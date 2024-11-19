 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

2025 could finally be the year of a budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

By
A person closing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The idea of a more budget-friendly Samsung clamshell has gained steam as well-known leakers drop more and more hints that a new Galaxy Z Flip is on the way. Today, another leak from someone in the know adds even more credence to that rumor.

Ross Young made a post on X where he suggested that Samsung might release a Z Flip 7 FE in 2025 with the clamshell design fans have waited for. Young has a proven record for accurate leaks, and their work in the supply chain gives him a unique insight into what companies are working on.

Recommended Videos

Young also dropped a few more nuggets of information, saying, “The Z Fold 7 SE will look like the Z Fold 6 SE” and that “the display will likely be the same as the Flip 7, but the camera and processor could be different.” That said, a little further down, a commenter said they hope a budget Fold drops, to which Young said, “Nope.”

Related

Those hoping for a Z Flip 7 FE should be excited. It looks like a Samsung FE clamshell is finally coming in 2025.

&mdash; Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 19, 2024

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,100. That’s not inexpensive, and customers who want a clamshell design but have a limited budget are left without options in the ecosystem. Other rumors have suggested that Samsung will have a new, wallet-friendly option in its 2025 lineup, which could fill in a gap in the demographic. The system has worked well for Motorola and its 2024 Razr (for $800) and the flagship model in the 2024 Razr Plus (for $1,000.) A price difference of $200 isn’t much, but it doesn’t give us an idea of how Samsung might approach its pricing.

A person taking a photo with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Let’s go out on a limb with a conservative price guess. Given that the S25 might receive a price increase (and the looming threat of tariffs and an uncertain economy), it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a price hike for the next Z Flip. If the Z Flip 7 is priced at $1,200, a more budget-friendly alternative might be somewhere around $800 or $900. The cost of internal components will be a major factor in the ultimate cost of the phone.

How different the two models might be is anyone’s guess, but it’s likely the Flip 7 FE will have a smaller and dimmer display and generally older hardware. For example, the S24 FE uses an optical fingerprint sensor versus the ultrasonic sensor in the S24.

Weaker hardware is the trade-off, but if you don’t need the most bleeding-edge technology out there, the FE versions of Samsung’s devices are a great way to stay relevant without skipping a few meals. Considering the Z Flip 6 made few improvements over the Flip 5, we’re hoping the Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE are proper upgrades.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
I compared Apple’s and Samsung’s AI photo editing tools. There’s a clear winner
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max's screen.

Apple has joined the AI game with Apple Intelligence, finally catching up to its competitors in that department. And with the iOS 18.1 update in October, most people who have a compatible iPhone can finally use those Apple Intelligence tools, including Clean Up.

The Clean Up tool in the Photos app is basically Apple’s version of Google’s Magic Eraser or Samsung’s Object Eraser. Back when I compared Magic Eraser and Object Eraser, Samsung’s tool was the better of the two. So, how does Apple’s Clean Up compare? Let’s find out.
The limitations of object removal tools

Read more
I took four of the best phones to NYC for a wild camera test. Here are the results
close up photo of cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12 and Pixel 9 Pro

If you’re in the U.S. and looking for a smartphone camera that won’t let you down, there’s a strong chance that you’ll land on a phone from one of four phone makers: Samsung, Google, OnePlus, or Apple.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is widely regarded as having the best smartphone telephoto lens in the U.S., thanks to its 10x zoom. Google continues to work wonders with the triple camera array in its Pixel 9 Pro, while the OnePlus 12 offers outstanding performance at a more affordable price. Then there’s the iPhone 16 Pro, with its 5x telephoto camera, which was exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max last year.

Read more
Here’s every color we expect for the Samsung Galaxy S25 series
Side profile of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

A few weeks ago, we found out what colors to expect from the Galaxy S25 lineup when it launches in January. While those were all welcome choices, we didn't learn what the online-exclusive options would be. A leak from a well-known insider gives us an idea of what those might be.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ross Young said he had found more colors. For the Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus, those are Coral Red, Pink Gold, and Blue/Black. For the S25 Ultimate, the choices are Titanium Blue/Black, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Pink/Silver.

Read more