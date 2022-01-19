  1. Home Theater
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The Weather Channel is coming to YouTube TV

Phil Nickinson
By

The Weather Channel — which previously had seen relatively small reach on streaming platforms in the United States — is starting to branch out. YouTube TV will gain the 24-7 weather service this year, according to a press release from Allen Media Group and Google.

YouTube TV on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

The addition is a big deal because The Weather Channel had been limited to two of the smallest streaming platforms — FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. It also fills a pretty big void in the YouTube TV lineup, which doesn’t currently have an all-day weather channel. YouTube TV is believed to be the second-largest streaming service in the United States. It last announced a ballpark figure of “more than 3 million subscribers” in October 2020. It hasn’t given any sort of update since then. For context, Hulu with Live TV has a publicly announced 4 million paid subscribers.

“All of our Allen Media Group properties are growing at an unprecedented rate, and our partnership with Google is a key step in our continued global transformation,” Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group, said in a press release. “By leveraging Google’s technology, distribution, marketing, ad sales platforms, enormous capital support, and expertise, Allen Media Group will seamlessly build and enhance our reach and revenue worldwide.”

The press release also said that AMG and Google “will continue to work together to bring AMG’s streaming offerings to more consumers on the devices of their choice via Google Play to Android phones and tablets, as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.”

No word on exactly when The Weather Channel will be available on YouTube TV — the press release simply says that “AMG will also expand its YouTube TV carriage in 2022, initially with The Weather Channel and select Allen Media Group Networks, with additional nets launching later.”

YouTube TV costs $65 a month for close to 100 channels. It includes support for multiple profiles (each with its own customizations and recommendations), as well as the ability to “record” as much as you want with the cloud-based DVR.

