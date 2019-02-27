Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on Smart WiFi Power Strip with four Alexa-compatible plugs

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 3
teckin smart power strip amazon echo google home deal wifi plug multiple outlet surge protector usb bar
teckin smart power strip amazon echo google home deal wifi plug multiple outlet surge protector usb bar 5
teckin smart power strip amazon echo google home deal wifi plug multiple outlet surge protector usb bar 6

You can cut your smart plug costs in at least two ways with TECKIN’s Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip on Amazon.

Usually listed at $35 on Amazon, the Teckin Smart WiFi Power Strip, which has four smart outlets and four USB charging ports, is currently on sale for $28 with free one-day shipping for Amazon Prime members. However, if you use the 18TECKIN promo code during checkout, the price is cut further to $23, an overall 34-percent discount.

Smart power plugs generally range in price from $15 to $20. So a power strip with four separately addressable plugs cuts the per-plug price significantly as long as the lights or devices you’d like to operate are in the same room.

You can control each plug in the power strip by voice with Amazon Echo and Google Home, addressing Alexa or Google Assistant, respectively. The plugs are also IFTTT (If-This-Then-That) compatible and do not require a separate hub or subscription.

Tecking’s Smart Life mobile app can also manage the power plugs and the USB ports on the versatile power strip. With the app, you can set timers and schedules for each plug, configure device sharing, and monitor energy consumption.

To set up the power strip the first step is to connect the Smart Life app to a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network. Like most smart home devices, you cannot complete setup with a 5GHz-only network. Most home networks support both 2.4GHz and 5GHz signals, so just be sure to use the 2.4GHz signal during setup.

If you use a mesh network, you may find that you need to move the smartphone running the setup app to the perimeter of your network coverage to isolate the 2.4GHZ signal. After initial setup, however, the smart power strip plugs should work fine anywhere within range of your network.

Because each power plug on the power strip has a separate IP address and name, you will have to install each of the four plugs separately. In practice, once you connect the mobile app with a 2.4GHz signal, setup usually takes only a minute or two for each plug.

The Teckin Smart Power Strip has a five-foot power cable and indicator lights for each plug and port. The case is constructed of flame-retardant materials and supports 100 to 240-volt applications for small and larger home appliances.

The Teckin Smart Power Strip is an Amazon customer favorite, with 460 customer reviews and an average 4.2-star rating (on a zero-to-five-star scale). The strip has secured both FCC and ETL approval. Teckin will replace the power strip at any time if the strip or the plugs are defective.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for February 2019
ikea has created a special curtain that can purify the air in your home cleaning curtains
Smart Home

IKEA has created a special curtain that can purify the air in your home

Air pollution inside homes can be worse than outside sometimes, but plants and purifiers allow us to reduce its harmful effects. And now, according to IKEA, even a curtain can do the job.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Google Home stock photo with laptop and iphone
Computing

McAfee says 2019 may be the year where malware is a threat in every device

McAfee released its latest Mobile Threat Report and revealed that 2018 experienced a few scary increases in malware threats. But the computer security company also unveiled a deeply unsettling prediction for 2019's threats.
Posted By Anita George
control4 prototype tiny smart home 1
Smart Home

This futuristic tiny smart home prototype hopes to inspire architects everywhere

Control4 dropped a surprise into the smart home technology market recently by unveiling a futuristic prototype of a tiny smart home that is designed not only to show off the company's products but also inspire others.
Posted By Clayton Moore
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

Planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Follow these 5 steps to prepare for it

Are you planning on upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of this new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
urban splash mansion house manchester inside
Smart Home

Move over, IKEA, this British developer is building flat-pack homes

Manchester is going through a potent regeneration these days and British developer Urban Splash is tacking its housing needs with flat-pack smart homes built using modular construction and loaded with smart home tech.
Posted By Clayton Moore
seasons 2 amazon primed interview echo look press
Smart Home

Adobe’s new survey finds voice technology is gaining in popularity, expanding

Adobe Analytics released its annual survey of 1,000+ consumers about voice technology and this year's results are promising for smartphone and smart speaker manufacturers who are seeing growing adoption of voice use.
Posted By Clayton Moore
concrete pipe tiny home sandra guillen mem2concrete feat
Smart Home

Living in a pipe doesn’t sound so bad with this amazing design

We’ve seen tiny homes with retractable roofs and ones that run on coffee grounds. Now, a single mom has designed a tiny home built inside of a 16-feet-long concrete storm drainage pipe. The results are incredible.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
kids doing homework around Amazon Echo
Smart Home

Did you know that Alexa can help your kids do homework? Here's how

Did you know that Alexa can help with homework? These options will help your kids learn spelling, vocabulary, science facts, new languages, and much more. See how they can help your kids with their learning sessions.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Nest Secure Review
Smart Home

Senators question Google about the microphone in Nest security system

Following the revelation that some Nest security products contain a previously undisclosed microphone, member of the United States Senate wrote a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pinchai demanding more information.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
delta voiceiq faucets 9159tv ar dst echo black 02 preview 1
Smart Home

Smart home tech hits the kitchen sink, which now responds to voice commands

Kitchen and bath appliance manufacturer Delta is getting into the smart home market with an innovation called VoiceIQ that enables voice command over the kitchen faucet using smartphones and smart speakers.
Posted By Clayton Moore
hopsy sub compact countertop kegerator image
Smart Home

Hopsy’s smaller countertop kegerator makes homebrewing even easier

Hopsy is introducing its Sub Compact home draft beer machine that can fit right on the kitchen countertop. The at-home kegerator is a perfect accessory for any aspiring brewmaster.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Smart Home

Make a customized chore chart or trivia game with the best Alexa Skill Blueprints

You can use Alexa Blueprints to make your own skills for your Echo devices. After reviewing all of the current options available, we found these to be the best Alexa skill Blueprints.
Posted By Erika Rawes
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

Think someone's leeching off your Wi-Fi connection? Here's how to find out

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
sensor mirror hi fi assist google assistant enabled smart 181205 simplehuman 01 0145 rgb v3b
Smart Home

The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist is a smart mirror with Google Home built in

The Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist has multiple lighting options, great audio, and built-in Google Assistant. It's the perfect way to spice up your morning routine with your favorite tunes.
Posted By Patrick Hearn