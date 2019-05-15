Digital Trends
Smart Home

Sale at Microsoft Store knocks 20% off Samsung SmartThings devices

Ed Oswald
By
samsung smartthings w-fi box
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

While the ‘smart hub’ has fallen out of favor recently as smart assistants take over, there are a few companies that still produce quality hubs, and Samsung is one of these manufacturers. The Samsung SmartThings line is the company’s line of smart hubs and sensors, and most recently a decent mesh Wi-Fi router system, and everything’s on sale for 20% off at the Microsoft Store at the moment.

While the traditional smart hub isn’t on sale, we’d honestly recommend you consider the Wi-Fi mesh system anyway, and especially if you’re using a lot of smart home devices. All those connected devices are going to require good connectivity to work well — and mesh systems are the best way to achieve it.

If you live in a small home under 1,500 square feet, the single pack option for $100 will work just fine, but larger homes will need to purchase the 3-pack, on sale for $230 (and also a dramatically better deal per device).

From there, you’ll want to choose sensors to outfit your home with. While there are quite a few available, we’d most recommend the Multipurpose Sensor, which is a contact sensor that is used to detect the opening and closing of things like windows and doors. They’re on sale for $16.

Next, you’ll want to pick up smart plugs to turn devices on and off automatically, which are on sale for $30, and motion sensors, on sale for $20. This will give you a good basis to start and you can build your smart home out from there.

Samsung’s SmartThings is standards-based, which means you don’t necessarily have to buy Samsung sensors to use them in your setup. Almost any device that uses the Zigbee or Z-Wave wireless communication standard will work, and you can use this site to find out if SmartThings officially supports its use on the platform. (We’ll also note that a substantial hacking community has formed around SmartThings, and many have gotten just about any Zigbee or Z-Wave device to work, but it voids your warranty).

This latest deal is only one of many smart home-centric ones we’ve seen in recent days at the Microsoft Store: Tuesday we covered a great deal on LIFX’s innovative Tile light, and there are a few others on the site itself. The fine print says that Microsoft guarantees the price until June 23, however they’re also “while supplies last.”

Looking for more savings? We’ve found laptop deals, Chromebook deals, MacBook deals, and Memorial Day sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Windows on a Chromebook is a dead dream, but something better could replace it
Google Home Hub
Smart Home

Best Buy drops the price of the Google Home Hub and throws in a free Mini

Best Buy added to its deal for the Google Home Hub, which now comes with a free Google Home Mini. Whether you are starting or adding to a Google Home smart home, this Best Buy deal is an attractive opportunity to acquire both for $99.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best robot vacuum deals on roomba shark and ecovacs 618
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HomePod and iPhone
Smart Home

Have Siri control your home with the best devices that work with Apple HomeKit

Though they've been slow to trickle out, the list of HomeKit smart home products continues to grow and will only continue to do so now that the HomePod is available. Here's a list of the best Apple HomeKit-compatible devices.
Posted By Erika Rawes
anti adblock killer heralds next stage in ad blocking arms race man reading using laptop
Smart Home

Be your most productive work-from-home self with the best office essentials

More and more people are working from home. From charging hubs to laptops, we have a quick list of the best home office essentials that can help you work smarter, not just harder. They will increase your office space and productivity.
Posted By Alina Bradford, Aaron Mamiit
amazon alexa guard rollout echo mode feat
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa’s Guard is a new security feature to keep your smart home safe

Amazon is rolling out Alexa Guard, a new set of smart home security features enabled by the Alexa digital assistant that allows the speaker to monitor for intrusions or fires, control smart home lighting, and more.
Posted By Clayton Moore
how to descale a Keurig
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on Keurig single-serve K-Cup pod coffee makers

Amazon slashed the price on Keurig's K475 Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for two daily deals, one with and one without a 40-pod K-Cup Green Mountain Coffee Roasters favorites collection. This deal expires at midnight tonight Pacific Time.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Sonos One review front top
Home Theater

Sonos is now compatible with Google Assistant, but Apple Music must wait

Sonos is rolling out a free update to its software that makes its full range of Wi-Fi speakers and components compatible with Google Assistant and gives Sonos One and Beam owners a new voice assistant option.
Posted By Simon Cohen
amazon cuts the price in half for ecovacs deebot 601 robotic vacuum one day 3
Smart Home

Amazon cuts the price of Ecovacs Deebot 601 robotic vacuum by 50% for one day

Amazon's price cut for one day on the Ecovacs Deebot 601 robotic vacuum enhanced app control got our attention. If you're in the market for a new robot vacuum, this Amazon daily deal may get your attention, too but hurry because this sale…
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson and shark vacuum cleaners on sale for under 200 at walmart dc33 multifloor bagless upright 1
Smart Home

Dyson and Shark vacuum cleaner prices drop under $200 at Walmart

Top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners from premium brands can cost up to and more than $1,000, but many of us don't want to spend that much money to clean our floors. We found three models under $200 from Dyson and Shark.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ninja hot and cold brew deal featured
Deals

Take on the toughest mornings with this discounted Ninja hot/cold brew system

Take on the toughest mornings with the power of a ninja: The Ninja Hot and Cold Brew coffee maker. Amazon is discounting the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew Coffee Maker, which lets you brew either coffee or tea, in cold and hot brew varieties.
Posted By Steve Anderson
eufycam by anker
Deals

Save up to $130 on Anker’s Eufy security systems with promo codes on Amazon

Anker's EufyCam offers one-year battery life, excellent picture quality, and facial recognition technology that works well. Now you can save up to an additional $130 off of Amazon's sale prices through May 27 with our promo code.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Smart Home

Trying to lose weight? The best bathroom scales measure more than pounds

Today's scales measure everything from your body mass index to your bone mass, and with connected apps and fitness trackers, could be the tool to help you reach your health and fitness goals.
Posted By Erika Rawes
lifx tile deal microsoft store
Deals

LIFX’s innovative and modular Tile smart light is $70 Off at the Microsoft Store

In smart lighting, there are two companies that are at the top of the heap -- Philips Hue and LIFX -- and then everyone else. While Philips Hue plays it safe, LIFX has some innovative smart light solutions, and one of them, the Tile, is on…
Posted By Ed Oswald
spacelife origin baby born in space newborn
Deals

What to expect when you’re expecting a huge baby sale at Best Buy

Best Buy's latest baby sale offers new parents a wide range of options, including strollers, car seats, and more. The savings are available through Thursday, May 16, so you'll need to act fast.
Posted By Steve Anderson