Digital Trends
Smart Home

SMEG debuts colorful dual-fuel Portofino 48-inch ranges for no-compromise cooks

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 3
smeg portofino 5 burner kitchen range 48 inch dual fuel 01
smeg portofino 5 burner kitchen range 48 inch dual fuel 02
smeg portofino 5 burner kitchen range 48 inch dual fuel 03

When Guastalla, Italy-based SMEG launches new kitchen appliances, you can count on four factors: retro-classic design, gorgeous high-end finishes, envy-inducing functional wizardry, and lofty prices. This week SMEG launched its Portofino Dual-Fuel 48-inch Pro-Style Ranges, available now at SMEG USA appliance dealers.

We had our first glimpse of SMEG’s Portofino ranges at 2017’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show in Orlando. At KBIS 2017, the appliance manufacturer displayed a prototype 36-inch Portofino range with no announced launch date for the line. Now, a bit more than two years later, the 48-inch production models are ready for high-function appliance lovers with the budget (or credit line) to appease their appetites.

The Portofino ranges have two ovens, five gas burners, and an electric griddle. Stainless steel, front-mounted knobs control all function selections and temperature settings. The ovens have Ever Clean enameled interiors for easy cleanup and both have air-cooled, triple-glazed, removable doors.

Each oven also has separate electric elements for baking, broiling, and European-style triple convection. The ovens have soft-close doors and Thermoseal cavities for superior energy efficiency. Thermoseal consists of thick ceramic insulation wrapped in reflective foil sheeting to contain the heat.

There are 10 cooking modes for the primary multifunction electric/convection oven including a pizza function. The 4.5-cubic-foot oven has a programmable timer controlled with a touch display and an adjustable thermostat with a range from 120 to 500 degrees. The primary oven also has a vapor-clean function.

The 1.45-cubic-foot secondary electric/convection oven has four cooking modes and adjusts from 120 to 440 degrees.

Each of the five gas range top burners has a different temperature rating. Starting on the left side of the range, a double-inset super burner heats up to 20,000 BTUs. In the center, the front burner is rated 4,500 BTUs and the rear 1,200 BTUs. To the right of the front-to-back electric griddle, the front burner is rated 8,000 BTUs, and the rear burner is 12,000 BTUs.

1 of 5
smeg portofino 5 burner kitchen range yellow
smeg portofino 5 burner kitchen range orange
smeg portofino 5 burner kitchen range green
smeg portofino 5 burner kitchen range ss
smeg portofino 5 burner kitchen range black

The dual-fuel Portofino 48-inch ranges are available in eight colors and finishes: white, matte black, stainless steel, olive green, red, and yellow. SMEG also sells a matching range hood.

The Portofino range comes with a Wok ring, a rotisserie kit for the main oven, a deep oven tray and a total-extraction telescopic guide for each oven. The ovens also have two chrome shelves. Available options include a pizza stone and a grill plate.

SMEG doesn’t sell inexpensive appliances or compete with other brands on price, because the focus is always on function, features, and style. The stainless steel 48-inch Portofino Pro-Style Dual Fuel Range lists for $6,999. The other colors including white are $7,699.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Everything you need to know
woot and newegg drop google home hub price review 9 900x600 c
Smart Home

Google Home Hub smart display will reportedly be renamed the Google Nest Hub

Insiders reportedly familiar with Google's plans confirmed the Google Home Hub will be rebranded Google Nest Hub. Citing accidental leaks in the Google Store about the Nest Home Max, informed sources suggest a May 7 launch date.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google assistant over amazon alexa homi mini v feat
Smart Home

Alexa, Google, Siri put their bilingual skills to the test in translation battle

One Hour Translation, an online translation company, compared how Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Siri stack up against one another in regard to translation capabilities. The results may surprise you.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Emerging Tech

Drown out noisy neighbors and rest easy with these white noise machines

Some people are more sensitive to sound during sleep than others. Luckily, there are a number of white noise machines on the market to mask the noise. Here are our five of our current favorites.
Posted By Will Nicol, Dallon Adams
Smart Home

Whip it, blend it, and mix it up with the best hand mixers of 2019

A stand mixer takes up a lot of room on the counter, and it can also be quite expensive. Need an option that's not only affordable but also takes up very little real estate in your kitchen cabinets? Check out these hand mixers.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Kailla Coomes
Smart Home

Power through your afternoon slump with the best espresso machines

Brew professional-style espresso drinks and become the envy of your neighborhood with one of the best espresso machines on the planet. We have options across a range of price points, perfect for any budget.
Posted By Gia Liu
amazon and best buy facebook portal mothers day deal nespresso vertuo evoluo coffee espresso machine with aeroccino by de lon
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Nespresso coffee and espresso machines

Amazon has dropped prices on Nespresso coffee machines and a milk frother in an Easter week sale. Nespresso's coffee appliances use single-serve capsules and one-button selection to produce barista-quality espresso and coffee at home.
Posted By Bruce Brown
police body cam footage roomba robovac burgler screen shot 2019 04 15 at 6 13 23 pm copy
Smart Home

Watch: Police responding to an alleged buglary find a Roomba, not a robber

Police officers in Washington County, Oregon responded to a call of a potential burglary and were surprised to find the perpetrator was actually just a Roomba. Body cam footage of the encounter has been released.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Dyson V8
Deals

Amazon slashes Easter Week prices for Dyson vacuums and air purifiers

Amazon slashed the prices on many Dyson high-tech products, including vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and more for Easter Week. Dyson's premium household tools attract millions of fans and Amazon took deep discounts on popular products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Whirlpool
Smart Home

What you need to know before buying a new washer and dryer

Washers and dryers are big, expensive appliances that you'll want to last for decades. Our buying guide will help you sift through all the options and find the best machines for you.
Posted By Joni Blecher, Erika Rawes
amazon and best buy facebook portal mothers day deal from 750x500
Deals

Amazon and Best Buy halve the price of the Facebook Portal for Mother’s Day

Amazon and Best Buy both cut the price in half for the Facebook Portal smart display for Mother's Day. The Portal's smart camera will follow you as you move around the room during video calls. The Portal also has Amazon Alexa built in.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Echo Plus review aux plugged in
Smart Home

From the kitchen to the bedroom, here are the best Alexa tips and tricks

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa has plenty of neat skills. So many, in fact, it seems like new ones appear every day. We've rounded up the top Echo tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your virtual assistant.
Posted By Brie Barbee
works with ring smart home hub z wave base 2
Smart Home

Ring home security system now works as a hub for smart home devices

Ring is helping the issue of smart home fragmentation with its Works With Ring program. It lets thousands of smart home devices built on Z-Wave connect to Ring's Alarm Base Station.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
best smart lamps philips hue white ambiance lamp thumb
Smart Home

Philips Hue users can activate their favorite routines through Google Home

Philips Hue expanded its Google Home integration through the Gentle Sleep and Wake routine. Just give Google the proper instructions are your lights will brighten or dim over half an hour.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
smart home device deals version 1505756515 ituuli alexa enabled portable bluetooth speaker
Smart Home

There will be 200 million smart speakers by year’s end, analysts say

A new report by the research and analysis firm Canalys predicts that more than 200 million smart speakers will be engaged by users by the end of 2019, which is a growth of over 82% from last year.
Posted By Clayton Moore