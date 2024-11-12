 Skip to main content
A new iPhone may arrive sooner than you think

With the release of the iPhone 16 models recently, you may think Apple is all done with new releases for a while. Perhaps not, as attention is now shifting to the upcoming year, and we may get another new iPhone sooner than you think. Apple’s first new handset, expected in early 2025, will likely be the iPhone SE 4. We now have a clearer idea of when this phone might be launched.

According to Korea’s Ajunews (via MacRumors), component manufacturer LG Innotek is expected to begin mass production of a camera module that will potentially be used in the iPhone SE4 as early as next month. The company will supply the front camera module for the budget-friendly phone. The report also stated camera production often starts about three months before the final phone arrives on the market. A spring 2025 release for the iPhone SE 4 has long been rumored, and the report seems to back this up.

The long-awaited iPhone SE 4 will succeed the third-generation model launched in 2022. This new model may be close in design to the iPhone 14 and is anticipated to share its 6.1-inch display, which is significantly larger than the 4.7-inch display on the current model. As a result of the new design, the traditional home button with Touch ID will be replaced by Face ID for authentication, just like other modern iPhones currently available.

The new phone may also feature an Action button and a USB-C connector. However, the Dynamic Island feature, introduced in recent years on other iPhones, is not expected to be included. Support for Apple Intelligence is also likely to be absent due to its internal specification. The current iPhone SE starts at $429, while the next model in the lineup, the iPhone 14, begins at $599. Based on this pricing structure, we can anticipate that the iPhone SE 4 will likely launch at a price between $400 and $500.

