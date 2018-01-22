Automate all the little stuff in your life with these awesome IFTTT recipes

These days, we have tons of gadgets and multiple services that we use on a regular basis. But what if there was a way to have all these services play nice with one another? There is, and it’s called IFTTT. IFTTT stands for “If This Then That,” and is an easy way to automate tasks. Users can make simple scripts — called “recipes” — where some type of event in one device or service automatically triggers an action in another. It’s completely free, and pretty easy to use once you get the hang of how it works. Whether you’re just starting out with IFTTT or you’re a long-time user with dozens of active recipes, check out our list of the best IFTTT recipes you should be using.

Share your Instagram photos as native Twitter photos Managing multiple social networks is a pain. While getting Instagram photos onto Facebook is a straightforward process — you just need connect your accounts — there’s no native solution for Instagram to Twitter. Use this recipe to post your Instagram photos on Twitter in a natural way, one that allows your followers to see them without clicking. Channels needed: Instagram, Twitter Add recipe

Automatically post your Tweets on Facebook when you include a specific hashtag prykhodov/123RF While you can link your Twitter and Facebook accounts together, every single tweet you post will also post to your Facebook profile. That might not be the best option, especially if you’re a frequent social media user (hello, oversharing). Try using this recipe, which only posts tweets to Facebook if you use the “#fb” hashtag. Channels needed: Twitter, Facebook Add recipe

Start brewing coffee when your Fitbit registers you’re awake If you’re obsessed with your Fitbit and wear it while you sleep, why not tell it to tell your WeMo coffeemaker to make you coffee when you wake? That’s possible with IFTTT. You’ll need Mr. Coffee’s WeMo-enabled coffeemaker, but it’s cool to know you’ll never be without a hot cup of Joe in the morning again. Channels needed: WeMo Coffeemaker, Fitbit Add recipe

Automatically keep your Facebook and Twitter profile pictures in sync Don’t let your profile pic on either service get too old with this recipe. It checks your Facebook profile picture, and if it changes, will automatically update your Twitter profile picture. Pretty convenient if you ask us. Channels needed: Twitter, Facebook Add recipe

Get notifications about your favorite sports team on your TV Comcast has recently enabled its X1 boxes to connect to IFTTT, meaning you’re life just got a whole lot easier if you’re an Xfinity customer. Once enabled, you’ll receive a notification on your TV whenever there’s news regarding your favorite sports team. It’s perfect for the sports nut. Channels needed: ESPN, Comcast Labs Add recipe

Save your Strava activities in a Google spreadsheet Strava, a “social network for athletes,” too has its own IFTTT channel, and if you’d like to do some cool data analysis on your activities outside of the app, have IFTTT save it to a Google spreadsheet. This recipe saves the name of the activity, the time elapsed, the time elapsed in seconds, and the distance in meters traveled. It also saves links to the actual event on Strava, as well as a link to the route map. Channels needed: Strava, Google Drive Add recipe