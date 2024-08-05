How many of you can say you own an AI-powered robot companion to do your bidding? More specifically, an intelligent robot dog from the likes of Unitree. Probably not many of you, we’d wager, but there is an opportunity to change that. In the spirit of technical innovation and industrial leadership, Unitree has returned to its glorious bionic robotics roots — please welcome the Unitree Go2. Available in three variants: Air, Pro, and Edu, the Go2 has been dubbed a “new creature of embodied AI.” It’s the next generation of the brand’s innovative robotics, equipped with 4D LiDAR upgrades, an advanced AI mode, improved endurance and battery life, and a newly enhanced intelligent side-follow system with better positioning accuracy. What does it all mean, and what can it do? We’ll get to that.

For now, know there’s a 5% discount on the Go2 Pro with or without the controller when you use code UR5OFF at checkout. That saves you $140 on the Go2 Pro without a controller, bringing the price to $2,660. Or save $152 on the Go2 Pro with a controller, bringing the price down to $2,898. The controller allows you to operate and manually adjust the system without a phone. Meanwhile, you can use your phone and mobile app to interact with the Go2 Pro if you don’t have a controller.

Why you should consider buying a Unitree Go2 or Go2 Pro robot companion

Unitree’s Go2 Pro wants to be your next companion, a robotic companion, that is. In addition to everything it can do — and we’ll explore that in more detail, don’t worry — it can also be equipped with high-tech accessories like a robotic arm or small servo mechanical arm, high computing power module, charging station, or 3D navigation radar. These expansions allow the system to complete various tasks, like the servo arm, which allows it to pick up items or objects and interact with various things in the environment.

Embracing AI and GPT, Unitree Go2 can access a large language base, enabling it to fully understand its user’s intention and better comprehend its surroundings. Also, Go2 can make decisions based on information from its sensors. The increasing information it stores adds to its unique characteristics, making it the best companion for its owner.

As your direct companion, it’s equipped with a plethora of intelligent features. The ISS2.0 intelligent side-follow system utilizes wireless vector positioning with great accuracy to stay by your side and even traverse complex terrain. It can remain at a control distance of up to 30 meters, but mostly, it stays right on your heels as needed. It can even run alongside you while you’re exercising. All in all, it’s a civilian-friendly robot designed to serve humans in a more practical way. It’s meant to be with you.

Imagine it carrying your belongings for you. Interacting with the environment and various objects. It can safely enter hazardous areas or locations you can’t. It can climb obstacles. You can also connect with your phone and see what it sees through an HD transmission stream with access to built-in 4G and eSIM technologies. But if you don’t want to be in the driver’s seat, controlling the Go2, you don’t have to. It uses 200% standard ultra-wide 4D LiDAR navigation and recognition to identify obstacles, objects, and people. It follows beside you with enhanced motor performance over previous generations and higher joint peak torque. Battery capacity and endurance have been upgraded, as well, by 150%. That allows the Unitree Go2 robot companion to travel for longer and operate longer on a single battery charge.

What else can Unitree Go2 do?

Here are some of the other notable features of the Unitree Go2 robot companion:

HD transmission front camera with an ultra wide-angle lens (1280 by 720)

Intercom microphone to allow for effective remote communication

Self-retracting top strap for easy carry options

Smart 8,000mAh long-endurance battery

Built-in speaker for music playback

Foot force sensor for real-time movement perception

12 strong and powerful knee joint motors

4D LiDAR L1 omnidirectional navigation support with blind spot and obstacle avoidance

