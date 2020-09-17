Fortnite season 4 week 4 challenge: Destroy collector cases at The Collection

Season 4 of Fortnite is here, and so are its week 4 challenges. One challenge that might be causing you some trouble requires you to destroy collector cases at The Collection. The main issue is that The Collection is not marked on your map, so you’ll likely be wondering where it is. Luckily, we’ve got everything you’ll need to know about this challenge — from where to locate The Collection and how to destroy collector cases to tips to make it as easy as possible for you.

Here’s how to destroy collector cases at The Collection in Fortnite.

Where is The Collection?

Again, The Collection is unmarked on your map, but we’ve got the details of where it’s located. You can find The Collection to the northeast of Catty Corner, atop a snowy mountain to the south of Retail Row. Specifically, the spot you’re looking for is on the western side of the mountain, on a small, circular platform with the cases.

Unlike many of the areas that contain tougher challenges, this particular spot doesn’t seem to be as busy as you might expect — likely because you can complete the challenge so quickly. Go ahead and land here right away to begin the challenge.

How to destroy collector cases at The Collection

Once you’ve arrived on the little platform at The Collection, the hard part is done. At this point, you’ll be surrounded by objects enclosed in glass cases, so use your pickax to smash three of them. It doesn’t matter which ones you smash, though there are some with useful items in them, like a chest or XP token, so you might want to go for those instead. Most of the cases include objects that aren’t useful, like a toilet, the steering wheel of a pirate ship, and a picture frame.

It’s best to smash all three cases in the same run so you can complete the challenge quickly. If for whatever reason, you die in between smashing the cases, your progress will save, so you’ll be able to pick up where you left off in another match. But we found that it only takes a few seconds to smash all three. If all else fails, bring a friend with you if you want to play it safe.

In summation, land here quickly, make sure no one else is around, and get to smashing. If there is someone else here and you don’t have a weapon, you can visit Catty Corner or another nearby area to grab something to protect yourself with. After you’ve smashed all three, you’ll complete the challenge and gain 25,000 XP for doing so. Not bad for a quick challenge like this one.

