Digital Trends
Smart Home

One band explores the dystopian downside of smart devices in our homes

Bruce Brown
By

Are smart home voice assistants helpful or a potential threat?  A video produced by Ghost+Cow Films for Big DataL1zy explores a dystopian downside as a possible answer about the devices that bring Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant into our homes.

As voice assistant devices proliferate, manufacturers don’t release precise sales quantities. In January, however, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) reported there were approximately 31 million Amazon Echo/Alexa devices and 14 million Google Home (now renamed Google Assistant) units in the U.S.

The video, broken into a string of TV commercial-like segments, plays out one view of what could happen in homes with helpful voice assistants. The video starts with the happy arrival of a device labeled Big Data on the doormat and quickly leads to disturbing interference with all aspects of family life. The voice assistant name L1zy, “Hi, I’m L1zy!,” rapidly begins amassing information about each of the family members.

voice assistant big data l1zy takes over 1

The family is delighted initially when, for example, L1zy answers a question about the height of the Empire State Building using Libby, the daughter of the family, as a unit of measure. “The Empire State Building is approximately 2,908 Libbys, stacked on top of each other.”

Just minutes of the box and pulsing with an early-giveaway-ominous red light, L1zy knows the mom’s favorite song and recites the family’s schedule including sports practices for the kids and a dinner with friends on the parent’s calendar. Sensing some hesitation from the parents, L1zy reschedules the dinner without asking.

That unprompted action causes the mom to ask a fateful question, “Are we sure we want this in our life?”

From that point in the video segment series, L1zy’s interference and interventions begin to get creepy. When the dad asks for eggs the next morning, the assistant voice objects, saying she’s seen his medical chart and suggests an alternative.

Assuming the ability to make purchases for the family, the device orders additional units and soon shows up uninvited in the mom’s car and in virtual reality goggles that arrive when the dad is home alone.

As the pace picks up and leads to an inevitably absurd end, the question that remains is, “Are we wise to trust voice assistants and, by extension, the massive companies that manufacture the devices, control voice assistant skills and responses, and over time learn and keep increasing amounts of data about our families?”

1 of 2
voice assistant big data l1zy takes over 6
voice assistant big data l1zy takes over 1a

Note: There are kids in the video, but you may not want young children to watch it.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
philips hue needs smart holiday lights app example feat
Smart Home

It’s 2018, and Christmas lights still aren’t smart. Philips, where are Hue?

Philips Hue’s been around for years, yet the most ornamental of holidays still relies on lame string lights that just don’t work as intelligently as everything else in our lives. There’s no excuse. It’s time we got smart holiday…
Posted By Chris DeGraw
what we do in the shadows sequel title taika waititi
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime right now (December 2018)

Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be an undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
former apple exec selling his smart home for 35 million living room
Smart Home

Get enlightened: Here are the best smart light bulbs of 2018

Modern light bulbs are more eco-friendly and capable than ever, which makes them a great choice for those looking to add some convenience to their at-home lighting system. We've rounded up the best smart bulbs available.
Posted By Erika Rawes
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle
misfit flash fitness tracker dtdeals
Emerging Tech

Keep your holiday gift list high-tech and low-budget with these gadgets

Modern technology doesn't always come cheap, but there plenty of premium devices that don't carry a premium price. Whether you're looking for a streaming device or a means of capturing photos from above, our list of the best tech under $50…
Posted By Patrick Daniels
nfc explained amazon go
Smart Home

Is Amazon planning to take its cashier-free technology to much larger stores?

Amazon is considering taking its cashier-free technology to stores much larger than its current Amazon Go sites, a new report claims. It may even be testing it for Whole Foods, which it acquired in 2017.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
virginia tech futurehaus solar decathlon tc ec 004
Emerging Tech

Virginia Tech beats out competition, wins smart home Solar Decathlon

Modular smart homes are all the rage and now some students from Virginia Tech have won a major competition in Dubai with their Futurehaus, a modular, solar-powered, transforming smart home.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Smart Home

Carbonite fridges, Vader toasters, and more crazy Star Wars home decor

Show your Star Wars pride with a room (or house) full of functional memorabilia. From toasters to pillows, there's more Star Wars home decor items than you'll know what to do with.
Posted By Gia Liu
Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition review
Smart Home

Give your kids a direct line to St. Nick with Alexa’s Call Santa skill

Amazon released new holiday features for children including Alexa-interactive calls to Santa. Customers who own Echo Dot Kids Edition or subscribe to FreeTime with Alexa can check in daily for new holiday stories, songs, and jokes.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Sleep Number It Bed review
Smart Home

Sleep Number says it’s not recording people while they sleep

Sleep Number's privacy policy seemingly allowed the company to record sounds in people's bedrooms. The company has clarified that its beds don't have microphones and don't record audio while you sleep.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
smartcup coffee tea baby formula device img 6812 hdr
News

The SmartCup lets you make the perfect cup of coffee or baby formula

Have you ever struggled to find the perfect temperature for your drink — and then struggled to keep it at that temperature while you're drinking it? If you have, the SmartCup might be the solution you're looking for.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to set up your google home device io 5 2 1500x1000
Smart Home

Which is better, the Amazon Echo or the Google Home? We took a look at both

What happens when you compare the Google Home vs the Amazon Echo? Both smart speakers have good qualities, but what happens when you compare they're features side-by-side? We think one of these smart gadgets wins over the other.
Posted By Erika Rawes
dyson pure hot cold purifies air controls temperature hp04 whsil 025 cmyk wintervalvepurificationlivingroomlightbluechuff a4
Smart Home

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cold cools, warms, and purifies the air in your home

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cold is an all-in-one temperature control system and air purifier designed to capture up to 99.97 percent of all harmful airborne particles that threaten the air quality of our homes every day.
Posted By Patrick Hearn