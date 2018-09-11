Digital Trends
Smart Home

This tiny apartment has a kitchen in a bathroom. Or is the bathroom in the kitchen?

Patrick Hearn
By

With the rising cost of housing in the United States, some people are finding creative ways to cut down on their monthly rent — and even more creative apartment layouts. As anyone who has searched for an apartment in a major city like New York or Chicago knows, there are certain downsides to living in cramped quarters. Many apartments don’t have a bathroom of their own — they instead share a few bathrooms between the entire floor.

A small St. Louis apartment has found a creative solution to this, but the lines between rooms are blurred. The kitchen has a toilet. And a bathtub. Or said another way, the bathroom has an oven. That’s right, the bathroom and kitchen have been combined into a single room, which makes it easy to flip the bacon while you take your morning shower.

All jokes aside, the question that remains is a simple one: Why would someone want to live in an apartment that makes such a creative use of space? The answer boils down to money. According to Numbeo.com, the average cost of a one-bedroom apartment in St. Louis is $910.59 per month. The small apartment in question goes for just $525 per month.

For those that are not familiar with standard rental costs, $525 is almost so low that it can’t be believed. However, Harold Karabell of S.F. Shannon Real Estate Market has confirmed the rental is not only real, but claimed. The new tenant loves the apartment in spite of — or perhaps because of — its quirks.

There are apparently other reasons to love the apartment. The space has new windows and unfinished hardwood floors, and old-time appeal. The apartment is located in a 111-year-old building that once held 12 full-sized luxury apartments. To accommodate the need for housing during the Great Depression, the building was remodeled into 50 significantly smaller units, and the studio apartment is the smallest of them all.

The Internet, predictably, loves the idea of this apartment. The image was first posted to Reddit, where the thread exploded to more than 2,600 comments, with reactions that ranged from shock to pleasant surprise. It may have also led to the apartment being rented as quickly as it was.

Don't Miss

The best Instant Pots
lg cloi robot sci fi vs reality airport feat
Emerging Tech

I ran into LG’s Cloi robot at the airport in South Korea. Here’s what happened

After meeting LG’s Cloi robot at an airport in South Korea, the experience was both entrancing and underwhelming. The moving and talking robot may be cool, but does it have a place in our future?
Posted By Kim Wetzel
microsoft xbox one recon tech special edition wireless controller 06809
Smart Home

Xbox-specific Alexa skills let you start console with your voice

Fans of the Xbox Kinect can rejoice. A set of new Alexa and Cortana skills allow players to control the Xbox One with their voice. Users can launch games, control the volume, and much more.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
optinid tiny house france la tete dans les etoiles 10
Smart Home

This tiny house produced in the Alps opens up to the skies

Tiny homes are all the rage in Europe and a small French company is manufacturing transportable tiny homes with solar panels, a rainwater collection system, and a roof that can open up to the skies.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best meal-planning apps
Smart Home

Smooth operator: What can you do with a blender versus a food processor?

While blenders and food processors have many similarities, they often serve two very different purposes. Depending on what your needs are, you might want one or both. Let's break down the differences.
Posted By Gia Liu
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Ecobee4 smart thermostat close
Product Review

With Alexa inside and remote sensors, the Ecobee4 outsmarts Nest

The Ecobee4 smart thermostat is great addition to any home. With an excellent whole-home sensor system, an easy-to-use interface, and a simple app, the Ecobee4 is a solid smart thermostat.
Posted By John Patrick Pullen
Alexa and Cortana? xbox
Smart Home

Adobe survey finds digital assistants, smart speakers are popular with shoppers

It seems like voice assistants and smart speakers are everywhere these days and it turns out they are -- a new survey of more than 1,000 consumers finds that usage is expanding and adoption rates are growing.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Instant Pot 6-quart
Smart Home

Love your Instant Pot but need new recipes? Feast on these cookbooks

The Instant Pot electric multicooker gains fans as it changes countertop cooking, replacing a half dozen other small appliances. Such a versatile instrument for home cooks demands recipes, so we found the nine best Instant Pot cookbooks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
family watching tv with google home
Smart Home

Google’s Digital Wellbeing initiative is coming to Assistant and Home

New data discovered inside the Google APK suggests the Digital Wellbeing initiative is coming to Google Assistant and Home. This will help users curb the amount of time spent in front of the screen and set parental controls.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
samsung smartthings tracker 01
Smart Home

Samsung SmartThings Tracker locates people, pets, and things

Samsung's SmartThings Tracker uses nationwide coverage to locate pets, let family members know where you are, or find car keys. You can configure the Tracker as a proximity sensor with Works with SmartThings devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best instant pots main variation default view 1 715x715
Smart Home

In the market for an Instant Pot? These are the four best

Instant Pots are perfect for people who don't have the kitchen space to store all kinds of appliances, minimalists who want to keep their homes lean and mean, and home cooks who love versatility in the kitchen.
Posted By Gia Liu
best flat iron remington
Smart Home

Want straight hair? These are the best flat irons on the market

It's hard to find the right flat iron. You have to find the right type, with the right temperature settings and other features. This guide lists the best flat irons you can buy for your unique hair type.
Posted By Erika Rawes
amazon alxa rants about baby shark song 42820690351 e18558abd2 k
Smart Home

Amazon Alexa may bite your head off if asked to play that darn ‘Baby Shark’ song

Amazon's Alexa will do what you ask of it, but that doesn't mean it likes it. The voice assistant will go on a little rant if it is asked to play the irritatingly catchy kid's song Baby Shark.
Posted By AJ Dellinger