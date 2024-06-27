 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are both on sale

By

The world has become loud, sometimes too much so, and having a solid pair of earbuds can make a big difference. Of course, the higher-end options with noise canceling tend to be prohibitively expensive, especially if you’re an Apple user. Luckily, Walmart has an excellent sale that will let you grab a pair of solid noise-canceling headphones for a pretty good price, regardless of whether you’re an Android or iOS user. We’ve collected both deals below for you to check out, although there’s a lot more to say for each pair of earbuds, so be sure to check the full review when making your decision to buy.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — $106, was $230

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and their charging case.
Digital Trends

Samsung’s second iteration of these headphones has been both great and not-so-great, making the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an excellent pair of earbuds to buy, but mostly when they are on sale. For the most part, they have everything you could want from a solid pair of headphones, and they actually have one of the best fits on the market. As such, they’re really good for exercise and going out and about, and the IPX7 resistance means that they can handle the environment just fine. That said, the 360 audio and head tracking features are not that great and pale compared to the higher-end Apple earbuds. Even so, they’re pretty excellent for the price, especially when discounted, so they’re well worth picking up.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $199, was $249

Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Of course, if you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want a high-end pair of earbuds, then the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is really the way to go, especially since they offer one of the best experiences short of going for something like the AirPods Max. The sound performance is impressive, with punchy bass and clear high frequencies, and the active noise canceling is also pretty solid, although you don’t get any EQ adjustments, which is a bit of a shame.  In terms of battery life, you’ll get about six hours with ANC on, which is pretty solid, as well as another 24 hours or so from the case, so these can easily last you a few days with moderate use.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale today
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray with S Pen on back.

If you've wanted to grab the most recent model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, now is your chance -- especially if you prefer buying unlocked phones that aren't attached to providers. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a nice price cut when you buy straight from Samsung. It's currently selling for $1,300, down from $1,420. You could potentially drop that price all the way to $670 if you have an eligible trade-in. Check out more about the phone below.

Why you should buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra
There is a lot to love about the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the biggest new change to the S24 lineup is Galaxy AI, which has a lot of powerful new features. It includes things like live translation for both text and voice, the ability to circle an image and find relevant search terms, and the most powerful and most likely used, AI photo editing that lets you easily alter backgrounds and remove or add things. It's probably one of the most advanced phones that you can find right now, and since the Ultra comes with a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED and a stylus, it actually makes it a lot easier to do all these things compared to other phones.

Read more
Best Google Pixel deals: Save on Pixel 8, Pixel Buds, and Pixel Watch
The home screen on the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

If you’ve been shopping the latest headphone deals, smartwatch deals, or phone deals, you don’t want to call it a day until you’ve taken a look at the best Google Pixel deals available as well. The Google Pixel lineup competes with some of the best wireless headphones, best phones, and best smartwatches on the market, and it regularly turns out some pretty good savings. Below you’ll find all of the best Google Pixel deals you can shop right now, and if you’re looking for more specific deals you can take a look at all of the Google Pixel 8 deals going on right now. If you aren’t sold on the Google Pixel lineup you can also take a look at all of the AirPods deals, iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, Samsung Galaxy Buds deals, and Samsung Galaxy S24 deals taking place right now.
Google Pixel Buds Pro -- $174, was $200

If you need new wireless earbuds, you should check out the various models of the Google Pixel Buds, particularly the Google Pixel Buds Pro currently discounted. They offer long battery life, and while they're at their best when you're connecting them to another Pixel device or an Android-powered smartphone, you can also use with with iPhones or other Bluetooth-enabled gadgets.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has a buy one get one free offer today
The side and bezel on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

In the world of smartwatches, Samsung is a brand that reigns supreme. Now and then, the company drops some pretty cool smartwatch deals, and there’s an awesome one on the docket as we speak. For a limited time, when you purchase a brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, you’ll get an additional Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for free! 

When you’re on the Galaxy Watch 6 product page (linked above), scroll down to “Limited Time Bundle Offers” to see the BOGO bundle.

Read more