Your pet can sleep on its own smart mattress with Petrics

You’ve always known that your pet is a member of your family, despite having four legs and being decidedly hairier than the other members. And now, your pet can sleep like a member of your family, too — which is to say, on a smart mattress. Meet Petrics, heralded as the world’s first smart pet bed and pet health ecosystem, which will soon be launching an Indiegogo campaign to reach an even greater audience.

Created with the mission to help pets live longer, Petrics’ smart bed and companion collar activity tracker keeps tabs on an animal’s weight, rest periods, and activity levels. The smart pet bed is also said to feature thermostatic climate control, which ought to help your furry friend stay in his or her optimal comfort level. Plus, this thermoregulation ensures that pets are kept safe throughout varying climates and seasons (so there’s no overheating or freezing). All of Petrics’ tools, of course, can be controlled by way of the Petrics app, and also works with smart home hubs like the Amazon Echo, Google Home, and even the Nest.

“Our number one goal is to help pets live longer,” said Ed Hall, CEO of Petrics. “Our system helps pet parents care for their furry best friends by creating a connected ecosystem that tracks, analyzes, and recommends optimal health solutions unique to each pet and ultimately, helps save lives through early detection and intervention.”

Since your pet can’t exactly communicate verbally should they be ill or otherwise incapacitated, having the suite of Petrics tools handy could help you closely monitor an animal’s behavior, noting differences that could be a sign of a deeper problem. Plus, you can make sure that your pet is staying within an optimal weight range and temperature for a specific breed or age. If you keep your pet on a diet, the wearable collar can help track the furball’s caloric burn rate, rest levels, and other health metrics. And best of all, the Petrics system will provide actionable insights by suggesting food and diet recommendations, and by sharing information with your family vet.

The Petrics smart pet bed launches on Indiegogo on November 30, and will then become available for pre-order.