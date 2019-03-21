Digital Trends
Walmart just served up a rare deal: $100 off the price of the Google Home Max

We don’t know how long this sale will last, but Walmart just posted a rare deal, dropping the price of the Google Home Max by $100, to $299. If you’re strictly an Alexa fan on the alert for Amazon Echo devices, check our post with the most recent Alexa-compatible bundle deals. But if you start your day chatting with Google Assistant, this could be your chance to snag the flagship Google Home Max smart speaker at a hefty discount.

When we reviewed the Google Home Max, we were impressed with its high-powered sound quality. We lamented the $400 price, but we loved how easy it was to set up. The Max has two 4.5-inch woofers and dual 0.7-inch tweeters. If bass audio moves your world, buckle up because the Google Home Max has so much bass our reviewer described it as “insane.”

The Google Home Max doesn’t just pour on bass without regard to other factors. The system uses two equalizers to balance the sound. Room EQ responds to the Home Max’s current location, and Media EQ adjusts for each track. Best of all,  you don’t have to touch a single dial or configure an app to hear great music — a feature Google called Smart Sound makes all of the adjustments for you. The Google Home Max’s automatic updates mean the system can keep adding music-handling skills over time.

Compatible streaming audio services include Spotify, Google Play Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, TuneIn, and iHeart Radio. You can stream audio over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth or plug in a stereo cable.

We really appreciate that this rafter-rocking speaker is also a Google Assistant voice helper that can tell you the weather, add events to your calendar, act as an egg timer, and control the growing list of Google Home-compatible smart home control, security, and entertainment devices.

Some deals on technology products are predictable, and others are pre-announced, but since the Google Home Max’s price tag holds firm almost all of the time, waiting to buy one may not be prudent in this case. If you want one, we advise you grab it right now.

