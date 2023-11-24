 Skip to main content
This Dyson-style cordless vacuum is only $98 for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Wyze Cordless Vacuum
Wyze

If you were thinking about getting a cordless vacuum from this year’s Dyson Black Friday deals but they’re still too expensive even with a discount, then you may want to instead buy the similarly-designed Wyze Cordless Vacuum. It’s part of Walmart Black Friday deals with a $52 discount on an already affordable price of $150, pulling it down to a very cheap $98 for the shopping holiday. That’s a steal no matter how you look at it, and a lot of shoppers are probably thinking the same thing. If you want to take advantage of this offer, you need to complete the purchase right now while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the Wyze Cordless Vacuum

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum is very lightweight at just 2.8 pounds, but it’s a capable cleaning device with its 20,000 Pa brushless digital motor that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris. It also comes with a 9,000 RPM motor in its brush head, for even more suction power when dealing with pet hair. It doesn’t have the laser technology of the Dyson V15 Detect that shows particles that can’t be seen by the human eye, but the Wyze Cordless Vacuum has six LED lights in its brush head to at least help illuminate dark areas, such as under furniture.

The battery of the Wyze Cordless Vacuum can last up to 40 minutes on a single charge, depending on the speed that you choose that you can monitor on its LED screen. The cordless vacuum comes with attachments, including a crevice tool to clean narrow spaces and a brush tool to dislodge dust, and its washable dust cup offers a one-finger release for emptying its contents.

The Wyze Cordless Vacuum, which looks like a Dyson cordless vacuum but much cheaper, is down to an even more affordable price from Walmart’s Black Friday vacuum deals. Instead of $150, you’ll only have to pay $98, which is an absolute steal of a price for this cleaning machine. There’s no assurance that stocks will last until the end of the shopping holiday, and it’s unclear if you’ll get another chance at the offer on Cyber Monday, so if you want the Wyze Cordless Vacuum, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction right now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
