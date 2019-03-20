Digital Trends
Mobile

Amazon’s new Kindle has a backlight and costs less than $100

Christian de Looper
By

Looking for a new ebook reader but don’t want to shell out too much cash? Amazon has launched a new Kindle that’s packed with features basic users will appreciate, and comes at the low price of only $90.

Perhaps the main standout feature that the new Kindle has to offer is a built-in light, which allows you to continue reading even when it’s dark. The design of the device is also a little different — it has rounded corners and comes in either black or white , though it still generally looks pretty similar to the 2016 model of the Kindle.

“Customers consistently tell us how much they appreciate having a front light on Kindle devices so they can read in any environment—from a sunny patio to their bed at night,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices, in a statement. “The team worked hard to bring this customer-favorite feature to our most affordable device, and we’re excited to introduce the all-new Kindle — the first Kindle under $100 with a built-in adjustable front light.”

The new device isn’t quite as high-quality as the Kindle Paperwhite. The new, low-end model has a 167 pixel-per-inch display, while the Paperwhite has a crisper 300 pixel-per-inch display. It also doesn’t have any waterproofing — which makes it the only Kindle model to lack that feature. In other words, if you can afford the Kindle Paperwhite, it’s still the best model to go for — but if price is an important factor, then the new basic Kindle will be just fine for your needs.

Of course, perhaps the best thing about buying a Kindle device is easy access to Amazon’s massive library of ebooks. If you have multiple Kindle devices or sometimes read using the Kindle app on iOS or Android, then Amazon syncs your progress across multiple devices, which can come in handy.

The new Kindle comes in at $90, and is available for pre-order now, with a shipping date set for April 10. Amazon is making it easier for pre-existing Kindle users to get the new model, too — you can send in your old device and get an Amazon gift card, depending on how much your old Kindle is worth, plus a 25-percent discount on the new device.

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
genius pack supercharged carry on kickstarter 3
Mobile

Genius Pack Supercharged will power up your phone and tablet simultaneously

With enough juice to power a smartphone up to four times and dual USB charges, the Genius Pack Supercharged carry-on bag can charge two devices simultaneously. The bag also uses eight 360-degree wheels and has a tough exterior shell.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
galaxy s9 Plus hands-on review front full
Mobile

Rooting your Android device is risky. Do it right with our handy guide

Wondering whether to root your Android smartphone or stick with stock Android? Perhaps you’ve decided to do it and you just need to know how? Here, you'll find an explanation and a quick guide on how to root Android devices.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Computing

Changing a PDF into an EPUB file is easier than you might think

If you like to read on a tablet or ebook reader, you'll find that ePUB files offer a number of advantages over PDFs. With this guide, we'll show you how to convert a PDF to EPUB in a few quick steps.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

Does this video show off the Huawei P30 Pro's impressive camera suite?

The Huawei P30 Pro will be announced on March 26. It has already started to leak ahead of this date, and expectations are high that the company will improve even further on the P20 Pro's camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
Home Theater

Apple’s new AirPods bring only minor updates to the much-loved originals

Apple has announced its new AirPods, the much-anticipated follow-up to Apple's wildly popular AirPods. With optional wireless charging and hands-free Siri, it's a minor update, but a welcome one.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Apple AirPods review
Home Theater

Here are some common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple’s AirPods are among the best fully wireless earbuds we’ve seen, but they’re not perfect. If you’re having trouble, take a look at our guide to the most common problems and what you can do to fix them.
Posted By Parker Hall
apple watch bands spring 2019 new hermes face
Wearables

Spring is here, and Apple’s beautiful new Watch bands will help you celebrate

Apple knows that seasons matter in the fashion world, and has refreshed its most popular Apple Watch bands to celebrate the arrival of spring. See them all, including our new favorite teal versions, here.
Posted By Andy Boxall
project fi
Mobile

Google Fi: Phones, plans, pricing, perks, and more explained

Google's wireless service, formerly Project Fi, now goes by the name of Google Fi, and it's now compatible with a majority of Android phones, as well as iPhones. Here's everything you need to know about Google Fi.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Google Chrome Stock Photo
Mobile

Google hit with another fine by the EU, this time for $1.7 billion

Google has been fined for the third time by the EU, this time for breaching antitrust laws by requiring third-party websites using its search function to prioritize its ads over competitors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
Deals

Get your hands (and ears) on Apple’s new AirPods — here’s where to find them

Apple's new AirPods with wireless charging are the latest version of the much-loved wireless earbuds. Unfortunately, they aren't widely available yet. Here's where you can find them right now, and where they will show up soon.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen, Simon Cohen
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

You can now use the innovative Red Hydrogen One on Google Fi

The Red Hydrogen One was first announced in 2017 and has been delayed a few times since then. Now, the Red Hydrogen One is finally available, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.
Posted By Christian de Looper
apple airpower feature
Mobile

Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat may be coming soon

At its September event in 2017, Apple unveiled the AirPower, a new wireless charging mat that will allow you to charge multiple devices at one time. It has not yet been released. Here's everything we know about the device so far.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods might be new and improved, but they aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, with attractive features. These are the best AirPod alternatives on the market today.
Posted By Lucas Coll, Simon Cohen
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 review
Product Review

There’s almost nothing bad to say about the Mi Mix 3, but you still shouldn’t buy it

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is good-looking, really well made, packed with features, and is a powerful, modern, desirable smartphone. But you probably shouldn’t buy it. Why? Nothing wrong with the device itself, but Xiaomi itself is mostly to…
Posted By Andy Boxall