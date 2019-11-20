Sling TV has long allowed you to watch your favorite shows live or stream them using your television or handheld device, but you couldn’t use your voice to control the service until now. On Wednesday, Google announced that if you have a subscription to Sling, you can use voice commands to watch all of your favorite shows on your Google Nest devices. Even more exciting, you can now watch on more devices. If you have a Google device with a screen, like the Nest Hub Max , you can watch your favorite shows just like you would on your phone or tablet.

“Sling TV allows you to watch your favorite shows live or stream on portable devices. Watch live football games, don’t miss a float during the Thanksgiving Day Parade, and keep up with breaking news,” Google employee Rachel Chambers said in an announcement. “Using a remote to flip channels and pause the TV is so 2018. With Sling now on Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, you can control Sling with your voice.”

Before you get started, there’s a little setup required — don’t worry, it won’t take long. Access your Sling subscription on your Nest Hub by opening the Google Home app. Then, go to the Settings menu and select Video and Photos under Add Services. From there, find Sling in the list and tap on it. Follow the prompts to link your account and you’re done. To start watching, say, “Hey Google, watch (pick your favorite channel) on Sling.” You can also say things like “pause,” “play,” or “skip forward 30 seconds” to control your watching experience. If you have a Nest Hub Max, you can also hold up your hand to pause or resume content.

