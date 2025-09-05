Roborock revealed its first-ever robot lawn mowers at IFA 2025, and they’re mighty impressive

Roborock is widely known for its lineup of robot vacuums, which features everything from the premium Qrevo Curv to the innovative Saros Z70 with its wild robotic arm. The upcoming Qrevo Curv 2 was on full display at IFA 2025 — and while it looks like another excellent release for the brand, it was a trio of robot lawn mowers that stole the spotlight. These three robots mark the brand’s first foray into the world of robotic lawn maintenance, yet all three are shaping up to be a welcome addition to the marketplace.

Before we get to the good stuff — these are currently only scheduled to release in Europe. There’s a strong possibility they’ll arrive stateside, but for now, Roborock is only marketing them for a European audience. We’re also waiting on a firm release date and pricing. Despite all these unknowns, the three robots looked quite impressive at IFA 2025 and appear to be an excellent extension of the Roborock catalog.

Recommended Videos

The RockMow Z1 is the beefiest of the bunch, built to handle slopes up to 80% and clear obstacles up to 6cm. The ability to handle slopes of that caliber is almost unheard of, so whether your yard is flat as a pancake or situated on a cliff, the RockMow Z1 should be able to handle the terrain. What’s even more compelling is the so-called Active Steering System. In short, you’ll find an independent steering motor on each of the front wheels, allowing it to turn while on steep inclines without losing traction. It also won’t dig into your turf while making tight turns, ensuring it never damages sensitive areas of your property.

Toss in RTK and VSLAM technology for navigation and obstacle avoidance, a series of blades that trim within 3cm of walls, and the ability to cover up to 5,000 square meters a day, and it’s shaping up to be a premium entry in the robot lawn mower category. It can also cut custom patterns and text into your yard — giving you unlimited ways to decorate. More importantly, that same feature can also be used to program different cutting styles into different areas of your yard. Have a section that grows faster than the others? Roborock will let you create a routine that cuts it a bit shorter than the rest.

The RockMow S1 is a step below the RockMow Z1, able to navigate inclines up to 45% and cover up to 2,000 square meters a day. It’s still equipped with an RTK and VSLAM navigation system, so you’ll get precise cuttings that should be more than adequate for most lawns. Rounding out the trio is the RockNeo Q1, which is looking to offer many of the above features but in a more affordable package (though we’re still waiting on firm pricing details).

Robot lawn mowers are becoming increasingly popular, and it’ll be interesting to see how Roborock can parlay its robot vacuum expertise into this new segment. We’ve been mighty impressed with how its robot vacuums perform in our testing (the Saros 10 is currently listed as the best robot vacuum and mop combo in our roundup), and many of the same navigational challenges faced in the home also apply to the yard. So long as cutting performance is adequate and the setup process is streamlined, these could be three products to keep your eye on.

Of course, Roborock wasn’t the only brand showing off robot lawn mowers at IFA 2025. Mammotion debuted an innovative new mapping and avoidance technology at the show, allowing for centimeter-level precision. The technology is adaptable enough to support most property types, so whether your yard is a vast expanse of grass, shaded by trees, or littered with obstacles, it’s shaping up to be an excellent choice. It’ll be interesting to see how Roborock’s debut efforts compare to the latest innovations from Mammotion, but one thing’s for certain — if you’re not a fan of yard maintenance, it’s an exciting time to be shopping for a robot lawn mower.