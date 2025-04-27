 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

5 things I learned using an outrageous projector smartphone for a week

By
Tank 3 Pro
Screenshot Unihertz

“Why did someone send you a brick?”

That was the first question my wife asked me upon seeing the box for the Unihertz Tank 3 Pro, a smartphone that’s quite a bit different than any other I’ve encountered before. It tosses aside the current trend of mega-thin phones in favor of being one of the thickest handsets I’ve seen since the days of landlines, and by far the heaviest, too. At 1.5 pounds, it’s as much self-defense tool as it is a phone.

Recommended Videos

There’s a method to the madness, though: not only does the phone have an unbelievable 23,800mAh battery, but it also has a built-in DLP projector. Yup, you read that right: this phone has a projector that lets you watch Instagram reels the way they were truly meant to be seen.

Related

I’ve spent a good bit of time with this phone, both as a novelty item and as a daily driver, and I’ve learned a lot about it. The most important lesson? Don’t hold this over your head. Dropping an iPhone on your face hurts. This is like dropping a dumbbell on your face.

But as for other things, here’s what you need to know.

Image used with permission by copyright holder

You need to project on a flat surface for the best experience

The Tank 3 Pro is a rugged smartphone, which means it’s designed to go to places that aren’t exactly hospitable to electronics. It can stand up to a lot of dust, water, and abuse — like a hiking or camping trip. It’s a no-brainer for inclusion since its battery lasts so long, too, but if you think you’ll be watching movies out in the wilderness…well, you might.

If you have a tent, you could project onto the side of the cloth. You would need a relatively flat area and a way to prop up the phone to get the right angle. Without a backdrop of some sort, the image is distorted, although I guess it would still work well enough on a smooth rock face. But if you’re going to plan ahead and bring a phone that doubles as a projector, pack a screen for it, too.

Projectors are cool, but only in the dark

The built-in projector is only 100 lumens, and that’s not very much light at all. Trying to use it even in a dimly lit room results in a subpar experience, strengthening the washed-out effect common with projectors. If you wanted to use it outside during the day, you wouldn’t be able to see much at all.

During the day, the image is difficult to see. Image used with permission by copyright holder

To put that in perspective, a standard 60-watt light bulb typically produces anywhere from 500 to 700 lumens. The Tank 3 Pro produces directed light, but the colors lack vibrancy except in the darkest conditions.

You absolutely do not need external speakers

One area where the Tank 3 Pro excels is sound. Its speakers are loud, even on lower settings. I set it up beside a decibel meter, and it maxed out around 88.5 dB — around the same volume as a blender or hair dryer. I found keeping it at roughly 30 percent volume was sufficient to hear while sitting relatively close to it, and I kept it closer to 20 percent while watching reels.

Of course, the decibel meter was right beside it, and you probably won’t be holding the phone up to your ear. You shouldn’t, anyway, unless for some reason you enjoying hearing damage. But if you place this phone in the center of a room and crank up the volume, it is plenty loud enough to hear even over the sound of popcorn.

The projector chews through battery life

When I first tested the phone, what stood out most was the insane 23,800mAh battery. I had no idea why it would need one so large; according to Unihertz, the battery supports up to 118 hours of calls or 38 straight hours of gaming. The battery makes those in modern flagships look absolutely tiny. Only after I started toying with the projector did it make sense.

The image is much clearer at night than during the day. Image used with permission by copyright holder

Sure, this phone can act as a battery bank, but projecting a video on the wall with the volume turned up uses more juice than just about anything else I tried. Even with the projector going for over an hour, the battery only dropped about 10 percent. That’s nothing short of impressive; you can haul this with you on camping trips and only need to charge periodically. It would be more than enough to entertain you for a few days without running low.

You’ll need a stand

The Tank 3 Pro is solid, but to project on the wall at an angle, you’ll need a stand or a mount. I managed to angle it through a precariously arranged stack of books (and several times by placing it pointing straight up for ceiling projection), but it isn’t sustainable and making adjustments to the angle is a chore.

I’m no engineer, but it worked. Image used with permission by copyright holder

A stand would also help counteract shaking. While it’s fun to watch Instagram reels on the ceiling of my bedroom, even small movements like swiping to the next video could induce an unpleasant amount of shaking. You’ll get the best experience out of the Tank 3 Pro if you angle it properly and place it on a firm surface before you start a movie.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
5 things that could change smartphones forever in 2025
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

It’s been a phenomenal year in phones, and competition has never been so fierce in every market segment. For the affordable bracket, the Google Pixel 8a was joined by the Nothing Phone 2a and OnePlus 12R, while the premium segment saw the launch of several excellent phones, like the Google Pixel 9 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro, Galaxy S24 Plus, and the OnePlus 12.

Then there are ultra-premium phones and foldables, two categories that Samsung has long dominated in the U.S. However, the company now faces more competition at home and abroad than ever. Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 Ultra in January, but it was the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that posed the biggest challenge. In the U.S., Google launched the fantastic Pixel 9 Pro Fold, while outside the U.S., Honor unveiled the Magic V3.

Read more
This is the worst smartphone camera I used in 2024, and it’s not even close
Promotional image for OuttaFocus. Photo of a collection of smartphone cameras.

I’ve already named my favorite camera phone of 2024, and the crown went to the fantastic Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The versatile Photography Kit makes it really special, and it has even replaced my DSLR several times when taking photos published on Digital Trends.

However, what about my worst camera phone of 2024? It turns out this was a much harder question to answer, but in the end, there could only be one.
So many phones have decent cameras
CMF Phone 1 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Read more
5 things I want to see from the iPhone in 2025
iPhone 16 Pro Max next to the 16 Plus, 16 Pro and regular iPhone 16

As the year winds down, it's the perfect time to take a look back and reflect. After all, we did get some pretty exciting smartphones in 2024, and Apple went above and beyond with the iPhone 16 series.

But as we inch closer to the new year, there are some things I hope that Apple will take into consideration with the iPhone. Here’s what I am hoping to see with the iPhone in 2025.
Faster charging speeds

Read more