Digital Trends
Laptop Reviews

MSI GS75 Stealth hands-on review

You’ve never seen a 17-inch gaming laptop like MSI’s GS75 Stealth

MSI’s GS75 Stealth is a 17-inch gaming laptop that’s as portable as it is powerful.
MSI’s GS75 Stealth is a 17-inch gaming laptop that’s as portable as it is powerful.
MSI’s GS75 Stealth is a 17-inch gaming laptop that’s as portable as it is powerful.

Highs

  • RTX mobile graphics up to 2080
  • Amazingly thin and compact
  • Per-key RGB lighting
  • Three SSD slots
  • Redesigned thermals

Lows

  • No macro buttons
  • Some flex in the chassis
Luke Larsen
By

MSI had a big year in 2018. The GS65 Stealth, with its thin-and-light design, captured the interest of gamers in North America as an alternative to the Razer Blade.

This year at CES 2019, MSI followed it up with a GS65 Stealth upgraded to RTX graphics and a new gaming laptop, the 17-inch GS75 Stealth. It’s the thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop we’ve ever seen, but is that enough to make it noteworthy in 2019?

A ridiculously portable 17-inch laptop

The GS65 Stealth became popular because of its impressive design. Not only was it the thinnest gaming laptop of the year, it also had a great sense of style. Modern conveniences like thin bezels, aluminum materials, and muted colors made it a fantastic affordable alternative to the Razer Blade. The GS75 Stealth comes from that same school of thought.

The GS75 Stealth is just 0.75 inches thick, less than a tenth of an inch thicker than the GS65. It’s still mind-boggling when you consider the performance hidden inside. If portability is your highest priority, the GS75 is already a winner. Even with its large 17-inch screen, the device feels surprisingly easy to pick up and throw in your bag. That’s extra screen real estate without the added heft.

Even with a 17-inch screen, the device feels surprisingly easy to pick up and throw in your bag.

The formula’s been tweaked beyond just size. The logo on the lid is now an embossed silver, the touchpad has been widened across the deck, and the RGB lighting in the keyboard is now per-key. Those are a few small touches to make that upgrade the laptop’s feel. The chassis is made of aluminum, but we did notice a few weak points in the build quality. There’s noticeable flex in the lid and even a bit in the keyboard deck itself.

Speaking of the keyboard, we would’ve liked to see more features in the 17-inch model. It would be nice to see some macro buttons implemented with all the extra space, and the RGB lighting provided by SteelSeries still isn’t our favorite. It’s well-lit and customizable via MSI’s app, but the colors are a bit too pastel for our taste.

msi gs75 stealth 6

What’s on the inside counts

The GS75 Stealth has the hardware you’d expect to see in any high-end gaming laptop. That includes an Intel Core i7-8750H, 8GB of RAM, a 144Hz 1080p display, and RTX graphics ranging from 2060 to 2080 Max-Q. MSI threw in a few bonus features as well. The GS75 Stealth has three M.2 slots for storage, accessible and upgradable behind a few screws. Two of the slots are PCIe and one is SATA only. That’ll ensure the GS75 will have a longer life than other gaming laptops.

It also has a redesigned cooling system, using three fans and seven heat pipes to keep performance from throttling. That’s a lot of thermal power, and MSI claims a 45 percent increase in air pressure through the cooling system. We’ll be curious to see how it compares to the vapor chamber cooling of the Razer Blade.

MSI GS75 Stealth Compared To
Lenovo Yoga S940 review
Lenovo Yoga S940
alienware area 51m review feat
Alienware Area-51m
Acer Swift 7 2019
Acer Swift 7 (2019)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (4th Gen)
Asus ZenBook S13 Hands-on UX392
Asus ZenBook S13 UX392
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa ux333
Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA
alienware m15 prd
Alienware m15
asus zenbook 14 ux433fn prd
Asus ZenBook 14 UX433FN
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 prod
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630
dell inspiron 13 7386 2 in 1 prd
Dell Inspiron 13 7386 2-in-1
acer chromebook 13 cb713 1w 56vy prd
Acer Chromebook 13 (CB713-1W-56VY)
apple macbook air 2018 air2018 prdthmb
Apple MacBook Air (2018)
lenovo thinkpad t480s laptop prod
Lenovo Thinkpad T480s
asus ul30a
Asus UL30A

MSI promises up to eight hours of battery life, which is impressive for a 17-inch laptop with this much processing horsepower. MSI says that’s for “productivity,” not gaming, but it’s still basically unheard of for gaming laptops. The laptop ships with a small power brick as well, increasing the overall portability even more.

Prices haven’t been officially announced, but MSI says the GS75 Stealth will be a couple hundred dollars more than the GS65 Stealth. The laptop should be on sale as soon as the end of January.

lapscreen usb c monitor thin as paper ces 2019 fl 709852
Computing

This USB C monitor is as thin as paper and can go almost anywhere

CES 2019 showcased plenty of big and high-resolution monitors, but for consumers who are looking for a smaller solution, there is the Lapscreen, a portable USB-C monitor that is as thin as paper and can go almost anywhere.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
LG Neo Art CES 2019
Computing

LG’s Neo Art is a grab-and-go monitor that follows you wherever you go

If you're looking for a portable 27-inch monitor that you can easily grab from your desk and take into another room, then LG might have the perfect product for you at CES 2019 — or at least an exciting concept — with the Neo Art.
Posted By Michael Archambault
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

Ryzen 3000 CPUs could be the most powerful ever. Here's what we know

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 3000 generation of CPUs could be the most powerful processors we've ever seen, with higher core counts, greater clock speeds, and competitive pricing. Here's what we know so far, based on both leaks and the recent…
Posted By Jon Martindale
amd ceo lisa su ces 2019 dr
Computing

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su: AMD is ‘deep in development’ of ray tracing

AMD spoke with a small group of press, including Digital Trends, about the company's plans for 2019. She revealed that AMD is 'deep in development' of ray tracing solutions across hardware and software.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
best of ces 2019 awards feature
News

Digital Trends Top Tech of CES 2019 Award Winners

5G. A.I. Voice assistants. Metaverse. Yes, metaverse. CES 2019 slathered on the buzzwords thick and heavy, but beneath the breathless hype and bluster, there were amazing products to back it up, too. Except metaverse. C’mon Nissan, you…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to install windows 10 fonts
Computing

Installing fonts in Windows 10 is quick and easy -- just follow these steps

Want to know how to install fonts in Windows 10? Here's our guide on two easy ways to get the job done, no matter how many you want to add to your existing catalog, plus instructions for deleting fonts.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

OLED's return and a phalanx of Nvidia-powered notebooks defined laptops at CES

CES 2019 will offer a lot of surprises and news from some of the biggest names in laptop makers. But before officially getting into CES, here's a rundown of what we think will be major themes in laptops at this year's show.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Computing

Protecting your PDF with a password isn't difficult. Just follow these steps

If you need to learn how to password protect a PDF, you have come to the right place. This guide will walk you through the process of protecting your documents step-by-step, whether you're running a MacOS or Windows machine.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to rip a dvd or blu ray movie 35630932 drive on laptop computer
Computing

Don't know what to do with all your old DVDs? Here's how to convert them to MP4

Given today's rapid technological advancements, physical discs are quickly becoming a thing of the past. Check out our guide on how to convert a DVD to MP4, so you can ditch discs for digital files.
Posted By Emily Schiola
best hp laptops chromebook 13
Computing

Enjoy Windows on a Chromebook with these great tips and tricks

If you want to push the functionality of your new Chromebook to another level, and Linux isn't really your deal, you can try installing Windows on a Chromebook. Here's how to do so, just in case you're looking to nab some Windows-only…
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Asus ZenBook 13 UX331UA
Computing

You could spend $1,000 on an iPhone, or buy one of these awesome laptops instead

Finding a decent laptop is easy, but finding one under $1,000 is a bit tricky. Luckily, we've taken some of the guesswork out of picking out a budget laptop. Here are some of our favorites, the best laptops under $1,000.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
best laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Lenovo Yoga 3 logo
Computing

Lenovo patent hints at a future laptop with a flexible, folding OLED display

Going along with the growing trend of foldable devices, Lenovo recently filed a patent for a device with a foldable display, hinting at a future where your laptop screen can bend in half.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
prograde digital cfexpress 1tb 1400mbps ces 2019 nikon z7
Photography

See ya, CFast: 1TB CFexpress card transfers photos at 1,400MB per second

The latest trend in professional removable storage media is fast approaching. At CES 2019, ProgradeDigital revealed its first CFexpress card, featuring a 1-terabyte capacity and bewildering 1,400 megabyte-per-second transfer rate.
Posted By Daven Mathies