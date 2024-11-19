2025 could finally be the year of a budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The idea of a more budget-friendly Samsung clamshell has gained steam as well-known leakers drop more and more hints that a new Galaxy Z Flip is on the way. Today, another leak from someone in the know adds even more credence to that rumor.

Ross Young made a post on X where he suggested that Samsung might release a Z Flip 7 FE in 2025 with the clamshell design fans have waited for. Young has a proven record for accurate leaks, and their work in the supply chain gives him a unique insight into what companies are working on.

Young also dropped a few more nuggets of information, saying, “The Z Fold 7 SE will look like the Z Fold 6 SE” and that “the display will likely be the same as the Flip 7, but the camera and processor could be different.” That said, a little further down, a commenter said they hope a budget Fold drops, to which Young said, “Nope.”

Those hoping for a Z Flip 7 FE should be excited. It looks like a Samsung FE clamshell is finally coming in 2025. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,100. That’s not inexpensive, and customers who want a clamshell design but have a limited budget are left without options in the ecosystem. Other rumors have suggested that Samsung will have a new, wallet-friendly option in its 2025 lineup, which could fill in a gap in the demographic. The system has worked well for Motorola and its 2024 Razr (for $800) and the flagship model in the 2024 Razr Plus (for $1,000.) A price difference of $200 isn’t much, but it doesn’t give us an idea of how Samsung might approach its pricing.

Let’s go out on a limb with a conservative price guess. Given that the S25 might receive a price increase (and the looming threat of tariffs and an uncertain economy), it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a price hike for the next Z Flip. If the Z Flip 7 is priced at $1,200, a more budget-friendly alternative might be somewhere around $800 or $900. The cost of internal components will be a major factor in the ultimate cost of the phone.

How different the two models might be is anyone’s guess, but it’s likely the Flip 7 FE will have a smaller and dimmer display and generally older hardware. For example, the S24 FE uses an optical fingerprint sensor versus the ultrasonic sensor in the S24.

Weaker hardware is the trade-off, but if you don’t need the most bleeding-edge technology out there, the FE versions of Samsung’s devices are a great way to stay relevant without skipping a few meals. Considering the Z Flip 6 made few improvements over the Flip 5, we’re hoping the Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE are proper upgrades.