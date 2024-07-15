Best Target Prime Day deals: Circle Week deals still available

Target is one of Amazon’s largest rivals, so it makes sense that it will roll out its own Prime Day deals. Target had an event last week called Circle Week, and there are still some deals sticking around. If you’re planning to buy from TV deals or you’re thinking about getting any other appliance during the shopping event, you should take a look at what’s available from Target Prime Day deals as its discounts may be bigger than everywhere else. We’ve rounded up our favorite offers below, and if you see one that you like, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as fast as you can because it may be gone the next moment.

Best Target Prime Day TV deals

Whether you’re aiming to buy a budget-friendly TV or you want a screen with one of the latest technologies such as a QLED TV or OLED TV, you won’t be disappointed by the offer from this year’s Target Prime Day TV deals. Your only concern is completing your purchase for the TV that you want as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long stocks will last, especially for the best TVs on the market right now.

TCL 55-inch S5 4K Smart TV —

LG 55-inch QNED80T 4K Smart TV —

Samsung 55-inch Q80D QLED 4K Smart TV —

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV —

LG 65-inch C4 OLED evo 4K Smart TV —

Best Target Prime Day appliance deals

Prime Day is the perfect time to buy all kinds of appliances for the various parts of your home, as there are huge savings in store for you. You should check out this year’s Target Prime Day appliance deals as there’s a wide range of offerings, including refrigerators, washing machines, dryers, and so much more. You better hurry though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before these offers expire.

Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp air fryer —

Midea 3.1 cu. ft. refrigerator —

Kenmore 3.1 cu. ft. refrigerator —

Gemelli professional grade convection oven —

Costway portable washing machine —

Newair 126-can freestanding beverage fridge —

How we chose these Target Prime Day deals

With all the offers that you can shop from Target Prime Day deals, it will be tough to narrow down your choices. To make things easier for you, we’ve listed our recommendations above with value for money as the primary criteria. This doesn’t just mean the lowest prices — though that’s a part of our decision — as we’ve also taken into consideration whether these products will live up to your expectations. We went with tried-and-tested brands that are durable and dependable, and we chose devices that come with the latest features that will simply make your life easier.

With Target challenging Amazon with its own Prime Day deals, there will be comparisons between their prices. To make things worthwhile, the Target Prime Day deals that we recommended here are among the cheapest that you’ll have to pay for these particular products, so you’ll be walking away with bargains that you may not find anywhere else. We’re also going to keep updating this page to make sure that the prices are correct, and to add even more excellent offers that we come across.