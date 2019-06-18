Digital Trends
Smart Home

Rescuing pizza: New life and new uses for your microwave oven

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 2
rescuing pizza new life and uses for microwave ovens briller cooking system sleeve
rescuing pizza new life and uses for microwave ovens briller cooking system

Leftover pizza is a unique food group. Second-day cold slices for breakfast or lunch can be a treat, but they’re just not the same as hot, crispy pizza fresh from the oven. In most cases, reheating day-old pizza doesn’t end well. However, a new product from Cleveland chef and inventor Phil Davis could help pizza lovers resurrect leftover slices nearly to their original taste and texture.

Earlier this year, leftover pizza was on the list in an article about nine foods you shouldn’t cook in a microwave. “Microwaving leftover pizza is a common guilty pleasure,” I wrote, “but it never tastes as good as a fresh pie.”

Three days later, an email from Davis appeared in my inbox. “I am happy to let you know that if you had been aware of my invention that your story would have had a decidedly more upbeat [tone] about 8 out of the 9 foods you originally deemed “unmicrowavable,” Davis wrote.

“As a food technology inventor,” Davis continued, “I am set to launch the BRILLER Cooking System (BCS) that will allow anyone, from chefs to consumers, to transform the microwave from a static appliance into a multi-purpose appliance that will reheat foods faster and, in most cases, make them taste better than conventional cooking and reheating methods.”

The Briller Cooking System consists of paper sleeves, squares, and small dome-like bowls lined with a metallic film with Davis’ patent-pending susceptor technology. Susceptor material absorbs microwave oven electromagnetic energy and converts it to heat that transfers via conduction to food that touches the surface or by infrared radiation to food with an air gap from the susceptor surface. Hot Pockets stuffed bread convenience food products, for example, use a form of susceptor technology in their crisping sleeves.

Davis sent Digital Trends a few BCS samples with directions on how to cook a variety of foods, from eggs to burgers. Our focus was on pizza, however, and we used all of our samples accordingly. Following Davis’s written instructions, we used the Briller sleeves to microwave single slices of leftover pizza, frozen pizza, and typical grocery store take-and-bake pizza.

We used a 1,000-watt microwave oven and a Super-Fast ThermaPen food thermometer to be sure the two previously uncooked forms of pizza reached the recommended internal temperature (190 degrees). We also took Davis’s suggestion to spray the inside of the sleeves with oil for crispier crust and easier removal.

We were extremely pleased with the results of our pizza cooking and reheating with the Briller sleeves. Leftover pizza took just one minute of microwave cooking at 90% power.

We disregarded the packaged instructions with our frozen and take-and-bake pizzas and followed the BCS recommendations — confirming the temperatures with the ThermaPen. Frozen pizza took just three minutes to cook with the microwave set to 80% power. The take-and-bake pizza cooked in two and a half minutes at 80% power.

The Briller Cooking System sleeves produced delicious, hot, and crisp pizza slices. If we were cooking for a crowd, it wouldn’t be as convenient to cook each slice separately as to cook a whole pie in the oven. For next day snacking or cooking only a few slices, however, the total time would still be less than conventional cooking with a regular or microwave oven.

Because the Briller sleeves are for one-time use, we wonder about the environmental issue of using and discarding a sleeve for every slice, but the net energy savings may still work out because the Briller sleeves cut the cooking times significantly.

Briller Cooking System sleeves, squares, and domes are available now for pre-order on the company website, with starter packs of 25 items for $5.00. According to Davis, shipping is scheduled to begin mid-August.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker movie: Here's everything we know so far
awesome tech you cant buy yet scoots footwear feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Plant-based shoes and a ukulele learning aid

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
ninja air fryer amazon discount af101
Deals

The Ninja Air Fryer AF101 gets a steep 31% discount on Amazon

Whether you are a health-conscious snack seeker or a fried-food fan, you will find love with the Ninja Air Fryer AF101. Normally $130, it is now available for only $90.
Posted By Erica Katherina
walmart bundles google nest hub and smart light starter kit
Smart Home

Get a free Google Home Mini and smart bulb when you buy a Google Nest Hub

Walmart isn't shouting this deal from the rooftops, but if they did, Google Assistant smart home fans would break the internet to snap it up. Buy a Google Home Hub on sale and Walmart throws in a free Google Smart Light Starter Kit.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon 65 quart ninja foodi cooker deal
Smart Home

Amazon takes a huge bite out of the price of the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi Cooker

The versatile Ninja Foodi combines pressure cooking, air frying, and crisping. Amazon just took a massive price cut on the 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi OP-302, the model that adds dehydrating to its repertoire.
Posted By Bruce Brown
shark ion robot vacuum discount amazon rv750
Deals

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum RV750 gets a hefty 41% discount on Amazon

Household chores can be a drag. Lucky for us, we now have robot vacuums to make our lives easier. If you’re looking to buy one, now is the right time as Amazon is offering the Shark ION RV750 Vacuum for only $223.
Posted By Erica Katherina
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Leaked date and what you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a month away, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
irobot roomba i7 plus giveaway 7 feat
Giveaways

Robot vacuum giveaway: Enter to win a new iRobot Roomba i7+ robot vacuum

If you need an extra hand around the house, then you might be in luck: We’re giving readers the chance to win a new iRobot Roomba i7+ – our favorite robot vacuum and a $1,100 value – totally free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Walmart
Smart Home

Walmart Grocery challenges Amazon with a new $98-a-year delivery option

The grocery delivery wars are hotting up. Walmart's latest effort is a $98-a-year subscription fee that offers free delivery on orders over $30. The service, called Delivery Unlimited, can be tried free for 15 days.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
voice assistants arent ready assistant mem2
Smart Home

A new survey by Adobe shows an evolving market for voice applications

A new consumer survey conducted by Adobe Analytics has uncovered a growing desire for more diversity in voice-controlled applications and devices as well as growing engagement with voice ads.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ninja blender coffee maker kitchen appliances walmart deal mega system 1500
Deals

Walmart drops Ninja kitchen appliance deals on blender system and coffee maker

Walmart is offering Ninja's Mega Kitchen System and Coffee Bar for only $140 each. Upgrade your kitchen with reliable equipment that will expand your meal-prep capabilities by taking advantage of these amazing deals.
Posted By Erica Katherina
irobot slashes 150 off i7 best roomba robot vacuum that empties itself
Deals

iRobot discounts $150 off i7+, a Roomba robot vacuum that empties its own bins

iRobot just took $150 off its best robot vacuum model, the Roomba i7+. The flagship model Roomba i7+ has stronger suction and smarter house-mapping than previous models, but automatic dirt disposal is the killer feature.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best irobot roomba deals for summer i7 automatic dirt disposal
Deals

iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners get huge price cuts before summer

We've found the best discounts on Roomba robot vacs and put them in one place. Whether you're shopping for a gift or need extra help around the house, these six robot vacuum deals can help you save up to $200.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instant pot lux6 amazon deal best selling featured
Deals

Amazon drops the price on the bestselling Instant Pot Lux, now only $59

If you’re in the market for a cooker that does the work of many appliances while saving time and energy, the Instant Pot LUX60V3 is a great choice. Normally $80, this bestselling cooker is now available on Amazon for only $59.
Posted By Erica Katherina