even cooking.

Every family who love gathering over delicious food should take a look at this year’s Instant Pot Prime Day deals for bargains like Amazon’s offer for the Instant Pot Duo Plus. From the original price of $130 for the 6-quart version, the multi-cooker’s price is down to a more affordable $75 following a 42% discount. We don’t expect the $55 in savings to remain available until the last minute of the shopping event though, as we think stocks of the Instant Pot Duo Plus will run out quickly. If you want to get it for nearly half-price, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and complete the checkout process immediately.

More Instant Pot Prime Day deals we love

  • Instant Pot 10-quart air fryer —
  • Instant Pot Duo Crisp 8-quart pressure cooker —
  • Instant Pot Pro 8-quart pressure cooker —
  • Instnst Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate 6.5-quart pressure cooker —

How to choose an Instant Pot on Prime Day

Picking the right Instant Pot for you is a win-win situation as whatever you buy will be a great addition, but it’s still important to get the perfect one for your situation.

Starting out, have a think about how much you can afford. The Instant Pot Prime Day deals going on mean that you can probably stretch that budget to a pricier model than usual but it’s still wise to think about what you can spend. That way, you won’t overspend and you’ll still get a sweet Instant Pot. From there, think about how many you’re cooking for. Do you just need an Instant Pot to feed yourself or are you looking to feed the whole family easily every night? Capacity is a crucial part of any Instant Pot as you don’t want to have to cook multiple times as it negates the advantages that come from an Instant Pot.

Once you’ve figured those key points out, take a look at the best pressure cookers. The list includes the Instant Pot Duo Plus which we consider to be the best overall Instant Pot. It’s incredibly user-friendly with multiple cooking presets so you don’t have to spend too long figuring it out.

Like many Instant Pots, it has a steam valve which is fool-proof while it’s very easy to clean. One of the best Instant Pots, it’s a great starting point for many people. The neat thing about the pressure cooker is that its buttons are clearly laid out so you don’t have to do much more than pick a relevant preset that suits what you’re preparing.

Besides the pressure cooking element of an Instant Pot, many come with additional features. In particular, some Instant Pots have air frying capabilities saving you from needing to invest in one of the best air fryers. If you want an all-in-one device, this can be a great way to do so. Check what other features the Instant Pot you’re considering offers and don’t be afraid to spend a little extra on one item so that you don’t need to buy additional kitchen appliances (or find room for them).

How we chose these Instant Pot Prime Day deals

When it comes to deals, we know what we’re looking for. We seek out the best deals all year around and we make sure to check all major retailers. That means that when Prime Day comes around, we already know roughly what to expect. It’s possible to predict the market a little as well be able to look at earlier deals and see if the current batch are truly good or just a little incremental in nature. Because of that, we take a look at the Instant Pot Prime Day deals going on and work out if this is a genuine bargain or something that would be likely to occur outside of Prime Day too.

Besides spotting good prices and doing our research, we also know all about Instant Pots. Because of that, we only feature the Instant Pots that we would like to own ourselves. Think of these as the Instant Pots we would recommend to our friends and family because we want the best for them. That’s exactly what we include here so that you’ll get good quality for your money. In all cases, we combine our expert knowledge with knowing a good deal when we see them, therefore ensuring you get the ultimate Instant Pot Prime Day deals.

