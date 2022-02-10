  1. Mobile

You can download Android 13’s first Developer Preview now

Michael Allison
By

Google today announced Android 13, the next major update to its Android operating system. While the company hasn’t shared a lot of what is coming down the pipeline for consumers, it did hint that it would be focusing on a private operating system as it tries to win over converts from Apple’s famously private iOS.

“People want an OS and apps that they can trust with their most personal and sensitive information. Privacy is core to Android’s product principles, and Android 13 focuses on building a responsible and high-quality platform for all by providing a safer environment on the device and more controls to the user,” Google’s Dave Burke, vice president of engineering said in a blog post.

Some features you’ll see in Android 13 seem pulled straight from iOS, with the company now allowing users to share only a fraction of photos or videos to apps that request them, while others build on current Android 12 features, as can be seen with the expansion of Material You’s themed icon feature. Currently limited to Google apps only in Android 12, the company plans an expansion to third-party developers. Other features include support for per-app languages, easier access to third-party app quick setting tiles, and faster system updates through the Google Play Store.

Android 13's themed icons feature.
Google

Naturally, Google will also be building on what has been shown in Android 12L. Android 13 will work even better with large-screen devices, of which the company notes there are 250 million of them in active use. These include tablets, foldables, and modern Chromebooks.

Android 13 is available today as a Developer Preview that’s not for the faint of heart, with Google’s timeline hinting that a final release may arrive as early as August. In the meantime, a beta release is coming around April, with more users being able to access it then. As expected, we’ll be bidding adieu to the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, with Android 13 being offered to the Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon reveals the main characters of The Rings of Power

The Rings of Power title screen.

Best smartphone deals for February 2022

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

How to reset Blink cameras

The Blink XT Home Security Camera mounted on a tree in snow.

Latest Nintendo Direct ushers in an age of Wii nostalgia

The player throws a bowling ball in Nintendo Switch Sports.

Where to buy advance movie tickets to The Batman

Batman talks to Catwoman in The Batman

Intel Arc Alchemist may be even more delayed than we thought

LEDs forming the Intel ARC logo.

Best Samsung Galaxy deals for February 2022

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is still a must-buy, if you can find it

4 weeks with the samsung galaxy s21 ultra update back

Mario Kart 8’s DLC shows 9 isn’t coming anytime soon

Mario, aLink, Isabelle, and a Squid Kid race down the track.

Fuser support winds down following Harmonix acqusition

The diamond stage in Fuser's Headliners update.

Ring’s new Pet Profile feature can help find your lost dog

A woman holding her phone showing a Pet Profile.

PlayStation showed off 7 radical indie games today

Quill approaches a giant tree with a marking on it in Moss: Book II.

Dynamic theming is coming to all Android 12 devices soon

Android 12's Material You design language with wallpaper-based theming.