Prime Day smart plug deals: Offers as low as $13 today

With the arrival of the smart home revolution, buying smart plugs is the easiest way to give internet-connected features to your electronic devices. If you’re interested, you’re going to want to take advantage of this year’s Prime Day smart plug deals so that you can afford to buy multiples of them to use with as many gadgets as possible. There are many other Prime Day deals for smart home devices, but you shouldn’t underestimate the value that smart plugs can provide. Read on to check out the top offers for the shopping holiday, as well as our advice on choosing which smart plugs to buy.

Best Prime Day smart plug deal

Amazon Smart Plug — $13, was $25

You can smarten up your home in a flash with an Amazon Smart Plug, and you can even do it at a cheaper price. Amazon’s latest Prime Day deal on its own smart plug is certainly worth a look. With one of these plugs and a mobile device that has the Alexa app on it, you can start controlling your lights, fans, or even your coffee maker with just your voice or the Alexa app. The Amazon Smart Plug, when used with the Alexa app, can help you do things like set up automated routines, or even control your plugged in devices when you’re away from home. This smart plug can only be used with Alexa, but you don’t need a special device for that. You can just use the Alexa app, which is available for Android, iOS, and Fire OS devices.

The Amazon Smart Plug is small and simple to use and you can get one for yourself today at nearly half off its original price. Normally, this smart plug retails for $25, but you can snag one now for just $13! If you’re just starting out with smart home devices, this is a deep discount you shouldn’t miss, so be sure to snap it up while you can.

More Prime Day smart plug deals we love

A smart plug will give your non-smart electronic devices internet-connected features, allowing them to join your smart home setup. It’s highly recommended that you use as many of them as possible in your home to maximize the benefits that you can get from them. While they’re not overly expensive devices, their costs will add up if you’re planning to buy several of them, which is why you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts of Prime Day smart plug deals.

How to choose a smart plug on Prime Day

If you search for smart plugs on your favorite retailer’s website, dozens — perhaps even hundreds — of choices will appear, with some of them made by unknown brands. For help in narrowing down your choices, you should take a look at our roundup of the best smart plugs. There’s something here for everyone such as fans of Amazon’s Alexa, and for various purposes such as energy monitoring. Additionally, the brands we’ve featured, including Amazon, TP-Link, Kasa, and Emporia, are the ones that you should be targeting to buy from Prime Day smart plug deals instead of lesser known manufacturers. We’re dealing with electricity here, so you shouldn’t sacrifice safety for savings of only a few dollars.

There are several features that you can enjoy with a smart plug, so you should choose one that comes with the benefits that you would be able to use often. When an electronic device is connected to a smart plug, you’ll be able to turn them on and off remotely using the smart plug’s companion app, and you can even create schedules so that this happens automatically. Some smart plugs will even let you monitor energy usage so that you can check which appliances are consuming too much electricity, while some are designed to withstand the elements so that they can be used with devices that are located outdoors.

Buying just one smart plug won’t set you back by a lot, but it’s highly recommended that you purchase multiples so that you can use them with all the non-smart electronic devices at home. How many smart plugs and the brand that you will buy will depend on the budget that you set aside for Prime Day smart plug deals, though with the lowered prices, you’ll be able to purchase more of them than you previously can afford.

How we chose these smart plug Prime Day deals

To make sure that you’ll be getting your money’s worth, we selected Prime Day smart plug deals that involve trustworthy brands. In addition to their safety features, the quality of these smart plugs are guaranteed, so you can be sure that they won’t let you and your family members down. We also chose a range of smart plugs that provide different benefits so that you can pick the one that will meet your needs.

You’re going to spend a lot of cash on these smart plugs if you’re planning to buy several of them at once, so every dollar saved from Prime Day’s discounts will matter. That’s why we took a look at the prices of these smart plugs not just on Amazon, but also on other retailers that have jumped onto the Prime Day bandwagon, so that we can confidently say that our list above contains the cheapest prices. We’ll keep checking across the websites to make sure that we’re recommending the lowest prices for these smart plugs, while also monitoring if stocks are still available.