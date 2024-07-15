 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day smart plug deals: Offers as low as $13 today

By
The Wyze Smart Plug connected to an outlet.
Wyze

With the arrival of the smart home revolution, buying smart plugs is the easiest way to give internet-connected features to your electronic devices. If you’re interested, you’re going to want to take advantage of this year’s Prime Day smart plug deals so that you can afford to buy multiples of them to use with as many gadgets as possible. There are many other Prime Day deals for smart home devices, but you shouldn’t underestimate the value that smart plugs can provide. Read on to check out the top offers for the shopping holiday, as well as our advice on choosing which smart plugs to buy.

Best Prime Day smart plug deal

Amazon Smart Plug — $13, was $25

A woman standing in her home carrying groceries and looking at her Amazon Smart Plug.
Amazon

You can smarten up your home in a flash with an Amazon Smart Plug, and you can even do it at a cheaper price. Amazon’s latest Prime Day deal on its own smart plug is certainly worth a look. With one of these plugs and a mobile device that has the Alexa app on it, you can start controlling your lights, fans, or even your coffee maker with just your voice or the Alexa app. The Amazon Smart Plug, when used with the Alexa app, can help you do things like set up automated routines, or even control your plugged in devices when you’re away from home. This smart plug can only be used with Alexa, but you don’t need a special device for that. You can just use the Alexa app, which is available for Android, iOS, and Fire OS devices.

The Amazon Smart Plug is small and simple to use and you can get one for yourself today at nearly half off its original price. Normally, this smart plug retails for $25, but you can snag one now for just $13! If you’re just starting out with smart home devices, this is a deep discount you shouldn’t miss, so be sure to snap it up while you can.

More Prime Day smart plug deals we love

Four Emporia Smart Plugs displayed on a wooden table.
Jon Bitner / Digital Trends

A smart plug will give your non-smart electronic devices internet-connected features, allowing them to join your smart home setup. It’s highly recommended that you use as many of them as possible in your home to maximize the benefits that you can get from them. While they’re not overly expensive devices, their costs will add up if you’re planning to buy several of them, which is why you wouldn’t want to miss the discounts of Prime Day smart plug deals.

  • Amazon Smart Plug —
  • Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini 15A (2-pack) —
  • Ecoey Smart Plug (6-pack) —
  • GHome Smart Mini Plug (4-pack) —
  • GE Cync Smart On/off Outdoor Plug —

How to choose a smart plug on Prime Day

If you search for smart plugs on your favorite retailer’s website, dozens — perhaps even hundreds — of choices will appear, with some of them made by unknown brands. For help in narrowing down your choices, you should take a look at our roundup of the best smart plugs. There’s something here for everyone such as fans of Amazon’s Alexa, and for various purposes such as energy monitoring. Additionally, the brands we’ve featured, including Amazon, TP-Link, Kasa, and Emporia, are the ones that you should be targeting to buy from Prime Day smart plug deals instead of lesser known manufacturers. We’re dealing with electricity here, so you shouldn’t sacrifice safety for savings of only a few dollars.

There are several features that you can enjoy with a smart plug, so you should choose one that comes with the benefits that you would be able to use often. When an electronic device is connected to a smart plug, you’ll be able to turn them on and off remotely using the smart plug’s companion app, and you can even create schedules so that this happens automatically. Some smart plugs will even let you monitor energy usage so that you can check which appliances are consuming too much electricity, while some are designed to withstand the elements so that they can be used with devices that are located outdoors.

Buying just one smart plug won’t set you back by a lot, but it’s highly recommended that you purchase multiples so that you can use them with all the non-smart electronic devices at home. How many smart plugs and the brand that you will buy will depend on the budget that you set aside for Prime Day smart plug deals, though with the lowered prices, you’ll be able to purchase more of them than you previously can afford.

How we chose these smart plug Prime Day deals

To make sure that you’ll be getting your money’s worth, we selected Prime Day smart plug deals that involve trustworthy brands. In addition to their safety features, the quality of these smart plugs are guaranteed, so you can be sure that they won’t let you and your family members down. We also chose a range of smart plugs that provide different benefits so that you can pick the one that will meet your needs.

You’re going to spend a lot of cash on these smart plugs if you’re planning to buy several of them at once, so every dollar saved from Prime Day’s discounts will matter. That’s why we took a look at the prices of these smart plugs not just on Amazon, but also on other retailers that have jumped onto the Prime Day bandwagon, so that we can confidently say that our list above contains the cheapest prices. We’ll keep checking across the websites to make sure that we’re recommending the lowest prices for these smart plugs, while also monitoring if stocks are still available.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best JBL Prime Day deals: headphones and Bluetooth speakers
The JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker. [Embargoed image 06/03]

You may not know this, but JBL was bought out by Samsung a few years ago, and since then, the brand has really expanded when it comes to the speakers that are on offer. As such, it's a great brand to look at whether you're looking for Prime Day headphone deals and Bluetooth speaker deals, especially if you want a big party speaker that runs on batteries. Either way, there are a lot of excellent Prime Day deals worth grabbing, even though Prime Day officially starts tomorrow. We've collected some of our favorite deals below, but be sure to check back regularly as we update this list during Prime Day.
Best JBL headphones Prime Day deals

There's going to be high demand for JBL headphones Prime Day deals, and we all know why. JBL's wireless headphones offer excellent sound and long battery lives, and some of them also come with active noise cancellation. The savings that you can get during Prime Day when buying JBL headphones may no longer be available by the end of the shopping event, so you're going to want to secure the discount by proceeding with the transaction right now.

Read more
Hurry! This portable tire inflator is super cheap, and it’s not even Prime Day yet
Milwaukee

Many Prime members are probably scouring Amazon for discounts on popular appliances, electronics and home essentials. But for those looking for something more unique and niche, there are a ton of deals on products you might normally not think of purchasing. Right now, the Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator is on sale for $89. You can score 40% off this tire inflator which will help save you time and energy when an emergency strikes. This is one of the best Prime Day tire inflator deals happening right now, saving you a total of $66. Keep reading to learn more about this tire inflator and why it is worth your money!

Why you should buy the Milwaukee M12 Compact Tire Inflator
You will never have to worry about getting stranded on the side of the road because of a bad tire once you own this device. The Milwaukee M12 Compact Tire inflator offers a fast and cordless tire inflation process in just one minute. It can fill an LT truck tire in under four minutes, making it extremely efficient and reliable. Its high-efficiency pump and motor offer a true 120 PSI capability and its small size makes it easy to throw right in the trunk of your car.

Read more
Best Google Pixel Prime Day deals: Phones, watches, earbuds
Comparison of Google Pixel 8 and 8a.

If you're familiar with Google's product, then you know that its Pixel lineup is nearly all-encompassing when it comes to wireless mobile tech, including everything from tablets to earbuds; there are quite a few choices out there. Of course, they can be quite pricey, and while we're still a day out from Prime Day officially starting, there are already a lot of great Prime Day deals going on in a variety of Pixel products. To that end, we've collected some of our favorite Google Pixel deals and put them for you below to save you the trouble of hunting them out.
Google Pixel phone Prime Day deals

The main advantage of Google Pixel phones over other Android smartphones is that they're the first devices to receive any Android updates from Google, so you'll gain access to new features and receive security patches faster than others. You should be on the lookout for the Google Pixel 8, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, or the Google Pixel 8a -- the latest models of the smartphone -- if they would appear with discounts in this year's Google Pixel Prime Day smartphone deals.

Read more