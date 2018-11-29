Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Assistant adds new features to help get you through the holiday rush

Brenda Stolyar
By
google rolls out new assistant features karaoke
Visual lyrics with Google Assistant on the Home Hub

There’s no denying the holidays really are the most wonderful time of the year. But the month of December also means crunch time — whether that’s buying last minute gifts or squeezing in time for both family and friends. That’s why Google has conveniently unveiled a handful of new Google Assistant features to help keep you going through the holidays, though they could prove useful all-year round.

Sing-along with visual lyrics and Google Play Music

For starters, you can now turn any Smart Display into a karaoke machine with the visual lyrics feature. As long as you have a Google Play Music subscription, all you need to do is ask the Assistant to play any song of your choice and the lyrics will appear on the screen in sync with the music.

At Google’s event in New York City, we got to see the feature in-person. We simply said, “Hey Google, play Jingle Bells,” to the Home Hub and lyrics appeared on the display as the music played. The visual lyrics feature is available for select songs now — all of which are language appropriate for children.

Google Assistant offers more fun for kids

Google Assistant is also now capable of helping to boost positive behavior with its “Pretty Please” feature, by recognizing when you’re polite. For example, if you say “Hey Google, please set an alarm for 7:30 a.m. tomorrow” the Assistant will respond with something like “Thanks for asking nicely. There, your alarm is set for tomorrow at 7:30 a.m.” The feature is also enabled for all voice matched users whether it’s on your smart speaker like the Google Home or the Home Hub.

Another feature children will enjoy is “Call Santa” which has received an upgrade specifically for Smart Displays. Now, you can ask the Home Hub to “Call Santa” and you’ll be provided with fun visuals to interact and play along with. There’s also a variety of new Disney content to read-along with (including Frozen, Aladdin, and Mulan), as well as Nickelodeon stories to listen to (such as Dora the Explorer and PAW Patrol).

Make notes and lists using only your voice

Around the holidays, Santa’s not the only one making a list. Whether it’s a wish list your child sent over, or a to-do list for work, you can now keep track of all of your lists using Google Assistant and your voice. With the new feature, all you need to say is “Hey Google, add Broadway tickets for mom to my gift list,” and the Assistant will jot it down for you. You can also create lists, ask to see what’s on a specific list, or have it show the last note you made.

For anyone using a third-party list service to create and keep track of to-do lists — like Any.do and Bring! — support for those apps will be added next year. As for Google specific services, Keep Notes integration will roll out in a few weeks while Google Tasks is further down the road.

Extended ways to interact with one another

Google has also introduced a two-way talk feature that works in tandem with the Nest Hello doorbell. If, for instance, you use the Home Hub to check who is at the front door, you’ll also now be able to speak to them by pressing the blue “Talk” button whenever the doorbell rings. This feature will also work on any device with a Smart Display built-in.

In addition, family members will be able to reply to broadcasts used with Google Assistant. For example, if you say “Ok Google, broadcast it’s dinner time,” others can reply back using their Google Home Mini or Home Hub to say “I’ll be downstairs in a few.”

Sharing photos with Google Photos and a Smart Display is also now easier. If a photo that you like appears on the display, you can ask the Assistant to share it with anyone on your contact list. You also have the ability to hide a photo from your ambient screen or favorite a photo to see again later.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Fi: Phones, plans, pricing, and perks explained
Up Next

How to disable Cortana
brian eno peter chilvers bloom 10 worlds 01 origin
Music

Meet the ‘Bloom: 10 Worlds’ app, a music machine for the 21st century

We always felt that Bloom was a musical system that could be developed further -- it was as if we’d built a CD player and only ever released one CD. For this release, we’ve created ten new worlds, starting with a reimagined version of…
Posted By Brian Eno, Peter Chilvers
google home hub vs amazon echo show
Smart Home

Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show

The Google Home Hub vs. Amazon Echo Show: which is better? Both are smart displays that control your smart home, but that's where the similarities end. We compare design, features, price and more to find out which is right for you.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best google home compatible devices hands on 4652
Smart Home

Want to know if that smart bulb works with Google Assistant? We can help

Google Home is a voice-controlled speaker built to compete with the Amazon Echo. It can currently control lights, switches, and thermostats from select partners. Here's a list of some of the best Google Home-compatible devices on the…
Posted By Erika Rawes
iPhone XR
Mobile

The iPhone XR has been Apple's top-selling phone since it launched

Apple took the wraps off of its new set of iPhones, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the new iPhone XR. The iPhone XR is being offered as the "affordable" iPhone, and it's a little different than the more expensive models.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
best Single's Day deals
Computing

Here’s how to easily reset Windows 10 on a Microsoft Surface

If you're running Windows 10 on your Microsoft Surface and the device is running poorly, it may be time for drastic measures. We've mapped out how to reset the device to factory settings to get it running like new.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
restaurant chain offers families free meals if they hand over their phones close up of smart phone at lunch
Mobile

Restaurant chain offers families free meals if they hand over their phones

A restaurant chain is offering families free meals if they surrender their smartphones upon arrival. The idea came about after a survey suggested many kids were fed up with their parents being on their phones the whole time.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

Cyber Monday extended: Best Cyber Week Deals on the Apple Watch

Cyber Monday deals are rolling in, and the most popular savings of 2018 are on Apple Watches. Save up to $80 on brand new Apple Watch Series 3 before the holidays. We've rounded up the best deals from Apple, Target, and Best Buy.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Tile Mate holiday deals
Deals

Never lose keys again: Tile Mate trackers up to 65 percent off for the holidays

Need to keep tabs on your stuff? Tile makes some of the best Bluetooth item trackers, and the keychain-sized Tile Mate is one of our favorites. Through the entire holiday season, Tile is offering its Mate item tracker for as much as 65…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best hiking watches garmin fenix 5s plus maps
Deals

Cyber Monday Extended: Best Cyber Week Smartwatch Deals

Cyber Monday is known for its awesome online sales. Smartwatches, fitness trackers .. they both will see deep discounts. Now is your chance to score a new wearable at rock bottom prices.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins