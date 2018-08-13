Digital Trends
Smart Home

Samsung SmartThings adds A.I.-based Wi-Fi for faster, smarter home networking

Bruce Brown
By

Samsung’s new SmartThings Wifi router uses artificial intelligence and mesh networking to optimize whole-home Wi-Fi coverage while it also functions as a smart home hub.

Combining Plume‘s A.I.-based Wi-Fi management with a Samsung SmartThings Hub, the new Samsung product is a multifunction smart home networking appliance that boasts three technologies: Mesh networking for better coverage throughout your home, A.I. for faster speeds for the devices that need it, and a smart home hub to support a universe of smart home products.

1 of 4
samsung smartthings wifi mesh network hub router console2 1
samsung smartthings wifi mesh network group2
samsung smartthings wifi mesh network kitchen family2 1
samsung smartthings wifi mesh network product group

Samsung enlisted Plume’s A.I.-based Wi-Fi mesh networking technology for broad coverage throughout your home and optimized performance. A single SmartThings Wifi router covers up to 1,500 square feet, according to Samsung.

If you have network “dead zones” or if your home is larger than 1,500 square feet, you can distribute SmartThings Wifi routers in different locations for strong signals in all areas.

“Mesh networking” refers to the ability to merge together, or “mesh,” multiple Wi-Fi access points to simplify set up and use. When you connect a device to a meshed Wi-Fi network, you don’t have to choose between multiple access points because all of the meshed routers in the house share the same network identifier.

Plume’s A.I.-based management apportions network bandwidth according to the needs of individual devices, rather than allocating resources evenly.

For example, if you use one computer in your home for gaming and a tablet for video streaming, they each need higher speed and more bandwidth than a Wi-Fi connected printer that sits idle most of the time, or a computer you use for email and shopping.

According to Samsung, “The platform adapts to internet usage in the home and intelligently allocates bandwidth, mitigates interference, and delivers maximum Wi-Fi capacity across the home, accounting for every connected device and selecting the optimal band and frequency channel so users can get the fastest speed possible.”

In addition to network traffic control, the SmartThings Wifi lets parents manage children’s screen time and create guest logins and passwords so visitors only have access to applications and data the homeowner chooses.

The integrated smart home hub in the SmartThings Wifi saves counter space and cables and simplifies configuring smart home devices to the network and hub at the same time. The SmartThings Hub enables connection and control, not only of Samsung’s SmartThings brand devices, but a vast number of third-party smart home gadgets including lights, locks, cameras, thermostats, switches, and voice assistants.

Available nationwide, the Samsung SmartThings Wifi lists for $120 for a single unit and $280 for a pack of three.

Don't Miss

Cortana vs. Siri vs. Google Assistant
nokia sleep sensing pad sensor ls placing product
Smart Home

Change your habits and win the snoring debate with the Nokia sleep sensing pad

How far off is a good night sleep? With the aid of the Nokia Sleep Sensing & Home Automation Pad, a more restful night is just in reach. Better yet, the app will help you prove you don’t snore as much as your significant other might…
Posted By Joni Blecher
cuisineart cold brew coffee maker deal
Deals

Make cold brew in minutes with a discounted Cuisinart coffee maker

Cold brew is just iced coffee, right? Wrong. If you're interested in brewing your own cold brew, you can pick up the Cuisinart automatic cold-brew coffee maker at a dangerously low price.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Ecobee4 smart thermostat kids room
Smart Home

Ecobee’s smart thermostat and light switch speakers support Alexa Announcements

Ecobee added Alexa Announcement compatibility to its Alexa-enabled smart home devices. The ecobee4 Smart Thermostat and Switch+ smart light switch can now remind your kids to start their homework or tell everyone dinner is ready.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to descale a Keurig
Smart Home

How to descale a Keurig and enjoy full cups of coffee again

Here's how to descale a Keurig in your home or office. When scale builds up inside a Keurig, the coffeemaker might start more slowly and struggle to properly pour a cup. Use these tips to fix it.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
hue smart lighting fall 2018 being pendant
Smart Home

Philips shines a light on a new lineup of minimalist light fixtures

Philips remains the king of smart lighting and is affirming its place in the market with a new range of smart lighting products designed for use outdoors, in the home, and even in the bathroom.
Posted By Clayton Moore
vector robot assistant
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robo sidekicks, AC for your bed, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The Best Amazon deals after Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are plenty of Amazon deals left. We've scoured through all of the savings the retail giant has to offer to bring you only the best. Prime Day isn't the only day you can save, you know.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Frigidaire Smart AC
Smart Home

The best portable air conditioners

Portable air conditioners are perfect for cooling down enclosed spaces or dealing with high humidity situations. Here are the best portable air conditioners and coolers around for dealing with uncomfortable heat quickly.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
TP-Link Smart Plug
Deals

TP-Link smart plugs are on sale for just $16 on Amazon right now

Did you know there is a way to make just about any plug-in device a smart device? It's called a TP-Link smart plug, and for a limited time, you can pick one up for just $16 on Amazon and Walmart.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
traeger timberline 850 grill prod
Product Review

Traeger’s Timberline smoker starts to get smart, but isn't ready to graduate

Renowned for its line of wood pellet grills, Traeger has taken its game to the next level with the Timberline 850 Wi-Fi-controlled grill. Just how smart is this smoker? Read our review.
Posted By Rob Oster
samsung dw80m9 chef collection dishwasher prdthmb
Product Review

Samsung DW80M9 Chef Collection dishwasher review

Samsung aims to change the dishwasher game with its newest model, the DW80M9 Chef Collection model featuring Samsung’s WaterWall technology. But it’s the thoughtful design elements that really make this dishwasher stand out.
Posted By Joni Blecher
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Jenny McGrath