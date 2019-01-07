Digital Trends
Laptop Reviews

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro hands-on review

The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age

1 of 15
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro – Hands On at CES 2019
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age.
The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age.
The Notebook 9 Pro brings Samsung laptops into the modern age.

Highs

  • Solid, aluminum build quality
  • Trimmed bezels
  • Redesigned stylus writes comfortably
  • Lighter, thinner design
  • Upgraded processor and storage

Lows

  • Keyboard feels cheap
  • Touchpad doesn’t track well
  • No Windows Hello support
Luke Larsen
By

Samsung has enjoyed endless success in categories like television and smartphones, but its laptops are a different story – in the United States, at least. They’ve always felt a bit cheap. The Notebook 9 Pro, debuted at CES 2019, is the company’s most recent attempt to solve that problem.

The NoteBook 9 Pro isn’t the company’s flagship device — that’s the Notebook 9 Pen with its S Pen. The Pro is more a middle-of-the-road laptop, something that can compete head-to-head with the Dell XPS 13 or MacBook Air. With the addition of a new active stylus and a redesigned chassis, can the Notebook 9 Pro be a proper alternative to Apple’s latest?

New pen, new paper

Unlike in prior years, the NoteBook 9 Pro has just one size option, a 13.3-inch version. The 15-incher is now only an option in the Notebook 9 Pen line. What the Notebook 9 Pro does have, though, is style. Compared to the Pen, the Pro has a much more premium feel, completely constructed out of a rigid, aluminum chassis. Along both the lid and the base are diamond-cut edges, which provide a unique texture for your fingers. It’s almost like jewelry.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

It’s not just for looks. The device also feels substantially more rigid and well-built than in previous years. That was a problem we had with past Samsung laptops. You can thank the new aluminum chassis for that.

Change has come to the stylus, too. Samsung is famous for its investment in stylus tech, but the S Pen that was housed and included with previous Notebook 9 2-in-1s is no more. The new stylus is a thicker, active pen in the vein of the Apple Pencil or Surface Pen. While it’s no longer housed in the chassis (and must be powered by a battery), this new pen feels more comfortable to hold. Samsung says it hasn’t lost any functionality and offers over 4,000 levels of sensitivity. Our short time with the stylus affirmed those claims.

The Notebook 9 Pro starts with a Core i7-8565U processor, which is Intel’s latest and greatest.

The screen itself has thinner bezels, but is still a standard 1080p display, capable of up to 350 nits. In fact, the entirety of the device has cut back on weight and thickness. It’s now 2.84 pounds and 0.55 inches thick. It’s not as insanely light as last year’s Notebook 9 Pen (2.2 pounds), but it’s a much-need reduction from last year’s Pro model. It still doesn’t feel quite lite enough to be used comfortably as at tablet, but occasional usage will work well.

Port selection has also modernized, removing the USB-A ports and replacing them with USB-C. In particular, the Notebook 9 Pro comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a standard USB-C port, and a microSD card slot. That’s a good fit for this notebook, which is intended to be a highly-mobile, 2-in-1 device.

The one aspect of the device we wish Samsung had spent more time on was the keyboard and touchpad. The keyboard has been redesigned, but it still feels a bit chintzy. The travel isn’t overly short, but the bottoming out action feels hollow. The touchpad has some similarly cheap vibes, not quite tracking as well as on other laptops. The click on the pad registers a little flat, like our experience with previous Samsung laptops.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Compared To
asus zenbook 13 ux333fa ux333
Asus ZenBook 13 UX333FA
alienware m15 prd
Alienware m15
asus zenbook 14 ux433fn prd
Asus ZenBook 14 UX433FN
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 prod
Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630
dell inspiron 13 7386 2 in 1 prd
Dell Inspiron 13 7386 2-in-1
apple macbook air 2018 air2018 prdthmb
Apple MacBook Air (2018)
hp envy x2 2018 prd
HP Envy x2 (2018)
lenovo thinkpad t480s laptop prod
Lenovo Thinkpad T480s
LG Gram PC 2017 product shot
LG Gram 15Z970-A.AAS7U1 Laptop
lenovo yoga 720 15 inch lenovo72015
Lenovo Yoga 720 15-inch
razer blade stealth 2017 h3 press
Razer Blade Stealth (2017)
acer aspire v7 review 482pg 9884 press image
Acer Aspire V7
apple macbook air 13 inch 2013 lenovo thinkpad x1 tablet press
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2013)
11.6-inch Apple MacBook Air
Apple MacBook Air (11.6-inch)
asus ul30a
Asus UL30A

Upgrades across the board

The Notebook 9 Pro starts with a Core i7-8565U processor, which is Intel’s latest and greatest. It’s a quad-core processor which, combined with 8GB of RAM, should be a great productivity machine capable of some serious performance. The notebook also comes with 256GB of NVMe PCIe SSD storage. That’s another step up from last year’s model, which used a SATA SSD with slower read and write speeds.

Samsung also claims the updated device will last longer on a single charge, though its battery has only increase from a 54 watt-hour to a 55 watt-hour unit.

The Notebook 9 Pro doesn’t have a firm price or release date yet. As of now, all we know is that it will be available in “early 2019.” The price of last year’s 13-inch model was $1,100, so we can assume it will be somewhere in that ballpark.

huawei matebook 13 review feat
Product Review

The Huawei MateBook 13 could be the MacBook Air killer we’ve always wanted

Apple was once the king of thin and light laptops, but Huawei wants to change that with the MateBook 13. With its beautiful slim bezel display and a thin and light design, the MateBook 13 might be the leading MacBook Air killer in 2019.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
samsung notebook odyssey ces 2019 2
Computing

Samsung’s new Notebook Odyssey packs next-gen RTX graphics in a thin frame

The Notebook Odyssey sports a premium aluminum true metal design and stays and thin at 0.78 inches, but also packs G-sync support and powerful next-gen Nvidia RTX graphics in a tiny frame.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Asus ROG Strix GL553V review
Computing

Asus’ ROG Mothership is like a Surface Pro on steroids, and it’s built for games

At CES 2019, Asus is taking gaming to a new level by announcing the ROS Mothership, a detachable desktop replacement that sets out to redefine the form factor for gaming laptops.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dell announces latitude lineup ces 2019 latitide 4
Computing

Dell’s new Latitude laptop can detect your presence and wake itself

Commercial Dell customers can now roll in style. The new Latitude 7400 device comes equipt with a feature that can sense your presence, a stunningly small design, and new features for productivity on the go.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying? Here are 4 ways to use Microsoft Office for free

Many of us need to use Office apps from time to time -- but we may not want or need to pay for a constant subscription. Fortunately, there are ways to get those services without paying. Here's how to get Microsoft Office for free.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
huawei announces matebook 13 ces 2019 dsc 9012
Computing

Huawei’s MateBook 13 is smaller than a MacBook Air, yet includes Nvidia graphics

Huawei is taking on Apple's MacBook Air. The company famous for its phones and tablets is introducing the new MateBook 13, sitting in between the ultra-slim MateBook X, and the budget-friendly Notebook D from 2018.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Lenovo IdeaPad 530S
Computing

Will Chrome remain our favorite web browser with the arrival of newest version?

Choosing a web browser for surfing the web can be tough with all the great options available. Here we pit the latest versions of Chrome, Opera, Firefox, Edge, and Vivaldi against one another to find the best browsers for most users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

Why limit yourself to one OS? Try one of these great virtual machine apps

Buying a new computer just because you want to utilize another operating system isn't necessary. Just use the best virtual machine applications to emulate one OS inside another, no matter what your platform or budget is.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Tired of paying a monthly fee for Word? The best Microsoft Office alternatives

Looking for a competent word processor that isn't Microsoft Word? Thankfully, the best alternatives to Microsoft Office offer robust features, expansive compatibility, and an all-too-familiar aesthetic. Here are our favorites.
Posted By Nick Hastings
Huawei MateBook 13 review
Computing

Huawei MateBook 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air 2018

Both the MacBook Air 2018 and the Huawei MateBook 13 are thin, light, and powerful, but, considering the freshly announced MateBook 13 from CES 2019, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the MacBook Air. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
watch nvidia ces 2019 image how to
Computing

Everything Nvidia announced at CES, including mobile RTX, the RTX 2060, and more

Nvidia is focused on gamers this year at CES. Whether you're looking for an entry-level RTX 2060 desktop GPU or a mobile RTX 2080 laptop, Nvidia has your ray-tracing needs covered. It also announced a new initiative for displays.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Best graphics card for gaming
Computing

With the RTX 2060 announced, is the GTX 1160 dead in the water?

The Nvidia GTX-11 series is rumored to be the green-team's solution to its own high RTX pricing and AMD's allegedly powerful Navi-generation of graphics cards. With the recent launch of the RTX 2060, the 1160 may be no more than a…
Posted By Jon Martindale
nvidia rtx 2000 series explained graphics cards
Computing

Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's RTX 20-series GPUs

Nvidia's new RTX 20-series graphics cards are impressive pieces of hardware, with some amazing advancements and some rather high price tags to match. Here's everything you need to know about Nvidia's new top-tier cards.
Posted By Jon Martindale