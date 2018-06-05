Sengled brings beauty and the beat to its new Element smart bulbs

Share

Add another product to the devices fueling your disco fever: Sengled announced the availability of Solo Color Plus, a Bluetooth speaker bulb that changes color to the beat of whatever floats your boat. Sengled also significantly upgraded its base product with Element Color Plus, a smart LED bulb that offers 16 million colors and thousands of shades of white light.

“Reducing the barriers of entry is crucial for having more consumers adopt smart lighting,” Sengled CEO Johnson Shen said in a statement. “Our goal with the Element platform, including the latest Element Color Plus bulbs, is to provide a simple and affordable smart lighting option that consumers will enjoy using every day.”

Element Color Plus also features lots of smart home fine-tuning options including app control, scheduling, tunable white light controls and energy use tracking. The colorful mood light retails for $30 per bulb and is also available in a starter kit with two bulbs and the Element control hub for $80.

But what really fuels our boogie fever is the new color mode for the Solo Color Plus. The app offers a preset “Rhythm Mode” that changes color to the best of the music. Sengled says it is perfect for parents, kids, and anyone who wants to re-create a spa experience, music festival or dance party. We want to re-create John Travolta’s dance solo to the tune of You Should Be Dancing by the Bee Gees. We’re not sure what mode is going to satisfy that impulse, but good luck getting that song out of your head now.

The bulbs work pretty seamlessly with the Sengled Element hub and the Sengled Element Home app, available on both iOS and Android. However, Sengled has also expanded its ability to connect its smart bulbs to the aquarium of smart home hubs, including Amazon Echo Plus, SmartThings, and Wink.

More advanced smart home tinkerers can adopt If This Then That automation channels to control and set triggers for Sengled’s smart lights as well as security and energy functions at home

Keep an eye out for more Sengled products in the near future. The company’s portfolio of products is expected to expand significantly this year with the addition of an inclusive Sengled Home app, smart motion-sensing bulbs, and a smart plug to help automate ordinary small appliances.