This Philips Hue starter kit saves you 15% on 4 smart light bulbs

Aaron Mamiit
By
Front angle of the Philips Hue smart light starter kit.

Add color to your home (literally) with this Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit, which is currently available with a 15% discount from Amazon. If you hurry, you’ll only have to pay $169 for the bundle, for savings of $31 on its original price of $200. Stocks are quickly selling out though, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of the offer, you should do so without hesitation.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit

It’s the Philips Hue White Ambiance smart bulb starter kit that sits on top of our list of the best smart light bulbs, but all of its benefits and features can also be found in the Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit. Instead of just changing from warm white to cool white, the four 75-watt smart bulbs included in this starter kit also have access to 16 million colors. They’re also very easy to install — there’s no need for any special wiring or to hire an electrician, as you can just replace the bulbs around your home with those that are included in this starter kit.

You can connect to the smart bulbs using the free Philips Hue app on your smartphone and Bluetooth, or you can link up to 50 smart bulbs around your home to the Hue Hub that’s included in the starter kit. Once you’re all set up, you can let the smart bulbs set the mood with the touch of a button on the app, and you can also personalize the mixture of colors and brightness to create your preferred atmosphere. You’ll also be able to set routines with specific configurations at certain times of the day, and you can also control the smart bulbs while you’re away from home through the app. They also work with devices running on Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

Smart bulbs bring new dimensions of design and personality to your home, and no brand does them better than Philips. If you want to try them out, you should purchase the Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit from Amazon, which has slashed its price by 15% off. Instead of the bundle’s sticker price of $200, you’ll be able to get it for a more affordable $169. However, if you want to enjoy the $31 in savings when buying the Philips Hue A19 White and Color smart bulb starter kit, you need to finalize the transaction now as stocks are dwindling.

