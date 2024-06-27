AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are both on sale

The world has become loud, sometimes too much so, and having a solid pair of earbuds can make a big difference. Of course, the higher-end options with noise canceling tend to be prohibitively expensive, especially if you’re an Apple user. Luckily, Walmart has an excellent sale that will let you grab a pair of solid noise-canceling headphones for a pretty good price, regardless of whether you’re an Android or iOS user. We’ve collected both deals below for you to check out, although there’s a lot more to say for each pair of earbuds, so be sure to check the full review when making your decision to buy.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — $106, was $230

Samsung’s second iteration of these headphones has been both great and not-so-great, making the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro an excellent pair of earbuds to buy, but mostly when they are on sale. For the most part, they have everything you could want from a solid pair of headphones, and they actually have one of the best fits on the market. As such, they’re really good for exercise and going out and about, and the IPX7 resistance means that they can handle the environment just fine. That said, the 360 audio and head tracking features are not that great and pale compared to the higher-end Apple earbuds. Even so, they’re pretty excellent for the price, especially when discounted, so they’re well worth picking up.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 — $199, was $249

Of course, if you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want a high-end pair of earbuds, then the Apple AirPods Pro 2 is really the way to go, especially since they offer one of the best experiences short of going for something like the AirPods Max. The sound performance is impressive, with punchy bass and clear high frequencies, and the active noise canceling is also pretty solid, although you don’t get any EQ adjustments, which is a bit of a shame. In terms of battery life, you’ll get about six hours with ANC on, which is pretty solid, as well as another 24 hours or so from the case, so these can easily last you a few days with moderate use.

