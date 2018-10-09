Digital Trends
Tablet Reviews

Google Pixel Slate hands-on review

Google’s Pixel Slate has all the puzzle’s pieces, but they don’t quite fit

1 of 20
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on Review
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
The Pixel Slate is simple, yet confused
The Pixel Slate is simple, yet confused
The Pixel Slate is simple, yet confused

Highs

  • New touch-friendly ChromeOS software
  • High-resolution, 3:2 display
  • Light, thin design
  • Good configuration options
  • Low starting price

Lows

  • Boring look
  • Keyboard is expensive
  • Buggy and confusing
Luke Larsen
By
Research Center: Google Pixel Slate

Google has been in the tablet game for a long time, but hasn’t had much success. Remember the Nexus 9 or Pixel-C? Yeah, not many people do.

The Pixel Slate is Google’s newest attempt. With Chrome OS becoming more robust by the day, it feels like the right time for the company to give it another shot. While there is promise in what Google has crafted, its shortcomings leave us worried, too.

Solidly unsurprising

The Pixel Slate takes inspiration from competitors like the iPad Pro and Surface Pro 6. Its form factor is most like the Surface products, a tablet with a full desktop operating system and a removable keyboard.

Of those devices, the Pixel Slate is the least exciting. Its aluminum shell is solid, but it lacks the distinctive stylings of the Pixelbook. The two-tone aesthetic has been replaced by a simple, blue chassis that doesn’t look unique. Google has embraced a minimalist aesthetic lately and it generally works, but this is too far.

It does feel great to hold. At 1.6 pounds, it’s not the lightest tablet in the world, but remember it has a 12.3-inch display – larger than the more typical 10-inch tablet. The Pixel Slate doesn’t feel dense. It’s also well balanced. By placing the heaviest components in the center of the device, the Pixel Slate is easy to hold and rarely feels like it wants to leap from your grip.

The typing experience could be better; the low-travel keys have a harsh bottoming action.

We saw someone balance the device on the end of their finger. It’s more than just a party trick. The weight distribution makes one-hand use comfortable, which is impressive on a 12.3-inch device. That’s not something we can say about the Surface Pro 6.

The 12.3-inch display looks fantastic, with a higher pixel density than the iPad Pro. It’s big, bright, and colorful, all of which are crucial for a device that is essentially just a large screen. We wished the bezels around the edges of the display had been cut back a bit more, which would’ve made the Slate feel modern.

The computing experience is solid. The more expensive configurations include up to 16GB of RAM and up to an 8th-gen Amber Lake Core i7. That’s a Y-Series processor for those keeping track at home, which is a fanless, dual-core CPU designed for thin devices. That means it’ll trot behind the Surface Pro 6, which offers quad-core Intel hardware.

Google Pixel Slate Compared To
amazon fire hd 8 2 kindle prod
Amazon Fire HD 8
microsoft surface book 2 15 inch 13 review prd
Microsoft Surface Book 2 13-inch
samsung galaxy tab s4 press
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
microsoft surface go hands on prd
Microsoft Surface Go
huawei mediapad m5 pro press
Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 press
Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018)
amazon fire hd 10 2017 prod
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017)
asus transformer pro t304 prod
Asus Transformer Pro T304
microsoft surface pro 4
Microsoft Surface Pro 4
apple 10 5e28091inch ipad pro 5 inch press
Apple 10.5‑inch iPad Pro
lenovo yoga tablet 2 pro press image
Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2 Pro
microsoft surface pro 3 review press
Microsoft Surface Pro 3
microsoft surface 2 review micosoft press image
Microsoft Surface 2
Sony Vaio Duo 11
Acer Iconia Tab W700

The desktop experience is heightened by two USB-C ports, which can power multiple high-resolution monitors while charging the device. While we’d like to bemoan the lack of a headphone jack, it’s not too surprising to see the old port removed on a device like this.

An ok keyboard at a high price

The Pixel Slate Keyboard is like Apple’s Smart Keyboard. It folds to hold the tablet in different positions, but it also features a full-size keyboard and touchpad like the Microsoft Type Cover. The tablet slides into the magnet lock and feels stable to tap. The folio case features a simple, smooth way of adjusting the angle of the screen — just push on the back or forward on the folio’s makeshift kickstand. It makes the overengineered hinges found in some 2-in-1s seem downright silly.

Google Pixel Slate Hands-on
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The typing experience could be better. The low-travel keys have a harsh bottoming action, even compared to something like the MacBook Pro. The round key design isn’t our favorite, either, though they are backlit and have a familiar layout. One positive here is the touchpad, which is large and surprisingly clicky.

We observed some noticeable software and performance issues during our time with the device.

Both the keyboard and the accompanying stylus (the $100 Pixelbook Pen) are quite expensive and not bundled in with the device. The Pixel Slate Keyboard will cost you an extra $200. That’s more than either of the offerings from Apple or Microsoft.

Chrome OS has a long way to go

Google has thrown in changes to make Chrome OS more touch-friendly than before. When you undock it from the keyboard, the device automatically enters tablet mode, bringing up a new launcher with floating icons. The settings menu has been redesigned to be more touchable, too.

There’s a new, Android-like camera app to support the front and rear-facing eight megapixel cameras. Neither look great, though the wide-angle lens on the front makes for good selfies. The Pixel phone’s Portrait Mode has been thrown in for kicks, though we noticed a lack of detail in the blurring effect.

We observed some noticeable software and performance issues during our time with the device. The new split-screen mode, while a nice addition, felt clunky on the Intel Core M model we used. We can only imagine the entry-level Intel Celeron model would be worse. Many apps, even ones that were downloaded on the device to demo, didn’t support split-screen use. The swipe-up navigation was buggy, often disappearing.

Some of this can be chalked up to early software — after all, the device doesn’t even have a firm release date. But it’s also indicative of a deeper problem. Google has never been afraid of putting products that aren’t refined.

Attaching a keyboard to an Android device – as the company did with the Pixel C — didn’t suddenly make it a laptop replacement. In the same way, the Pixel Slate doesn’t feel like a definitive statement on Google’s vision of 2-in-1 devices and operating system.

Google has all the right pieces of the puzzle; Google Play, attractive hardware, and a wide variety of devices. Still, from what we’ve experienced so far, the Pixel Slate hasn’t figured out how those pieces should fit together.

bitplay allclip lauch ann 3709
Photography

Bitplay’s unique mount brings new lenses, filters to Android and iPhone

Bitplay's lens lineup is now accessible to both iPhone and Android photographers, thanks to a unique lens clip design called AllClip. The new mount launches alongside a new 3x macro lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
google pixel 3 news feature
Mobile

Google's Pixel 3 tackles telemarketers, takes wider selfies, charges wirelessly

Widely leaked, Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now official and we have all the details from the October 9 event in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
google pixel stand news
Mobile

The Google Pixel Stand turns your Android phone into an Assistant-powered hub

Google has taken the wraps off of the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, and alongside them, the Google Pixel Stand. The Pixel Stand turns an Android phone into a Google Assistant hub, allowing you to see important information at a glance.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

Google Pixel 3 vs. Pixel 2 vs. Pixel: Picking the perfect phone for you

The third-generation Pixel phone from Google has arrived, but what has changed? Join us for a look at the original Pixel compared to the Pixel 2 and the latest Pixel 3 to find out exactly what's different and whether the new model is worth…
Posted By Simon Hill
google 3rd generation chromecast everything to know update
Home Theater

Google’s Chromecast gets a minor update and bundle options, but not much else

It seemed certain that Google would unveil an updated Chromecast during its October 9 Made by Google event, but while a new Chromecast is now available for purchase, it’s easy to see why Google didn’t give it any stage time.
Posted By Caleb Denison
Totallee Pixel 3 Case
Mobile

Keep your new Google phone pixel perfect with the best Pixel 3 cases

If you want your new Google phone to stay pixel perfect, then you should snag one of the best Pixel 3 cases. We've scoped out some of your best options so far based on different styles, levels of protection, and budgets.
Posted By Simon Hill
Anker Roav VIVA Pro review
Product Review

Roav VIVA Pro adds Alexa to your car, but she may be hard of hearing

Vocal assistants have become an integral part of our lives and have now found their way into our cars. The Roav VIVA Pro looks to seamlessly integrate Alexa into your car charger and we've decided to ask it a few questions.
Posted By Nolan Browning
pixel 3 xl vs 2 dsc 6644
Mobile

Pixel 3 XL vs. Pixel 2 XL vs. Pixel XL: Which XL is best for you?

A Google Pixel XL is the best phone to get if you want the perfect Android experience on a big screen. However, with the release of the Pixel 3 XL, you have more choices then ever. Which Pixel XL should you buy?
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Here’s how to buy the new Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL

Google finally unveiled the new Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL, arguably the best Android phones currently available. Now that they're official, you might be wondering how to get them for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Pixel 3
Mobile

Here’s everything Google announced at its October 9 event

Google's October 2018 hardware event is over, and though it was short, it left us with an awful lot to talk about. But if you didn't catch the livestream or the updates, it's easy to catch up on the reveals.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: 5 features we love, 5 features we don’t

Google officially launched the highly anticipated Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. While Google's new smartphones offer plenty of things to be excited about, there are also changes we aren't fans of. We've rounded up a list of both.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
google pixel 3 xl vs apple iphone xs max display
Mobile

Pixel 3 XL vs. iPhone XS Max: Which plus-sized flagship reigns supreme?

The Google Pixel 3 XL is finally here, boasting improved performance, a new design, and more. But can it take out the other super-sized phone that recently came out, the Apple iPhone XS Max?
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Pixel Slate — our first look at all Google’s new devices

Google has taken the wraps off of a slew of new devices, including the Pixel 3 smartphones, Google Home Hub smart display, Google Pixel Slate tablet, and more. We were at the event, and took a ton of photos of all of Google's new products.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google pixel 3 xl review and hands on 5095
Product Review

The Pixel 3 XL is a great smartphone, but one flaw takes it down a notch

Google’s next big phone is here, and it’s the Pixel 3 XL. It has a 6.3-inch OLED screen that looks great, with strong performance and a predictably superior camera, but there’s a big, ugly problem -- the notch.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu