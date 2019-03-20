Amazon’s new Kindle has a backlight and costs less than $100

Share

Looking for a new ebook reader but don’t want to shell out too much cash? Amazon has launched a new Kindle that’s packed with features basic users will appreciate, and comes at the low price of only $90.

Perhaps the main standout feature that the new Kindle has to offer is a built-in light, which allows you to continue reading even when it’s dark. The design of the device is also a little different — it has rounded corners and comes in either black or white , though it still generally looks pretty similar to the 2016 model of the Kindle.

“Customers consistently tell us how much they appreciate having a front light on Kindle devices so they can read in any environment—from a sunny patio to their bed at night,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices, in a statement. “The team worked hard to bring this customer-favorite feature to our most affordable device, and we’re excited to introduce the all-new Kindle — the first Kindle under $100 with a built-in adjustable front light.”

The new device isn’t quite as high-quality as the Kindle Paperwhite. The new, low-end model has a 167 pixel-per-inch display, while the Paperwhite has a crisper 300 pixel-per-inch display. It also doesn’t have any waterproofing — which makes it the only Kindle model to lack that feature. In other words, if you can afford the Kindle Paperwhite, it’s still the best model to go for — but if price is an important factor, then the new basic Kindle will be just fine for your needs.

Of course, perhaps the best thing about buying a Kindle device is easy access to Amazon’s massive library of ebooks. If you have multiple Kindle devices or sometimes read using the Kindle app on iOS or Android, then Amazon syncs your progress across multiple devices, which can come in handy.

The new Kindle comes in at $90, and is available for pre-order now, with a shipping date set for April 10. Amazon is making it easier for pre-existing Kindle users to get the new model, too — you can send in your old device and get an Amazon gift card, depending on how much your old Kindle is worth, plus a 25-percent discount on the new device.