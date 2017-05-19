The 2017 version of Acer’s Iconia One 10 tablet was just leaked online

Why it matters to you The 2017 Acer Iconia One 10 is shaping up to be quite a device, and now we've got our first look at the tablet.

It looks like Acer is planning a follow-up to last year’s Acer Iconia One 10 — with a new tablet of the same name. Now, we have our first look at what the new tablet might look like thanks to a leak from Slashleaks.

The leak doesn’t just offer a look at the tablet’s design — it also shows off some of the specs we can expect from the phone. For example, the device will reportedly come with a quad-core MediaTek MT8167 processor, along with 2GB of RAM, which should help make it relatively powerful for most consumer uses. Sure, those in need of a ton of power for multitasking and high-performance apps might need something a little more intense — but the tablet should be fine for things like web-browsing and social media.

Apart from the processor and RAM, according to the leak the tablet offers a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera, coupled with a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. It’ll also boast 16GB or 32GB of RAM, along with a pretty hefty 6,100mAh battery, which should keep the tablet going for a solid day or two of use.

The display on the tablet sits in at 10.1-inches with a Full HD resolution, so the tablet will be a great choice for things like watching movies and videos. The specs represent a very minor change over last year’s Acer Iconia One 10 tablet, with the only real change being the display. While the new device has a Full HD, or 1920 x 1080, display, last year’s offered a 1280 x 800-resolution tablet.

We also have a leaked image of the tablet, and while it’s not an overly stunning device, it’s not bad-looking either. The leak shows a black tablet, but we assume that — like last year — the tablet will also be available in white, if you so choose.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about the 2017 Acer Iconia One 10.