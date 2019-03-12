Digital Trends
Smart Home

Think Alexa’s voice is too binary? Meet Q, a gender-neutral voice assistant

AJ Dellinger
By
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

While most voice assistants offer some variety in terms of voices that they can speak to you with, they have a number of shortcomings. First, they often default to a female voice that can reinforce sexist stereotypes. In addition to that, most of the voice options fail to fully capture the full spectrum of gender identity and leaves some users feeling left out. Q just might change that.

Q is a gender-neutral digital voice. Created by a team of technologists from Copenhagen Pride and Vice Media’s creative agency Virtue, Q is a genderless voice that aims to solve some of the shortcomings of current voice assistants while propelling a conversation about how technology can both perpetuate and address some of the longstanding biases that are engrained in us by societal factors.

The creation of Q started by recording a few dozen voices from people across the gender spectrum. They captured male, female, transgender, and nonbinary voices. Research has found that male voices tend to be in the range of 85 to 180 hertz, while female voices land between 140 to 255 Hertz. Somewhere in the 145 and 175 Hertz range is generally perceived as gender neutral.

While the original plan was to layer the voices together to create a voice that would land in the sweet spot, the team behind the project focused on a single person’s voice that landed nearly perfectly between what most people would perceive as masculine or feminine. A bit of tweaking and surveying of people for feedback and the team landed on the right voice for Q.

It’s worth noting that for the time being, Q isn’t available to be your voice assistant of choice. It is currently limited to an online interface. Interested parties can interact with Q by visiting www.genderlessvoice.com. However, it’s more of a conversation piece designed to get people thinking about voice assistants and technology in new ways. Q makes a point about representation in tech and should urge companies to listen to more voices when designing its products. A nonbinary voice may make more sense for a voice assistant than a gendered alternative anyway, seeing as A.I. doesn’t have a gender.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is 5G E? Explaining AT&T's misleading network on smartphones
mice vision infrared nanoparticles mouse 1708347 1920
Emerging Tech

Hide the cheese: scientists just created supermice that can see in infrared

Scientists have used nanotechnology to give mice artificially induced infrared vision. They injected mice with nanoparticles that gave the creatures infrared vision for up to 10 weeks from just one treatment.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
best google home compatible devices hands on 4652
Smart Home

Want to know if that smart bulb works with Google Assistant? We can help

Google Home is a voice-controlled speaker built to compete with the Amazon Echo. It can currently control lights, switches, and thermostats from select partners. Here's a list of some of the best Google Home-compatible devices on the…
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon echo show in living room
Smart Home

Did you know Alexa records everything you say? Here's how to delete it all

Did you know that Alexa keeps a history of recordings for all your conversations, even when she thinks she hears a voice command? You can take a look at these recordings and delete them whenever you want. Here's how.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Lenovo Smart Tab M10 with Alexa
Deals

Take $50 off the all-new Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab with Smart Dock

Android tablets have struggled to compete with Apple's iconic iPad, but the new Alexa-enabled Lenovo Smart Tab is a clear exception. From now through Sunday, March 17, a 20-percent discount knocks $50 off the price, bringing the Smart Tab…
Posted By Lucas Coll
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ring stick up cam battery review wireless feat
Product Review

Ring's Stick Up Cam Battery will watch over your backyard, rain or shine

Doesn’t it feel good to be detached from the wires in your life? You can be with Ring’s Stick Up Cam Battery, a smart home security camera that you can put literally plop inside, outside, or anywhere.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Smart Home

Hungry? These are the 9 best food-delivery apps that bring deliciousness to you

Not everyone wants to venture outside their door for food. With the right app, you can get your meal delivered to your door. We've rounded up the best food delivery apps that will bring dinner to your door.
Posted By Gia Liu
social media isnt just for youngsters anymore new research finds senior citizen internet
Smart Home

Smart home technology may help senior citizens remain independent

Seniors just want to stay active, healthy, and independent and a new survey finds they and their caregivers are willing to adopt smart home technology in order to achieve those goals.
Posted By Clayton Moore
river falls wisconsin hobbit house entrance
Smart Home

Fans of the fellowship can buy this hobbit-style home for under $200K

A 1970s-era hobbit house is up for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin, and while its owner may not like the moniker, this earth-bermed house fits the bill for any aspiring hobbits who need shelter.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Amazon Echo Sub Hands-on
Smart Home

Smart speakers now help the U.K. to calculate the cost of living

Smart speakers have become so popular in the U.K. that the device has now been added to the nation’s ”inflation basket.” The basket contains commonly bought goods and services and is used to calculate the cost of living.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
instant pot post christmas sales ultra 3 qt 10 in 1 multi use programmable pressure cooker
Smart Home

The best Instant Pot alternatives for making quick and easy meals

While Instant Pot is perhaps the most well-known name in multifunctional pressure cookers, it’s not the only player in the game. There are a variety of other options on the market. Check out the best Instant Pot alternatives.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon echo dot sengled smart light 3rd generation sandstone with 2 bulb kit by 02
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of newest Echo Dot with Sengled two-bulb smart light kit

Amazon just dropped the price of a new third-generation Echo Dot bundled with the Element Classic by Sengled Starter Kit with two smart light bulbs and a Sengled controller. Connect the lights to turn lights on and off with voice commands.
Posted By Bruce Brown
eth switzerland dfab house night
Smart Home

Switzerland’s 3D-printed, robot-built DFAB House is open for research

The DFAB House at ETH Zurich university is using digital construction, 3D printing, and robot assembly units to transform how homes are built, test new building technologies, and make construction smarter and more sustainable.
Posted By Clayton Moore