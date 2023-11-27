This Dyson-style cordless vacuum is $98 for Cyber Monday

We’ve been looking at Dyson Cyber Monday deals closely, recognizing them as a good brand, especially for hair dryers and vacuums. However, even with a discount, it isn’t totally unreasonable to consider them a touch on the expensive side. Luckily, we found this great deal on the Wyze Cordless Vacuum that might intrigue you more. It has a similar design as a Dyson vacuum cleaner, and as part of Walmart Cyber Monday deals it comes with a $52 discount. That brings it from $150 to just $98, making it one of the most affordable vacuum cleaners you can get at the moment. Tap the button below to see the deal yourself and buy it now or keep reading to see why we think this vacuum (and this deal) are worthy of your attention.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Vacuum

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is very lightweight at just 2.8 pounds, but it’s a capable cleaning device with its 20,000 Pa brushless digital motor that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris. It also comes with a 9,000 RPM motor in its brush head, for even more suction power when dealing with pet hair. It doesn’t have the laser technology of the Dyson V15 Detect that shows particles that can’t be seen by the human eye, but the Wyze Cordless Vacuum has six LED lights in its brush head to at least help illuminate dark areas, such as under furniture.

The battery of the Wyze Cordless Vacuum can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge, depending on the speed that you choose that you can monitor on its LED screen. The cordless vacuum comes with attachments, including a crevice tool to clean narrow spaces and a brush tool to dislodge dust, and its washable dust cup offers a one-finger release for emptying its contents.

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum, which looks like a Dyson cordless vacuum but much cheaper, is down to an even more affordable price from Walmart’s Cyber Monday vacuum deals. Instead of $150, you’ll only have to pay $98, which is an absolute steal of a price for this cleaning machine. There’s no assurance that stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday, and it’s unclear if you’ll get another chance at the offer on Cyber Monday, so if you want the Wyze Cordless Vacuum, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction right now.

