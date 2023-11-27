 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dyson-style cordless vacuum is $98 for Cyber Monday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Wyze Cordless Vacuum
Wyze / Wyze

We’ve been looking at Dyson Cyber Monday deals closely, recognizing them as a good brand, especially for hair dryers and vacuums. However, even with a discount, it isn’t totally unreasonable to consider them a touch on the expensive side. Luckily, we found this great deal on the Wyze Cordless Vacuum that might intrigue you more. It has a similar design as a Dyson vacuum cleaner, and as part of Walmart Cyber Monday deals it comes with a $52 discount. That brings it from $150 to just $98, making it one of the most affordable vacuum cleaners you can get at the moment. Tap the button below to see the deal yourself and buy it now or keep reading to see why we think this vacuum (and this deal) are worthy of your attention.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Vacuum

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is very lightweight at just 2.8 pounds, but it’s a capable cleaning device with its 20,000 Pa brushless digital motor that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris. It also comes with a 9,000 RPM motor in its brush head, for even more suction power when dealing with pet hair. It doesn’t have the laser technology of the Dyson V15 Detect that shows particles that can’t be seen by the human eye, but the Wyze Cordless Vacuum has six LED lights in its brush head to at least help illuminate dark areas, such as under furniture.

The battery of the Wyze Cordless Vacuum can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge, depending on the speed that you choose that you can monitor on its LED screen. The cordless vacuum comes with attachments, including a crevice tool to clean narrow spaces and a brush tool to dislodge dust, and its washable dust cup offers a one-finger release for emptying its contents.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum, which looks like a Dyson cordless vacuum but much cheaper, is down to an even more affordable price from Walmart’s Cyber Monday vacuum deals. Instead of $150, you’ll only have to pay $98, which is an absolute steal of a price for this cleaning machine. There’s no assurance that stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday, and it’s unclear if you’ll get another chance at the offer on Cyber Monday, so if you want the Wyze Cordless Vacuum, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best Keurig Cyber Monday deals — from only $49
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Keurig Deals

The Cyber Monday deals event is here. Believe it or not, that means there are great deals available on Keurig coffee makers going on right now. These K-Pod using machines come in a surprising amount of varieties, including single serve and even iced coffee varieties. We put all of our favorite coffee maker Cyber Monday deals from Keurig below, but first we would like to share the details on our absolute favorite one, picked for a combination of its convenience and (discounted) price.
Best Keurig Cyber Monday deal
The Keurig K-Express is among the cheapest ways to get into Keurig's system of coffee makers, but that doesn't mean you're giving up a lot of features with this machine. The Keurig K-Express brews your drink from coffee pods in just minutes, and all it takes is pushing a button. The coffee maker can make cups of 6 ounces, 8 ounces, and 10 ounces, and it comes with a removable water reservoir with a capacity of 36 ounces so it can make multiple cups before you need to refill it. Walmart's Keurig deals for Cyber Monday brings the price of the Keurig K-Express down to an even more affordable $49 following a $10 discount on its original price of $59, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks may already be running out.

More Keurig Cyber Monday deals we love
There are many more Keurig deals from retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and in Amazon Cyber Monday deals, but so that you won't have to search through all of their websites, we've handpicked the top available offers and gathered them here. They share many characteristics, including one-touch operation, the option to brew different cup sizes, and easy-to-refill water reservoirs, so it's all a matter of figuring out how much you're willing to spend and if you need the more advanced features. In any case, you need to decide quickly because there's no assurance that these bargains will still be available when you check again later.

Read more
Get this Keurig for $49 while this Black Friday deal is still available
A woman sitting next to a Keurig K-Express coffee maker.

Black Friday deals are still hanging around, including a good one for the smart home that’s up there with the best Keurig Black Friday deals. Walmart still has the Keurig K-Express Essentials priced at just $49, which is a $10 discount from its regular price of $59. This is a quality coffee maker that should suit anyone well who likes to start the day with a cup of coffee. Act quickly to claim this deal, as there’s no telling how much longer Black Friday deals will last.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker
Keurig is one of the most popular names when it comes to coffee makers. It offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the last. The K-Express Essentials offers Keurig quality a single serving at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and for households that make their coffee one cup at a time. This modern coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your coffee routine. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and there’s no need for prep and no mess when you’re finished. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Express Essential coffee maker is compatible with the My K-Cup reusable coffee filter.

Read more
This Roomba robot vacuum is still $159 following Black Friday (42% off)
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Keeping a house clean can be daunting, especially after a long day at work. That's where robot vacuums come in; while they can't clean all of your house, they can at least make sure that dirt and debris stay off the floor. If you missed Black Friday deals from yesterday, don't worry; there are still quite a few great deals on robot vacuums you can take advantage of. For example, there's the iRobot Roomba 694, an entry-level robot vacuum with a few neat features that's on sale at Amazon. While it usually retails at $275, you can grab it for $159, which is a significant %42 discount from what it usually costs.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694
Even though it's an entry-level and budget-friendly robot vacuum, that doesn't mean the Roomba 694 doesn't have a lot of power and functionality. It has a three-stage cleaning process and two different brush types that help it pick up and clean some of the worst debris. Its brushes are also height-adjustable so that it can manage larger things than just dirt, such as cereal or pebbles, so it's versatile. It can also use it's smart features to detect very dirty parts of the floor and spend some extra time focused on those.

Read more